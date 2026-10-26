What Time Does Mastery Monday Start in Fortnite Today? October 26 Schedule

Fortnite Mastery Monday returns today, October 26, giving players one last chance to level up their Sprite collection. With Chapter 7 Season 4 ending this week, this is the perfect time to finish mastering any Halloween additions you’re still working on. Here is when today’s event starts, how long it lasts, and all the bonuses available.
What Time Does Mastery Monday Start in Fortnite Today?
Fortnite Mastery Monday starts at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET today, Monday, October 26, 2026. The weekly event lasts for 24 hours, with the bonuses ending at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET on Tuesday, October 27.
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That gives you a full day to level up your Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprites unlock their Mastery rewards. If you’re still leveling One Wish Willow, Honey, or their Trick or Treat Sprite variants, today’s increased Sprite XP should make mastering them a lot easier.
The event begins Monday afternoon in the UK and Central Europe, and Monday night in Japan and South Korea. Players in Sydney, Melbourne, and New Zealand will get the bonuses early Tuesday morning due to the time difference.
Fortnite Mastery Monday Start and End Times for October 26
|Region
|Start date
|Start time
|End date
|End time
|PT (West Coast US)
|October 26
|6:00 AM
|October 27
|6:00 AM
|ET (East Coast US)
|October 26
|9:00 AM
|October 27
|9:00 AM
|Brazil (BRT)
|October 26
|10:00 AM
|October 27
|10:00 AM
|UK (GMT)
|October 26
|1:00 PM
|October 27
|1:00 PM
|Central Europe (CET)
|October 26
|2:00 PM
|October 27
|2:00 PM
|Japan (JST)
|October 26
|10:00 PM
|October 27
|10:00 PM
|South Korea (KST)
|October 26
|10:00 PM
|October 27
|10:00 PM
|Australia (Brisbane, AEST)
|October 26
|11:00 PM
|October 27
|11:00 PM
|Australia (Sydney/Melbourne, AEDT)
|October 27
|12:00 AM
|October 28
|12:00 AM
|New Zealand (NZDT)
|October 27
|2:00 AM
|October 28
|2:00 AM
What Are the Fortnite Mastery Monday Bonuses?
Today’s Mastery Monday event gives players double Sprite XP and double Sprite Dust from extractions. Cheat codes also appear more frequently across the map, while Daily Quests offer extra Portable Extractors to help you add more Sprites to your collection.
The extra Sprite Dust from extractions is also a nice bonus while you’re hunting down any Halloween additions you’re still missing. For players working toward Sprite Mastery rewards, the increased XP can help you unlock the retro Back Bling that lets you show off your mastered collection on a pixelated screen.
All Fortnite Mastery Monday Perks for October 26
Here are the bonuses available during today’s event:
- Double Sprite XP
- Double Sprite Dust from extractions
- Increased Legendary and Mythic Sprite appearances
- More frequent cheat codes
- Extra Portable Extractors from Daily Quests
Master Your Sprites Before Fortnite Season 4 Ends
Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 ends on Saturday, October 31, making today the final Mastery Monday of the season. With only five days left until the season ends, this is your last chance to take advantage of the weekly event’s double Sprite XP and Dust bonuses.
If you still have a few Sprites waiting to be mastered, make sure to bring them into matches before the bonuses end on Tuesday.