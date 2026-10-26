What Time Does Mastery Monday Start in Fortnite Today? October 26 Schedule

Fortnite Mastery Monday returns today, October 26, giving players one last chance to level up their Sprite collection. With Chapter 7 Season 4 ending this week, this is the perfect time to finish mastering any Halloween additions you’re still working on. Here is when today’s event starts, how long it lasts, and all the bonuses available.

What Time Does Mastery Monday Start in Fortnite Today?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Mastery Monday starts at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET today, Monday, October 26, 2026. The weekly event lasts for 24 hours, with the bonuses ending at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET on Tuesday, October 27.

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That gives you a full day to level up your Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprites unlock their Mastery rewards. If you’re still leveling One Wish Willow, Honey, or their Trick or Treat Sprite variants, today’s increased Sprite XP should make mastering them a lot easier.

The event begins Monday afternoon in the UK and Central Europe, and Monday night in Japan and South Korea. Players in Sydney, Melbourne, and New Zealand will get the bonuses early Tuesday morning due to the time difference.

Fortnite Mastery Monday Start and End Times for October 26

Region Start date Start time End date End time PT (West Coast US) October 26 6:00 AM October 27 6:00 AM ET (East Coast US) October 26 9:00 AM October 27 9:00 AM Brazil (BRT) October 26 10:00 AM October 27 10:00 AM UK (GMT) October 26 1:00 PM October 27 1:00 PM Central Europe (CET) October 26 2:00 PM October 27 2:00 PM Japan (JST) October 26 10:00 PM October 27 10:00 PM South Korea (KST) October 26 10:00 PM October 27 10:00 PM Australia (Brisbane, AEST) October 26 11:00 PM October 27 11:00 PM Australia (Sydney/Melbourne, AEDT) October 27 12:00 AM October 28 12:00 AM New Zealand (NZDT) October 27 2:00 AM October 28 2:00 AM

What Are the Fortnite Mastery Monday Bonuses?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Today’s Mastery Monday event gives players double Sprite XP and double Sprite Dust from extractions. Cheat codes also appear more frequently across the map, while Daily Quests offer extra Portable Extractors to help you add more Sprites to your collection.

The extra Sprite Dust from extractions is also a nice bonus while you’re hunting down any Halloween additions you’re still missing. For players working toward Sprite Mastery rewards, the increased XP can help you unlock the retro Back Bling that lets you show off your mastered collection on a pixelated screen.

All Fortnite Mastery Monday Perks for October 26

Here are the bonuses available during today’s event:

Double Sprite XP

Double Sprite Dust from extractions

Increased Legendary and Mythic Sprite appearances

More frequent cheat codes

Extra Portable Extractors from Daily Quests

Master Your Sprites Before Fortnite Season 4 Ends

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 ends on Saturday, October 31, making today the final Mastery Monday of the season. With only five days left until the season ends, this is your last chance to take advantage of the weekly event’s double Sprite XP and Dust bonuses.

If you still have a few Sprites waiting to be mastered, make sure to bring them into matches before the bonuses end on Tuesday.