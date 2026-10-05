Fortnite Mastery Monday Start Time and Schedule for October 5

Fortnite Mastery Monday returns today, October 5, with another opportunity to master your Sprites faster and collect bonus Sprite Dust. If you still have Bounty Hunter Sprites to level up, this is the perfect time to work on your collection before the new Trick or Treat variants arrive later this week. Here is today’s Mastery Monday schedule and the bonuses you can earn.

What Time Does Mastery Monday Start in Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Mastery Monday starts at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET today, Monday, October 5. The weekly Fortnite event runs for 24 hours, ending at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET on Tuesday, October 6.

Videos by VICE

That gives you a full day to take advantage of the increased Sprite progression. For players in the UK and Europe, the bonuses begin in the afternoon. In Japan and South Korea, the event starts Monday night, while players in Sydney, Melbourne and New Zealand will join in early Tuesday morning.

Fortnite Mastery Monday Start and End Times

Region Start date Start time End date End time PT (West Coast US) October 5 6:00 AM October 6 6:00 AM ET (East Coast US) October 5 9:00 AM October 6 9:00 AM Brazil (BRT) October 5 10:00 AM October 6 10:00 AM UK (BST) October 5 2:00 PM October 6 2:00 PM Europe (CEST) October 5 3:00 PM October 6 3:00 PM Japan (JST) October 5 10:00 PM October 6 10:00 PM South Korea (KST) October 5 10:00 PM October 6 10:00 PM Australia (Brisbane, AEST) October 5 11:00 PM October 6 11:00 PM Australia (Sydney/Melbourne, AEDT) October 6 12:00 AM October 7 12:00 AM New Zealand (NZDT) October 6 2:00 AM October 7 2:00 AM

What Are the Fortnite Mastery Monday Bonuses?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Mastery Monday helps players make more progress with their Fortnite Sprite collection through double Sprite XP and double Sprite Dust from extractions. Legendary and Mythic Sprites also appear more frequently, and Daily Quests offer extra Portable Extractors.

If you have been putting off leveling some of your Sprites, today is a good opportunity to catch up. The faster progression is especially useful when working toward Sprite Mastery rewards, including the Back Bling that lets you show off your mastered collection.

All Fortnite Mastery Monday Perks for October 5

Here are the bonuses available during today’s event:

Double Sprite XP

Double Sprite Dust from extractions

Increased Legendary and Mythic Sprite appearances

Extra Portable Extractors from Daily Quests

Master Your Bounty Hunter Sprites Before Trick or Treat Variants Arrive

Screenshot: Epic Games

With the recent Bounty Hunter Sprite variants added to the game, you may still have several variants waiting to be mastered. If you picked up more during Saturday’s Bounty Hunter Power Hours, today’s bonuses give you another reason to bring them into your matches.

The Trick or Treat Sprite variant is expected to release on Thursday, October 8, making this the last Mastery Monday before those Halloween collection arrive. It is the perfect time to finish leveling your Bounty Hunter Sprites and stock up on Sprite Dust before you have another variant to chase down.

For a full list of how many variants are in the game, check out our How Many Sprites Are in Fortnite guide which tracks every sprite released in Chapter 7 Season 4.