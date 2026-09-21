Fortnite Mastery Monday September 21 Schedule: New Admin Panel Code and Rewards

Fortnite Mastery Monday returns today with several bonuses that make collecting and upgrading Sprites much easier. Players can earn double Sprite XP, collect twice as much Sprite Dust and redeem a new Admin Panel code for free rewards. Here is when Mastery Monday starts on September 21, when it ends and every bonus available during the event.

What Time Does Mastery Monday Start in Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Mastery Monday Fortnite event today starts at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET on September 21. The event will run for 24 hours, giving players an entire day to level up their Sprites faster and earn twice as much Sprite Dust.

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Mastery Monday will then end at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET on September 22. Due to time-zone differences, the event begins in the afternoon across Europe and late at night in Japan, South Korea and Australia. Here is the complete Mastery Monday schedule for every major region:

Fortnite Mastery Monday Start and End Times

Region Event Dates Start and End Time PT (West Coast US) September 21-22 6:00 AM-6:00 AM ET (East Coast US) September 21-22 9:00 AM-9:00 AM Brazil (BRT) September 21-22 10:00 AM-10:00 AM UK (BST) September 21-22 2:00 PM-2:00 PM Europe (CEST) September 21-22 3:00 PM-3:00 PM Japan (JST) September 21-22 10:00 PM-10:00 PM South Korea (KST) September 21-22 10:00 PM-10:00 PM Australia (AEST) September 21-22 11:00 PM-11:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) September 22-23 1:00 AM-1:00 AM

New Fortnite Admin Panel Code for September 21

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has released a new Admin Panel code as part of the latest Mastery Monday event. Players can enter ALMOSTSCARINGSEASON to receive two Cheat Locators for free.

Cheat Locators can be used during a match to reveal the locations of nearby Override Consoles. This makes it easier to find new Lobby Hacks and take advantage of their powerful bonuses.

Admin Panel Code Reward ALMOSTSCARINGSEASON Two Cheat Locators 9YEARS 9th Birthday Sprite Spray

How Does Mastery Monday Work in Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Mastery Monday is a weekly Fortnite event focused on helping players upgrade and master their Sprite collection. Throughout the 24-hour event, all Sprites earn twice as much XP from opening Chests, surviving Storm circles and completing other activities around the Island.

The double XP bonus makes Mastery Monday one of the best times to work on Sprites that are normally difficult to level up. This is also the perfect time to level up your sprites, as Epic Games recently added including a new Back Bling to let you display your mastered sprites.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

All Fortnite Mastery Monday Rewards and Perks

Here is everything available during Mastery Monday on September 21:

Double Sprite XP

Double Sprite Dust

Faster Sprite mastery progression

More Sprite Dust for purchasing Loot Hacks

New ALMOSTSCARINGSEASON Admin Panel code

Two free Cheat Locators

With double Sprite XP, bonus Sprite Dust and two free Cheat Locators available, Mastery Monday is one of the best opportunities to upgrade your collection. Just make sure to enter the new ALMOSTSCARINGSEASON Admin Panel code and take advantage of the bonuses before the event ends on September 22.