Fortnite Mastery Monday Schedule for September 7: Start Times and New Cheat Code

Fortnite Mastery Monday is happening today with several bonuses for collecting and upgrading Sprites. Players can earn double Sprite XP, collect twice as much Sprite Dust and redeem a new limited-time Admin Panel code. Here is when Mastery Monday starts on September 7, when it ends and every perk available during the event.

What Time Does Mastery Monday Start in Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Mastery Monday Fortnite event starts at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET on September 7. It will run for exactly 24 hours, giving players an entire day to earn double Sprite Dust and level up their characters twice as fast.

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As a result, Mastery Monday ends at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET on September 8. However, the event begins later in the evening across Europe and after midnight in New Zealand. Here is the complete Mastery Monday schedule for every major region:

Fortnite Mastery Monday Start and End Times

Region Event Dates Start and End Time PT (West Coast US) September 7-8 6:00 AM-6:00 AM ET (East Coast US) September 7-8 9:00 AM-9:00 AM Brazil (BRT) September 7-8 10:00 AM-10:00 AM UK (BST) September 7-8 2:00 PM-2:00 PM Europe (CEST) September 7-8 3:00 PM-3:00 PM Japan (JST) September 7-8 10:00 PM-10:00 PM South Korea (KST) September 7-8 10:00 PM-10:00 PM Australia (AEST) September 7-8 11:00 PM-11:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) September 8-9 1:00 AM-1:00 AM

New Fortnite Admin Panel Code for September 7

Epic Games has released a new limited-time Admin Panel code for Mastery Monday. Players can enter NOPROLLAMA to receive a Llama Supply Drop Gizmo.

Unlike most previous Fortnite Admin Panel codes, however, NOPROLLAMA has an expiration date. The new Lobby Hack code will only be available from September 7 through September 14, so players have one week to redeem it.

Admin Panel Code Reward Expiration Date NOPROLLAMA Llama Supply Drop Gizmo September 14

How Does Mastery Monday Work in Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Mastery Monday is a weekly Fortnite event that makes collecting and leveling Sprites much easier. For 24 hours, all Sprites earn twice as much XP, allowing players to master their characters faster by opening Chests, surviving Storm circles and completing other activities around the Island.

Mastering Sprites is particularly important this week because Epic Games is adding a new Sprite Back Bling in the next update. Sprites that players master now will be unlocked for use with the new cosmetic when it becomes available.

Players also receive twice as much Sprite Dust during Mastery Monday. The additional currency can be spent on more Loot Hacks, giving players additional opportunities to improve their collection.

All Fortnite Mastery Monday Rewards and Perks

Screenshot: Epic Games

Here is everything available during Mastery Monday on September 7:

Double Sprite XP

Double Sprite Dust

Faster Sprite mastery progression

More Sprite Dust to purchase Loot Hacks

New NOPROLLAMA Admin Panel code

Free Llama Supply Drop Gizmo

Why You Should Master Your Fortnite Sprites Now

Screenshot: Epic Games

The main reason to participate in Mastery Monday is the upcoming Sprite Back Bling. Epic Games has confirmed that mastered Sprites will be unlocked in the new cosmetic when it arrives in the next update.

The double-XP bonus makes September 7 one of the best opportunities to finish leveling any characters still missing from your mastered collection. Combined with the extra Sprite Dust for purchasing Loot Hacks, players will have an easier time completing their collection before the new Back Bling arrives.