Mastery Monday Fortnite Start Time and Schedule for July 27

A new Fortnite Mastery Monday event is happening today, giving players 24 hours to earn double Sprite XP and other bonuses. Here is what time Mastery Monday starts and ends in every region, along with all of the rewards available during the event.

What Time Does Mastery Monday Start in Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Mastery Monday event starts at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET on July 27. Once the event begins, players will have 24 hours to earn double Sprite XP, collect additional Sprite Dust and encounter more Legendary and Mythic Sprites.

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Mastery Monday ends at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET on July 28. Due to time-zone differences, the event will begin late at night in some regions. You can find the complete Mastery Monday schedule below.

Fortnite Mastery Monday Start and End Times

Screenshot: Epic Games

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) July 27 – July 28 6:00 AM – 6:00 AM ET (East Coast US) July 27 – July 28 9:00 AM – 9:00 AM UK (BST) July 27 – July 28 2:00 PM – 2:00 PM Europe (CEST) July 27 – July 28 3:00 PM – 3:00 PM Brazil (BRT) July 27 – July 28 10:00 AM – 10:00 AM Japan (JST) July 27 – July 28 10:00 PM – 10:00 PM South Korea (KST) July 27 – July 28 10:00 PM – 10:00 PM Australia (AEST) July 27 – July 28 11:00 PM – 11:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) July 28 – July 29 1:00 AM – 1:00 AM

How Does Fortnite Mastery Monday Work?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Mastery Monday is a weekly Fortnite event designed to help players level up their Sprites more quickly. Every match played during the event awards double Sprite XP, making it possible to master some characters within a single round by opening chests and completing other activities.

Players will also receive boosted Sprite Dust for extracting their Sprites. The currency is particularly useful for resummoning lost Sprites or trading for rare characters that are difficult to obtain normally. It’s also perfect timing, as Epic Games recently reduced the Fortnite Sprite Dust costs for all variants.

Mastery Monday also increases the chances of finding Legendary and Mythic Sprites across the battle royale map. Therefore, even players who have already mastered most of their sprites can complete their collection by hunting down any missing variants.

All Fortnite Mastery Monday Rewards and Bonuses

Screenshot: Epic Games

Here is everything included in the Fortnite Mastery Monday event on July 27:

2x Sprite XP

2x Sprite Dust

Portable Extractor Daily Challenge

Increased Legendary Sprite spawn rates

Increased Mythic Sprite spawn rates

Mastery Monday also gives players another opportunity to earn Portable Extractor Gizmos. Completing the event’s special quests will reward you with additional extraction devices that can be saved for valuable Sprites.

Portable Extractors can normally be purchased from extraction sites located around the map. However, because players are limited to buying one per day, Mastery Monday is one of the best opportunities to build up a supply.

All Featured Sprites in Fortnite Mastery Monday

All 91 Fortnite Sprites can appear during Mastery Monday. Unlike Power Hour events, which typically feature a smaller selection of characters, Mastery Monday does not restrict the regular Sprite spawn pool.

However, certain Legendary and Mythic Sprites will have improved encounter rates throughout the 24-hour event. Here are the Fortnite Sprites that will be easier to find during Mastery Monday:

Seven Sprite (Legendary)

(Legendary) Boss Sprite (Legendary)

(Legendary) Punk Sprite (Legendary)

(Legendary) Dream Sprite (Legendary)

(Legendary) Grim Sprite (Mythic)

(Mythic) Pollo Sprite (Mythic)

(Mythic) Zero Point Sprite (Mythic)

(Mythic) Burnt Peanut Sprite (Mythic)

(Mythic) Vini Jr. Sprite (Mythic)

(Mythic) Batman Sprite (Mythic)

The rare Pollo Sprite is now included as one of the featured sprites with a boosted spawn rate. Following a recent update, the rare Mythic can now be discovered inside random chests. This means players still have a chance of encountering Pollo while taking advantage of Mastery Monday’s double XP and Sprite Dust bonuses.

With increased high-rarity spawn rates and a full day of double rewards, Mastery Monday is one of the best weekly events for completing your Sprite collection. Just make sure to participate before the bonuses end on July 28 at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET.