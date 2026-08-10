Mastery Monday Fortnite Start Time and Schedule for August 10

Fortnite Mastery Monday is back today, giving players 24 hours to level up Sprites twice as fast, earn double Sprite Dust and find more Legendary and Mythic characters. With Chapter 7 Season 3 ending on August 19, players only have a limited amount of time left to complete their current collection. Here is what time Mastery Monday starts in Fortnite on August 10, when it ends and every reward available.

What Time Does Mastery Monday Start in Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Mastery Monday Fortnite event starts at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET on August 10. The weekly event will remain active for exactly 24 hours, giving players until Tuesday morning to take advantage of its boosted Sprite XP, Dust and spawn rates.

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As a result, Mastery Monday ends at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET on August 11. However, the event begins later in the day across Europe and after midnight in New Zealand. Here is the complete Mastery Monday schedule for every major region:

Mastery Monday Fortnite Start and End Times

Region Event Dates Start and End Time PT (West Coast US) August 10–11 6:00 AM–6:00 AM ET (East Coast US) August 10–11 9:00 AM–9:00 AM Brazil (BRT) August 10–11 10:00 AM–10:00 AM UK (BST) August 10–11 2:00 PM–2:00 PM Europe (CEST) August 10–11 3:00 PM–3:00 PM Japan (JST) August 10–11 10:00 PM–10:00 PM South Korea (KST) August 10–11 10:00 PM–10:00 PM Australia (AEST) August 10–11 11:00 PM–11:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) August 11–12 1:00 AM–1:00 AM

How Does Mastery Monday Work in Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Mastery Monday is a weekly Fortnite event designed to make upgrading and collecting Sprites much easier. Sprites level up twice as fast throughout the event, allowing you to master some characters in a single match by opening chests, surviving Storm circles and completing activities around the map.

Players also receive double Sprite Dust whenever they extract a Sprite. The currency can then be used to resummon characters you have previously collected or upgrade their powers and loot.

The August 10 event is particularly useful because it is the first Mastery Monday since the full lineup of Gem Sprites were released. Players can use the additional Dust to summon Gem variants they have already extracted while taking advantage of the increased Legendary and Mythic spawn rates to find rarer additions to their collection.

Screenshot: Epic Games

August 19 is also the final day to collect Chapter 7 Season 3 Sprites before the Runners season ends. However, players will not lose their collection when Fortnite Override launches on August 20. Epic Games has confirmed that every Sprite collected this season will carry over through the new Sprite Garden, Sprite Collection page, Sprite Mastery Pod Back Bling styles and Guardian Outfit pilots.

Chapter 7 Season 3 Sprites will not initially remain playable in Battle Royale once the new season begins. However, Epic Games says previous generations may return later, giving players another opportunity to collect and use them in matches.

All Fortnite Mastery Monday Rewards and Bonuses

Screenshot: Epic Games

Here is everything included in Mastery Monday Fortnite on August 10:

2x Sprite XP

2x Sprite Dust from extractions

Increased Legendary Sprite spawn rates

Increased Mythic Sprite spawn rates

Portable Extractor Daily Challenge

Four Portable Extractor Gizmos for completing the challenge

The Portable Extractor challenge is especially valuable because it gives players additional opportunities to save rare Sprites. Portable Extractors can normally be purchased at extraction sites around the map, but the amount available each day is limited.

Completing the Mastery Monday challenge lets you build up a supply of Gizmos that can be saved until you encounter a valuable Legendary, Mythic or rare variant.

Which Sprites Are Featured During Mastery Monday?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Mastery Monday does not have a limited group of featured Sprites like Saturday Power Hour events. Instead, the regular Sprite collection remains available while Legendary and Mythic characters receive increased encounter rates.

That means players can spend the August 10 event searching for any missing characters while having better odds of encountering high-rarity Sprites such as:

Llama Sprite (Legendary)

(Legendary) Peely Sprite (Legendary)

(Legendary) Seven Sprite (Legendary)

(Legendary) Boss Sprite (Legendary)

(Legendary) Punk Sprite (Legendary)

(Legendary) Dream Sprite (Legendary)

(Legendary) Grim Sprite (Mythic)

(Mythic) Pollo Sprite (Mythic)

(Mythic) Zero Point Sprite (Mythic)

(Mythic) Burnt Peanut Sprite (Mythic)

(Mythic) Vini Jr. Sprite (Mythic)

(Mythic) Batman Sprite (Mythic)

(Mythic) John Wick Sprite (Mythic / Fortnite Reload)

With Chapter 7 Season 3 ending on August 19, there are only nine days left to collect any Sprites you are still missing. Thankfully, everything you unlock will carry over when Fortnite Override begins on August 20 and will be preserved inside the new Sprite Garden.

That makes the August 10 Mastery Monday event one of your final opportunities to take advantage of double XP, additional Dust and increased high-rarity spawn rates before the current season ends. Just make sure to participate before the bonuses conclude on August 11 at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET.