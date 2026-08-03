Fortnite Mastery Monday Start Time and Schedule for August 3

Fortnite Mastery Monday returns today, giving players 24 hours to earn double Sprite XP, collect more Sprite Dust and encounter rarer characters. Here is what time Mastery Monday starts in Fortnite and ends on August 3, along with the full event schedule and every bonus available.

What Time Does Mastery Monday Start in Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Mastery Monday Fortnite event starts at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET on August 3. Once it goes live, players will have 24 hours to earn double Sprite XP and Sprite Dust while hunting for Legendary and Mythic Sprites.

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The weekly event ends at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET on August 4. However, Mastery Monday begins later in the day, or even after midnight in some regions due to time-zone differences. To make this easier to track, we’ve created a table below that shows when Mastery Monday launches in every region:

Mastery Monday Fortnite Start and End Times

Screenshot: Epic Games

Region Date Start and End Time PT (West Coast US) August 3-4 6:00 AM–6:00 AM ET (East Coast US) August 3-4 9:00 AM–9:00 AM UK (BST) August 3-4 2:00 PM–2:00 PM Europe (CEST) August 3-4 3:00 PM–3:00 PM Brazil (BRT) August 3-4 10:00 AM–10:00 AM Japan (JST) August 3-4 10:00 PM–10:00 PM South Korea (KST) August 3-4 10:00 PM–10:00 PM Australia (AEST) August 3-4 11:00 PM–11:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) August 4-5 1:00 AM–1:00 AM

How Does Mastery Monday Work in Fortnite?

Mastery Monday is a weekly Fortnite event that makes it much easier to level up your Sprites. Every match played during the event gives players double Sprite XP, allowing some characters to be fully mastered in a single round by opening chests and completing activities around the map. Players will also earn double Sprite Dust whenever they extract a Sprite.

Mastery Monday is particularly useful following the arrival of the on August 4, as players can use the boosted Sprite Dust to trade for them. Finally, Legendary and Mythic Sprites will appear more frequently throughout the event. Even if you have already mastered most of your collection, Mastery Monday gives you another chance to track down any rare characters or variants you are still missing.

All Fortnite Mastery Monday Rewards and Bonuses

Screenshot: Epic Games

Here is everything included in Fortnite Mastery Monday on August 3:

2x Sprite XP

2x Sprite Dust

Portable Extractor Daily Challenge

Increased Legendary Sprite spawn rates

Increased Mythic Sprite spawn rates

Mastery Monday also gives players another opportunity to obtain Portable Extractor Gizmos. Completing the event’s special challenge will reward you with an additional extraction device that can be saved for a valuable Sprite.

Portable Extractors can normally be purchased at extraction sites located around the map. However, because you can only buy one each day, the Mastery Monday challenge is one of the easiest ways to build up a supply.

Which Sprites Are Featured During Mastery Monday?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Unlike Fortnite Power Hour events, Mastery Monday does not limit its regular spawn pool to a small selection of featured characters. This means all 109 Fortnite Sprites can appear during the August 3 event.

However, Legendary and Mythic characters will have increased encounter rates for the full 24 hours. Here are some of the rare Fortnite Sprites that should be easier to find during Mastery Monday:

LLama (Legendary)

(Legendary) Peely (Legendary)

(Legendary) Seven Sprite (Legendary)

(Legendary) Boss Sprite (Legendary)

(Legendary) Punk Sprite (Legendary)

(Legendary) Dream Sprite (Legendary)

(Legendary) Grim Sprite (Mythic)

(Mythic) Pollo Sprite (Mythic)

(Mythic) Zero Point Sprite (Mythic)

(Mythic) Burnt Peanut Sprite (Mythic)

(Mythic) Vini Jr. Sprite (Mythic)

(Mythic) Batman Sprite (Mythic)

(Mythic) John Wick Sprite (Mythic / Fortnite Reload)

The newly released Peely and Llama Sprite are now included in the Mastery Monday bosted spawn rate loot pool. However, the John Wick sprite can still only be found in the Fortnite Reload Springfield map which will now rotate out every 20 minutes.

With all 109 Sprites available and high-rarity characters appearing more often, Mastery Monday remains one of the best weekly events for completing your collection. Just make sure to participate before the bonuses end on August 4 at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET.