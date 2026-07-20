Mastery Monday Fortnite Schedule (July 20): Start Times, Rewards, and Featured Sprites

There is a new Mastery Monday Fortnite event happening today, which allows players to earn double XP. Here is when Fortnite Mastery Monday starts and ends in every region, so you don’t miss out on mastering your Sprite collection!

what time does mastery monday start fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Mastery Monday Fortnite event starts at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET on July 20. For the next 24 hours, players can earn double Sprite XP and will have better odds of encountering Legendary and Mythic Sprites across the battle royale map. That makes the event a great opportunity to level up your Sprite collection quickly.

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Mastery Monday ends on July 21 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET. Since the event begins and ends at different local times around the world, we’ve created a table below showing the full schedule for every major region.

Fortnite Mastery Monday Schedule for All Regions

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) July 20 – July 21 6:00 AM – 6:00 AM ET (East Coast US) July 20 – July 21 9:00 AM – 9:00 AM UK (BST) July 20 – July 21 2:00 PM – 2:00 PM Europe (CEST) July 20 – July 21 3:00 PM – 3:00 PM Brazil (BRT) July 20 – July 21 10:00 AM – 10:00 AM Japan (JST) July 20 – July 21 10:00 PM – 10:00 PM South Korea (KST) July 20 – July 21 10:00 PM – 10:00 PM Australia (AEST) July 20 – July 21 11:00 PM – 11:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) July 21 – July 22 1:00 AM – 1:00 AM

How Does Fortnite Mastery Monday Work?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The main purpose of Mastery Monday is to allow players to master their Fortnite Sprites. As a result, all matches within the 24-hour period will get double Sprite XP. That means you can pretty much master any Sprite within a single match just by opening chests.

However, the weekly event also has some extra bonus perks, such as double Sprite Dust. This is a big deal, as many players trade to get rarer characters, such as the recently released Pollo Sprite. Here is everything included in the Mastery Monday event for July 20:

All Fortnite Mastery Monday Rewards and Bonuses

2x Sprite XP

2x Sprite Dust

Portable Extractor Daily Challenge

Mythic and Legendary Sprite Rate Up

Screenshot: Epic Games

Finally, players can also earn extra Portable Extractor Gizmos. By completing special quests during Mastery Monday, you will unlock extra extraction devices. Currently, the only way to purchase Portable Extractors is through extraction sites on the map, but there is only a one-per-day limit. So, this is the perfect time to stock up!

All Featured Sprites in Fortnite Mastery Monday

Screenshot: Epic Games

During Mastery Monday, you can encounter all 83 Fortnite Sprites that are currently in the game. Unlike previous Power Hours, the Monday event doesn’t limit who can spawn on the map. However, Mastery Monday does have an increased spawn rate for Legendary and Mythic Sprites.

Here is a list of Fortnite Sprites in Mastery Monday that have increased spawn rates:

Seven Sprite (Legendary)

Boss Sprite (Legendary)

Punk Sprite (Legendary)

Dream Sprite (Legendary)

Grim Sprite (Mythic)

Zero Point (Mythic)

Burnt Peanut (Mythic)

Vini Jr. (Mythic)

Batman Sprite (Mythic)

The rare Pollo Sprite is not included in the pool, despite being Mythic. That is because the Fortnite Sprite, while available in the game, still hasn’t been released as a spawn. The only way to get the Sprite right now is by trading with other players.