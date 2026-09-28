Fortnite Mastery Monday Start Times and Schedule for September 28

Fortnite Mastery Monday returns on September 28, giving players another chance to level up their Sprites faster and earn more Sprite Dust. Here is when Mastery Monday starts and ends in every major region, along with the bonuses available today.

What Time Does Mastery Monday Start in Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Mastery Monday starts today at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET on September 28. If the event follows its usual 24-hour schedule, it will end at the same time tomorrow on Tuesday, September 29.

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Players in Europe can jump in during the afternoon, while the event begins later in the evening in Japan, South Korea and Australia. In New Zealand, Mastery Monday starts early on September 29.

Fortnite Mastery Monday Start and End Times

Region Start date Start time End date End time PT (West Coast US) September 28 6:00 AM September 29 6:00 AM ET (East Coast US) September 28 9:00 AM September 29 9:00 AM Brazil (BRT) September 28 10:00 AM September 29 10:00 AM UK (BST) September 28 2:00 PM September 29 2:00 PM Europe (CEST) September 28 3:00 PM September 29 3:00 PM Japan (JST) September 28 10:00 PM September 29 10:00 PM South Korea (KST) September 28 10:00 PM September 29 10:00 PM Australia (AEST) September 28 11:00 PM September 29 11:00 PM New Zealand (NZDT) September 29 2:00 AM September 30 2:00 AM

What Are the Fortnite Mastery Monday Bonuses?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Mastery Monday is a weekly Fortnite event focused on helping players upgrade and master their Sprite collection. During the event, Sprites earn twice as much XP from opening Chests, surviving Storm circles and completing other activities around the Island. Players can also earn double Sprite Dust.

The XP bonus makes this one of the best times to work on Sprites that are normally difficult to level up. It is especially useful if you are trying to finish your collection or unlock Sprite Mastery awards, including the Back Bling that lets you display your mastered Sprites.

All Fortnite Mastery Monday Perks for September 28

Here is what players can take advantage of during today’s event:

Double Sprite XP

Double Sprite Dust

Faster Sprite mastery progression

More Sprite Dust to spend on Loot Hacks

There is no new Admin Panel code announced for September 28. For now, the main reason to jump in is the chance to level up your Sprites and stock up on Dust before Mastery Monday ends on September 29.