Fortnite Mega Man Skins Leaked – All Bundle Items and Prices

The Fortnite Mega Man skins have leaked early online through dataminers. According to the leak, the crossover will feature Mega Man, Zero, Mega Man X, and a Rush Sidekick. Here is every cosmetic item reportedly included in the Fortnite Mega Man collaboration, along with its potential price.

All Fortnite Mega Man Skins Leaked

Screenshot: Epic Games

After Epic Games released its first , dataminers have leaked all three Mega Man skins reportedly coming to Fortnite this week. According to the leaks, the collaboration will specifically feature Mega Man from Mega Man: Dual Override, Zero, and Mega Man X.

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More importantly, the leak has given us our first look at how each skin appears in-game. For your convenience, we have uploaded a series of HD images below so you can take a closer look at all the new Mega Man cosmetics coming soon.

Mega Man Dual Override Outfit

Screenshot: Epic Games

Zero Outfit

Screenshot: Epic Games

Mega Man X Outfit

Screenshot: Epic Games

Rush Sidekick

Screenshot: Epic Games

All Mega Man Fortnite Skin Edit Styles

Screenshot: Epic Games, HypeX

Mega Man Fortnite Bundle Items and Prices

Screenshot: Epic Games, HypeX

That isn’t all dataminers revealed early, as we also got a breakdown of every cosmetic item expected to be sold in the Mega Man Fortnite bundle. Some of the standout cosmetics are the pickaxes, including Zero’s iconic Z-Saber, which players will be able to wield during matches.

Here is every leaked Mega Man Fortnite cosmetic and its potential price:

Mega Man (Dual Override) Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

– 1,500 V-Bucks Mega Man X Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

– 1,500 V-Bucks Zero (Mega Man) Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

– 1,500 V-Bucks E-Tank Power Pack Back Bling – 600 V-Bucks

– 600 V-Bucks Z-Saber Back Bling – 600 V-Bucks

– 600 V-Bucks Mega Buster Flex Emote – 500 V-Bucks

– 500 V-Bucks Mega Man 8-Bit Sticker – Price TBD

– Price TBD Buster Cannon Blades Pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks

– 800 V-Bucks Buster Cannon Fire Sword Pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks

– 800 V-Bucks Z-Saber Pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks

– 800 V-Bucks Override Buster Blast Spray – Price TBD

– Price TBD Rush Sidekick – 1,500 V-Bucks

How Much Will the Fortnite Mega Man Bundle Cost?

Screenshot: Epic Games

It’s difficult to predict the final price of the Mega Man Fortnite bundle because the crossover includes three skins and numerous additional cosmetics. Purchasing every individually priced bundle item would cost 8,600 V-Bucks before adding Rush.

However, Epic Games usually features a 40% discount on cosmetics when they release, so the main Mega Man bundle could cost approximately 5,100 V-Bucks. However, it is also possible that price could be lower or higher.

The Rush Sidekick will reportedly be sold separately for 1,500 V-Bucks. So yeah, if you want everything included in the Mega Man crossover, it’s going to cost quite a bit. Then again, it’s also a Mega Man fan’s dream come true. Epic Games appears to have gone to great lengths with this collaboration, especially when it comes to the numerous edit styles included with the skins.