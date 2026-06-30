Fortnite Neopets Collab Revealed – Release Date, Sidekick, and Prices

The Fortnite Neopets collab has been fully revealed by dataminers. Here is everything included in the crossover, including the sidekick, emotes, cosmetics, prices and release times for every region.

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Neopets collab release date is Thursday, July 2, 2026. The new Chapter 7 Season 3 crossover won’t feature any skins, but will bring the adorable virtual pets to the Epic Games battle royale as sidekicks.

Videos by VICE

The Neopets Fortnite cosmetics will also be available to purchase when the Item Shop refreshes at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. Trying to figure out when that is in your region might be a headache because of time zones. We’ve got you covered!

For your convenience, here is when the Fortnite Neopets sidekicks go live in your region:

Fortnite Neopets Release Times (All Regions)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) July 2 5:00 PM MT (Mountain US) July 2 6:00 PM CT (Central US) July 2 7:00 PM ET (East Coast US & Canada) July 2 8:00 PM Brazil (BRT) July 2 9:00 PM UK (BST) July 3 1:00 AM Europe (CEST) July 3 2:00 AM South Africa (SAST) July 3 2:00 AM UAE (GST) July 3 4:00 AM India (IST) July 3 5:30 AM Southeast Asia (SGT) July 3 8:00 AM Japan (JST) July 3 9:00 AM South Korea (KST) July 3 9:00 AM Australia (AEST) July 3 10:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) July 3 12:00 PM

Fortnite Neopets Sidekick Price and Bundle Details

Screenshot: Epic Games

As we mentioned above, the Fortnite Neopets collab will not include any skins, which is understandable given the kind of game it is. However, the collab will feature a Neopets sidekick, which you can bring into battle royale matches with you.

Here is every cosmetic item in the crossover and its potential pricing:

Aisha (Sidekick) – 1,500 V-Bucks Alien Aisha (Edit Style) Nosh-O-Matic (Sidekick Emote)

(Sidekick) –

Here is a first look at what all the Neopets Fortnite cosmetics look like in-game:

Aisha (Sidekick)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Alien Aisha (Sidekick Edit Style)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Neopets Nosh-O-Matic (Emote)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Unfortunately, the Fortnite crossover will only feature the Aisha Neopet and its Alien edit style. So if you were hoping for Shoyru or Kacheek, you will have to wait for Wave 2. However, the crossover does feature an incredible Nosh-O-Matic emote that even triggers new rewards anytime your Neopet interacts with it.

The Neopets Fortnite sidekick will launch on July 2, 2026. While pricing is speculative, it’s likely to be sold for 1,500 V-Bucks. The emote comes with the sidekick. Similarly, the Alien Aisha will be an edit style, so you will reportedly only have to buy the cosmetic once to get everything in this crossover.