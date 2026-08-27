All New Fortnite Sprites Added in Today’s Update (August 27)

Epic Games is adding four new Fortnite Sprites to Chapter 7 Season 4 today. Starting at 6 AM PT, players will be able to find Cheat Master Klombo and the remaining missing Cheat Master sprite variants by completing Cheat Codes during matches.

All New Fortnite Sprites Added Today

Screenshot: Epic Games

Four new Fortnite Cheat Master Sprites are being added today, August 27, at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET. The new variants are arriving as part of the weekly New Sprite Day reset, bringing the total number of Cheat Master Sprites in Chapter 7 Season 4 to 11.

Videos by VICE

Here is every new Fortnite Sprite being added today:

Cheat Master Klombo Sprite

Cheat Master Killswitch Sprite

Cheat Master Shadow Sprite

Cheat Master Jackrabbit Sprite

Of the four additions, Cheat Master Klombo is expected to be the rarest Chapter 7 Season 4 Fortnite Sprite. Players may need to complete quite a few Cheat Codes before finding the ultra-rare variant. Or more realistically, users will likely have to trade with another player to get it.

When Are the New Fortnite Sprites Available Today?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The four new Cheat Master Sprites will begin appearing across the Fortnite map at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET. This is when the weekly Sprite pool resets in Chapter 7 Season 4.

Trying to figure out exactly when the new Sprites will become available in your region can be a bit of a headache. So, we’ve created an easy-to-read table showing the August 27 release time in every major time zone:

Fortnite New Sprite Day Release Times

Region Release Date Release Time PT (West Coast US) August 27 6:00 AM ET (East Coast US) August 27 9:00 AM UK (BST) August 27 2:00 PM Europe (CEST) August 27 3:00 PM Brazil (BRT) August 27 10:00 AM Japan (JST) August 27 10:00 PM South Korea (KST) August 27 10:00 PM Australia (AEST) August 27 11:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) August 28 1:00 AM

All Fortnite Cheat Master Sprites in the Game – Complete List

Screenshot: Epic Games

Following the August 27 update, there are now 11 Cheat Master Sprites available in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4. More importantly, Cheat Master variants have now been added to the regular in-match loot pool.

This means Sprites such as Cheat Master Sonic, Tails and 8-Bit are no longer exclusively locked behind lobby hack codes. Players who missed the codes can now find the variants by completing Cheat Codes during matches.

For your convenience, here is a complete list of every Fortnite Cheat Master Sprite and how to get them:

Cheat Master Sprite How to Get Cheat Master Klombo Found in Match Cheat Codes Cheat Master Killswitch Found in Match Cheat Codes Cheat Master Shadow Found in Match Cheat Codes Cheat Master Jackrabbit Found in Match Cheat Codes Cheat Master Crown Found in Match Cheat Codes Cheat Master Sonic Enter the Lobby Hack Code: GottaGoFast Cheat Master Tails Enter the Lobby Hack Code: IWannaFlyHigh Cheat Master 8-Bit Enter the Lobby Hack Code: 8BitBlast Cheat Master Adventure Enter the Lobby Hack Code: Born2Play Cheat Master Jonesy Enter the Lobby Hack Code: Play4All Cheat Master Bush Enter the Lobby Hack Code: GatherAndCraft after completing the Story Quest

How to Get Cheat Master Sprites in Fortnite

Screenshot: Epic Games

There are now two ways to unlock Cheat Master Sprites in Fortnite. Six variants can be obtained by entering their respective lobby hack codes through the Admin Panel on the main menu.

However, Cheat Master Sprites can now also be found by completing Cheat Codes during matches after the August 27 update at 6 AM PT. These codes appear throughout the overworld map and require you to successfully complete a string of button prompts.

Finishing the entire sequence will give you a chance of finding one of the new Cheat Master variants. Since the reward is not guaranteed, you may need to complete multiple Cheat Codes before getting the specific Sprite you are looking for.