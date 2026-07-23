All New Fortnite Sprites Added in the July 23 Update

The July 23 New Sprite Day update is now live in Fortnite, adding a handful of new Sprites to the battle royale. The latest patch introduces nine new Fortnite Sprites to collect, including Cube variants and the previously rare Pollo Sprite. Here is the full list and how to find them.

Screenshot: Epic Games

It’s Thursday, which means it’s New Sprite Day! A total of nine new Fortnite Sprites have been added to the game after the July 23 update went live this morning. To kick things off, Epic Games has added the new Fortnite Cube Sprites to the game. As we detail in , the Cube Sprite variant give players the “Overdrive Effect” when equipped.

Videos by VICE

The extremely rare Pollo Sprite has also finally been released in the main loot pool. Previously, you could only obtain the Sprite by trading with another player. Well, starting today, the Pollo Sprite will now start spawning in random chests across the map.

Screenshot: Epic Games

For your convenience, here is a full list of all the new Sprites added in Fortnite’s July 23 update:

Fortnite July 23 Sprite List and Locations

New Fortnite Sprite How to Get It Pollo Sprite Found in random chests Cube Earth Sprite Found in random chests Cube Fire Sprite Found in random chests Cube Fishy Sprite Found in random chests Cube Punk Sprite Found in Sprite Chests Cube Dream Sprite Found in Sprite Chests Cube Boss Sprite Defeat Boss NPCs or search random chests Cube Batman Sprite Defeat Poison Ivy, Catwoman, or Harley Quinn Cube Grim Sprite Found in random chests or Sprite Chests

How Many Sprites Are in Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

As of July 23, there are now a total of 91 Sprites in Fortnite to collect. That includes all the different variants and Mythic. Epic Games still hasn’t confirmed what the final total of Sprites will be by the end of Chapter 7 Season 3. But given the pace we are going at now, it’s likely to exceed 100.

Here are all the Sprite variants currently in the game:

Base Sprite

Gold

Gummy

Galaxy

Holofoil

Cube

Which Fortnite Sprite Variants Are Still Unreleased?

There are still two Sprite variants that have not been released yet, but were previously leaked by dataminers:

Gem

Quack

We still have the Gem Sprite and Quack Sprite variants left to be added to the game. Based on how Epic has been adding new Sprites to the battle royale, they will likely arrive on a Thursday during a future New Sprite Day update. With 90 Sprites already available and Chapter 7 Season 3 still underway, the collection could easily exceed 100 before the end of the season.