All 12 New Fortnite Sprites Added in the November 8 Captain’s Day Update

The second Fortnite Captain’s Day update is now live, and it’s added 12 new Sprites to the game. The patch includes 10 Cursed Sprites, and Lil’ Uzi Vert Jr. makes his debut with Base, Fortune, and Cursed variants. Here’s the full list of new Fortnite Sprites and their collection numbers so you can see which ones you still need to find.

All 12 New Fortnite Sprites Added on November 8

Screenshot: Epic Games

A total off 12 new Fortnite Sprites have been added to the battle royale on November 8, 2026. Cursed Sprites have finally made their debut in today’s Captain’s Day update. The variant was first added to the game’s files when the Treasure Hunters mini-season launched, but players can finally start finding them.

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The update also introduces the Lil’ Uzi Vert Jr. Sprite and his Fortune and Cursed variants as well. For your convenience, here is the full list of new Fortnite sprites that were added in during the second Captain’s Day:

All New Fortnite Sprites – Full List

Collection # Fortnite Sprite Variant 3 Cursed Halfpeel’d Cursed 7 Cursed Re-Pete Cursed 11 Cursed Barry O’Fish Cursed 15 Cursed Wayfinder Cursed 19 Cursed Chester Cursed 27 Cursed Exmarks Cursed 31 Cursed Lil’ Squibbly Cursed 39 Cursed Lil’ Flacko Cursed 41 Lil’ Uzi Vert Jr. Base 42 Fortune Lil’ Uzi Vert Jr. Fortune 43 Cursed Lil’ Uzi Vert Jr. Cursed 51 Cursed Plundarrgh Cursed

Note: According to dataminers, the Cursed Kelper Sprite appears to have been scrapped. It’s unclear if this is temporary or if it will not be coming out. However, the current number of new Fortnite Sprites added on November 8 is 12.

What Time Did Cursed Sprites Release in Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Cursed Sprites are now live in Fortnite on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET. The new Sprites started appearing on the map when the Captain’s Day update went live. Here’s when the update rolled out in each region.

Region Captain’s Day update release time US West (PT) Sunday, Nov. 8 at 6 AM US Mountain (MT) Sunday, Nov. 8 at 7 AM US Central (CT) Sunday, Nov. 8 at 8 AM US East (ET) Sunday, Nov. 8 at 9 AM UK / UTC Sunday, Nov. 8 at 2 PM Central Europe (CET) Sunday, Nov. 8 at 3 PM Japan (JST) Sunday, Nov. 8 at 11 PM Sydney, Australia (AEDT) Monday, Nov. 9 at 1 AM New Zealand (NZDT) Monday, Nov. 9 at 3 AM

Fortnite Cursed Sprite Powers Explained

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Cursed Sprites power increases your chances of finding rare Sprite variants, including Fortune and Cursed Sprites. However, you’ll take damage when you enter water with a Cursed Sprite equipped.

It’s a pretty funny nod to Devil Fruits in One Piece. If you’re trying to complete your Fortnite Treasure Hunters Sprites collection, a Cursed Sprite is a must-have because it makes those rarer variants easier to track down.