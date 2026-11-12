All 25 New Fortnite Sprites Added in the November 12 Captain’s Day Update

Epic Games has added 25 new Fortnite Sprites to the game’s files in today’s Captain’s Day update. The new collection includes the Gold Sprite variant, as well as features the return of the rare Zero Point Sprite. Here’s every new Fortnite Sprite added in the November 12 patch and which ones you can unlock today.

All 25 New Fortnite Sprites Added on November 12

Screenshot: Epic Games

Over 25 new Fortnite Sprites were added in today’s Captain’s Day update, although only 11 are unlockable on November 12. The other 14 are Gold Sprite variants that will be released on November 22.

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Some of the new Fortnite Sprites include Squiplash and Mini Miku. However, the biggest addition is the return of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3’s rarest collectible the Zero Point Sprite. Yep, you read that right. The rarest Sprite in Fortnite has been brought back for the Treasure Hunters Mini Season!

For your convenience, here is a full list of all new Sprites added to Fortnite in today’s Captain’s Day Update:

Screenshot: Epic Games

11 New Fortnite Sprites You Can Unlock Today – Full List

Mini Miku Sprite

Cursed Mini Miku Sprite

Fortune Mini Miku Sprite

Cursed Kelper Sprite

Squiplash Sprite

Cursed Squiplash Sprite

Fortune Squiplash Sprite

Sir Oscar the Second Sprite

Cursed Sir Oscar the Second Sprite

Fortune Sir Oscar the Second Sprite

Zee Sprite (Zero Point)

14 Gold Fortnite Sprites Coming November 22

Gold Barry O’Fish Sprite

Gold Plundarrgh Sprite

Gold Wayfinder Sprite

Gold Mini Miku Sprite

Gold Re-Pete Sprite

Gold Halfpeel’d Sprite

Gold Squiplash Sprite

Gold Lil’ Flacko Sprite

Gold Lil’ Uzi Vert Jr. Sprite

Gold Lil’ Squibbly Sprite

Gold Chester Sprite

Gold Exmarks Sprite

Gold Kelper Sprite

Gold Sir Oscar the Second Sprite

New Fortnite Sprite Powers and Rarities Explained

Screenshot: Epic Games

The November 12 added four new base Sprites to the game, including Mini Miku. That also means players have access to new Fortnite Sprite powers. Here’s what each one does.

Mini Miku Sprite (Mythic) grants a Friendship Bubble when you emote with other players. The cooldown decreases with each level-up.

grants a Friendship Bubble when you emote with other players. The cooldown decreases with each level-up. Squiplash Sprite (Epic) deploys a Healing Smoke Bomb when your health is low. Each level-up decreases the cooldown and increases the duration and healing.

deploys a Healing Smoke Bomb when your health is low. Each level-up decreases the cooldown and increases the duration and healing. Sir Oscar the Second Sprite (Legendary) increases your Pickaxe damage and gives you a temporary speed boost when your Shield breaks. Both bonuses increase with each level-up.

increases your Pickaxe damage and gives you a temporary speed boost when your Shield breaks. Both bonuses increase with each level-up. Zee Sprite (Mythic) grants regenerating Zero Point dash charges. Each level-up increases the maximum number of charges and decreases the recharge time.

What Do Gold Sprites Do in Fortnite?

Finally, the new Gold Sprite variants grant 3× bonus XP from eliminations. It’s the same power the Gold Sprites had in Chapter 7 Season 3, and the new variants have a “Liquid Gold” texture.

If you’re trying to complete your Treasure Hunters Sprite collection, you can start hunting for 11 new Sprites today. The rest arrive on November 22, when all 14 Gold Sprite variants become available. In the meantime, I’m going after Zee. I missed those Zero Point dashes.