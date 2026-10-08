All 23 New Fortnite Sprites Added in October 8 Update

Epic Games has added 23 new Fortnite Sprites to the game in today’s October 8 update. Here is every new Trick or Treat Sprite you can collect, along with what time the new Sprites come out in Fortnite in every region.

What Time Do the New Fortnite Sprites Come Out on October 8?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The new Fortnite Sprites release today, October 8, at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET. Although today’s update is technically already live, the won’t start appearing on the map until after the game’s daily Sprite reset.

Videos by VICE

That means some regions won’t get the new Fortnite Sprites until October 9 due to time zone differences. For your convenience, we have created a time table showing when the new Fortnite Sprites release in each region:

Region / Time Zone Release Time Date Pacific Time (PDT) 6:00 AM October 8 Eastern Time (EDT) 9:00 AM October 8 Brazil (BRT) 10:00 AM October 8 UTC 1:00 PM October 8 United Kingdom (BST) 2:00 PM October 8 Central Europe (CEST) 3:00 PM October 8 India (IST) 6:30 PM October 8 Singapore (SGT) 9:00 PM October 8 Japan (JST) 10:00 PM October 8 South Korea (KST) 10:00 PM October 8 Australia – Perth (AWST) 9:00 PM October 8 Australia – Brisbane (AEST) 11:00 PM October 8 Australia – Sydney (AEDT) 12:00 AM October 9 New Zealand (NZDT) 2:00 AM October 9

All New Fortnite Sprites Added on October 8

Screenshot: Epic Games

There are a total of 23 new Fortnite Trick or Treat Sprites being added on October 8. While the Trick or Treat Crown Sprite has technically been available since Fortnitemares 2026 first launched, the rest of the Halloween variants have been locked until today.

To make it easier to keep track of your collection, here are all 24 Trick or Treat Sprites in Fortnite, including the previously released Crown variant:

All Trick or Treat Sprites in Fortnite – Complete List

Trick or Treat Jonesy Sprite

Trick or Treat Adventure Sprite

Trick or Treat Bushranger Sprite

Trick or Treat Sonic Sprite

Trick or Treat Tails Sprite

Trick or Treat Shadow Sprite

Trick or Treat 8-Bit Sprite

Trick or Treat Jackrabbit Sprite

Trick or Treat Crown Sprite

Trick or Treat Killswitch Sprite

Trick or Treat Klombo Sprite

Trick or Treat Overshield Sprite

Trick or Treat X-Ray Sprite

Trick or Treat Onigiri Sprite

Trick or Treat Storm Scout Sprite

Trick or Treat Blinky Sprite

Trick or Treat Birthday Sprite

Trick or Treat Crash Bandicoot Sprite

Trick or Treat Pond Sprite

Trick or Treat Morgana Sprite

Trick or Treat Spooky Dash Sprite

Trick or Treat Vampire Sprite

Trick or Treat The Deer Sprite

Trick or Treat Dumpster Dive Sprite

With 23 new variants to collect, today’s update gives us plenty of reasons to jump back into Fortnitemares 2026. Personally, I’m excited to track down the Halloween versions of Sonic and Klombo. If you have been waiting to expand your Trick or Treat collection, you can start hunting for the remaining Sprites after today’s daily reset.