All New Fortnite Sprites Available After September 17 Update – Complete List

There are 13 new Fortnite Sprites that can be unlocked following the September 17 update. From Crash Bandicoot and Blinky to the long-awaited Pond Sprite, here is the complete list of new Sprites available in Fortnite today.

All New Fortnite Sprites Available on September 17

Screenshot: Epic Games

Although the September 17 update technically added 42 new Fortnite Sprites to the game’s files, only 13 Sprites are currently available to unlock following the v42.20 patch. The remaining Bounty Hunter variants, Morgana Sprite, and Birthday Sprite will not be released until next week.

Videos by VICE

As of September 17, players can unlock the following new Fortnite Sprites:

Crash Bandicoot Sprite

Gold Crash Bandicoot Sprite

Loot Hacker Crash Bandicoot Sprite

Cheat Master Crash Bandicoot Sprite

Blinky Sprite

Gold Blinky Sprite

Loot Hacker Blinky Sprite

Cheat Master Blinky Sprite

Pond Sprite

Gold Pond Sprite

Loot Hacker Pond Sprite

Cheat Master Pond Sprite

Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite

The list includes three completely new Sprite characters: Crash Bandicoot, Blinky from Pac-Man, and Pond. Each character also has Gold, Loot Hacker, and Cheat Master variants that players can collect and master.

What Time Did the New Fortnite Sprites Come Out?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The 13 new Fortnite Sprites became available on September 17 at 3 AM PT, or 6 AM ET. Surprisingly, Epic Games did not wait for the usual daily Sprite reset this time.

Instead, Crash Bandicoot, Blinky, Pond, and their variants have become obtainable immediately after the September 17 patch went live. If you have already downloaded the update, you can start finding and unlocking the new Sprites right now!

How to Unlock the Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite is also available following the September 17 update. However, unlike Crash Bandicoot, Blinky, and Pond, the new Crown variant has a special unlock requirement.

To unlock the Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite, you must first master the Loot Hacker Crown Sprite by winning one match with it. Once you have reached the maximum level with the Loot Hacker variant, the Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite will automatically be rewarded to your collection.

The Bounty Hunter variant gives players a chance to find Sprites after eliminating opponents. However, it can only earn Sprite XP through eliminations, unless the original Sprite already has a unique leveling requirement.

When Will the Remaining New Fortnite Sprites Be Released?

Screenshot: Epic Games

While 42 Sprites were included in the September 17 update, Epic Games is once again releasing them in waves. The Morgana Sprite from Persona 5, Birthday Sprite, and most of the new Bounty Hunter variants are currently expected to become available next week.

This means that only 13 new Sprites can be unlocked as of September 17, despite the much larger number added to the game’s files. We will update this guide once the remaining Sprites become obtainable and their exact unlock requirements are confirmed.