‘Fortnite OG’ Will Be a Permanent Addition to the Game

Epic Games has heard your pleas! If you enjoyed playing around in Fortnite back when it was a significantly less “complex” affair? Now, you can take part in the OG permanently! Starting on December 6, Fortnite kicks off Chapter 1 – Season 1!

“Fortnite is going all the way back… to day one of Season 1 of Fortnite Battle Royale! Fortnite OG is returning, and will be always on, every day. Relive the origins of Fortnite Battle Royale, complete with OG loot, OG locations, and OG gameplay in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 – Season 1,” Epic Games stated in a press release.

Videos by VICE

“Fortnite OG will run through the original Seasons of Chapter 1, recreating those early days, right down to loot pool changes and feature introductions. Seasons in Fortnite OG will be shorter than they are in Battle Royale currently, with Season 1 ending on January 31 at 2 AM ET. Solos and Squads will be available right away, as well as Zero Build! And stay tuned — Ranked Fortnite OG is coming soon!”

Screenshot: Epic Games

the og is making its grand return

‘Fortnite’ Quality Of Life Changes

A number of quality-of-life changes that have been added to Fortnite over the years will be present:

Building mechanics will be uniform with Battle Royale as it is today.

As far as traversal goes players will be able to sprint, slide, mantle, door bash, and move while healing.

Some of the rough edges from that era have been preserved, while others have been polished. For example, players will find Reboot Vans and be able to see the glare from a sniper scope, but Max building resources are set to 999 and Double Pump is enabled for Shotguns (for now).

Of course, the original map that Fortnite Battle Royale launched with in 2017 is back! Great care has been taken to ensure that every tree, Chest, car, and object is right where players remember it. In Zero Build, there will be Ziplines and Ascenders to help players get to hard-to-reach locations.

PICK UP THE OG PASS

The OG Pass features 45 tiers of retro rewards with a modern twist on classic items and Outfits. Renegade Rebel, Aerial Assault Bomber, and Skull Commander are the Outfits to earn in Season 1, with an unlockable alt style for each. The Chapter 1 – Season 1 OG Pass, which can be leveled up with XP earned from playing any experience in Fortnite, will be available to complete until January 31, 2025, at 2 AM ET!