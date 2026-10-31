Fortnite One Piece Skins Release Dates – All Bundle Items and Estimated Prices

Epic Games has revealed all of the Fortnite One Piece skins release dates in the Treasure Hunters mini season. Here’s when each Fortnite One Piece bundle will be available in the item shop, what’s included in them, and how much they could cost.

Screenshot: Epic Games

It’s official, One Piece is coming to Fortnite on November 1, with the launch of the new Treasure Hunters mini season! However, there is a major catch. The Straw Hats are being split across multiple bundles with different release dates throughout the month. Some One Piece characters are only obtainable in the .

Videos by VICE

The first One Piece Fortnite skins release on November 1, with a bundle featuring Luffy, Nami, and Usopp. The trio will be available as soon as server downtime ends and Fortnite Treasure Hunters begins. The new mini season is expected to go live at around 4 AM PT / 7 AM ET, although that timing depends on downtime.

To keep track of when each Fortnite One Piece skin releases, we’ve created a table below showing when all of them come out:

Skin / Cosmetic Release Date Release Time / Availability Luffy November 1 After downtime, expected around 4 AM PT / 7 AM ET Nami November 1 After downtime, expected around 4 AM PT / 7 AM ET Usopp November 1 After downtime, expected around 4 AM PT / 7 AM ET Nico Robin November 1 Treasure Hunters Battle Pass Ace November 1 Treasure Hunters Battle Pass Zoro November 7 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET Sanji November 7 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET Chopper Sidekick November 7 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET Buggy November 13 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET

As you can see, the One Piece Fortnite skins are getting a staggered release throughout the month. The Zoro, Sanji, and Chopper Sidekick bundle arrives on November 7, with Buggy being the final announced outfit to drop on November 13.

All Fortnite One Piece Bundles and Estimated Prices

Screenshot: Epic Games

Thanks to dataminers, we also have a breakdown of what is included in each One Piece Fortnite bundle, including cosmetic items such as pickaxes and back blings. Here is everything coming in the bundles, along with our estimated pricing:

One Piece Bundle – Luffy, Nami, and Usopp

Screenshot: Epic Games

Release date: November 1, after server downtime ends.

3 Outfits: Luffy, Nami, and Usopp

4 Back Blings

4 Pickaxes

1 Emote

1 Glider

1 Guitar

Estimated price: 4,500 V-Bucks

Straw Hats Bundle – Zoro, Sanji, and Chopper

Screenshot: Epic Games

Release date: November 7 at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET.

2 Outfits: Zoro and Sanji

2 Back Blings

2 Pickaxes

1 Emote

1 Chopper Sidekick

Estimated price: 4,000 V-Bucks

Buggy Bundle

Screenshot: Epic Games

Release date: November 13 at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET.

1 Buggy Outfit

1 Back Bling

1 Pickaxe

Estimated price: 1,600 V-Bucks

Note: The above prices are our estimates, not confirmed Item Shop prices. We’ll update this guide once the bundles become available and we have the final numbers.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Regardless, if you want all the One Piece Fortnite skins, expect to pay a lot. Based on our estimates, the three Shop bundles would cost around 10,000 V-Bucks when combined, with the Battle Pass costing extra for Ace and Nico Robin.

Thankfully, the outfits are getting a staggered release across November 2026, giving players a chance to save up for all of the Straw Hats!