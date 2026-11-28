Epic Games has revealed when the Fortnite Out of Time live event will start. The Chapter 7 finale will finally unmask Captain X during a one-time-only musical performance, and everyone who attends can get a free Solid Gold skin. Here’s when the Fortnite live event starts in your region, how early you can join, and which rewards you can earn just by logging in.

When Is the Fortnite Out of Time Live Event?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Out of Time live event starts on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. Doors open 40 minutes early at 10:20 AM PT / 1:20 PM ET. Epic Games hasn’t announced an end time for the event.

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The Chapter 7 finale will reveal who’s behind Captain X’s mask as the Mega Chest is about to open. Epic is billing the live musical performance as a one-time-only event, so you’ll want to queue up during the pre-show if you plan to catch the reveal in-game.

Fortnite Live Event Start Times by Region

Region Doors open Live event starts US West (PT) Dec. 5 at 10:20 AM Dec. 5 at 11 AM US Mountain (MT) Dec. 5 at 11:20 AM Dec. 5 at 12 PM US Central (CT) Dec. 5 at 12:20 PM Dec. 5 at 1 PM US East (ET) Dec. 5 at 1:20 PM Dec. 5 at 2 PM Brazil (BRT) Dec. 5 at 3:20 PM Dec. 5 at 4 PM UK (GMT) Dec. 5 at 6:20 PM Dec. 5 at 7 PM Central Europe (CET) Dec. 5 at 7:20 PM Dec. 5 at 8 PM South Africa (SAST) Dec. 5 at 8:20 PM Dec. 5 at 9 PM UAE (GST) Dec. 5 at 10:20 PM Dec. 5 at 11 PM India (IST) Dec. 5 at 11:50 PM Dec. 6 at 12:30 AM China, Singapore, and Perth (UTC+8) Dec. 6 at 2:20 AM Dec. 6 at 3 AM Japan and South Korea (UTC+9) Dec. 6 at 3:20 AM Dec. 6 at 4 AM Sydney and Melbourne (AEDT) Dec. 6 at 5:20 AM Dec. 6 at 6 AM New Zealand (NZDT) Dec. 6 at 7:20 AM Dec. 6 at 8 AM

How to Join the Fortnite Out of Time Live Event

Screenshot: Epic Games

To join the Fortnite live event, open Discover and select the Out of Time playlist when doors open at 10:20 AM PT / 1:20 PM ET. The event is available on console, PC, and mobile. Once you’re in, you can explore the map, duel your squadmates, and look for secrets on the islands while you wait for the show.

If you’re planning to squeeze in one last Battle Royale match, make sure to finish before the pre-show starts. Epic says all other By Epic playlists will be unavailable from the moment doors open until the event wraps.

How to Get a Free Solid Gold Captain Skin in Fortnite

Screenshot: Epic Games

Players who attend Out of Time will get one random Solid Gold Captain Outfit they haven’t collected this season, along with the Out of Time Loading Screen. The free skin will come from this pool:

Solid Gold A$AP Rocky

Solid Gold Lil Uzi Vert

Solid Gold Miku

Solid Gold Kasane Teto

Solid Gold Captain X

There are three more rewards you can earn by logging into Fortnite any time from 6 AM to 12 PM PT / 9 AM to 3 PM ET on December 5. Players who log in during that window will get the Golden Community ’Brella, the Gold Streak Wrap, and Hope’s Rucksack Back Bling.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite is also giving away the Solid Gold Jonesy Outfit through Twitch Drops. To earn it, link your Epic Games and Twitch accounts and tune into a Fortnite stream between 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET on Saturday, December 5, and 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET on Monday, December 7.

Fortnite Treasure Hours Returns Before the Live Event

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite will hold one final Treasure Hours in Battle Royale before Out of Time. Epic says Pirate Shop Access and other treasure drops will get their biggest boosts of the season, giving players one more shot at the rare rewards before the Chapter 7 finale.

Epic hasn’t announced the exact start times or boosted drop rates for the final Treasure Hours yet. Those details will be shared on Fortnite’s social channels the week of the event.