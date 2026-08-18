Fortnite Override Battle Pass Overview – All Skins, Emotes & Cosmetics Confirmed

Epic Games has released a complete overview of the Fortnite Override Battle Pass, confirming all eight skins alongside several new emotes and cosmetic items. Here is everything included in the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass, including a customizable character, the Tails Sidekick, Sonic emotes, and special launch-week bonuses.

All Fortnite Override Battle Pass Skins

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic has just released the final Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass overview, which reveals eight new skins, including a major gaming collab. Sonic headlines the new pass alongside series’ villain Geno. Players who purchase the pass will be able to automatically unlock the Sonic Fortnite skin on August 20.

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More impotently, the official Override Battle Pass overview has now given us our best look at what the new Chapter 7 Season 4 skins will actually look like in-game. For your convenience, here is the full Fortnite Override Battle Pass skins list and HD images below to give you a preview of the new characters:

Complete Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass

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Phantom

Grace Crowne

Geno

Sonic the Hedgehog

Mali

Wrixel

Bastian

Screenshot: Epic Games

Customizable Fortnite Skin Has Over One Million Combinations

Screenshot: Epic Games

One of the biggest features of the Fortnite Override Battle Pass is a customizable character named Wrixel, that has over one million possible outfit combinations. The new skin appears to be constructed from pixel cubes and can be changed using different colors, faces, outfits, and accessories.

Epic’s overview shows several possible designs for the cosmetic, including Peely, Cuddle Team Leader, and Jonesy, styles. However, with more than one million combinations available, players will have plenty of options for creating a version of the outfit that is unique to them.

Tails Sidekick and Sonic Cosmetics Revealed

Screenshot: Epic Games

Sonic isn’t the only character from SEGA’s iconic franchise that will available when Chapter 7 Season 4 launches. The Fortnite Override Battle Pass also includes a Tails Sidekick that can hover in the air and follow players around during matches.

The Override pass overview shows Tails alongside several matching cosmetic rewards, including a pickaxe, Back Bling. There even appears to be an emote where Tails goes after golden rings.

Sonic and Super Sonic Transformation Emotes Confirmed

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Override Battle Pass overview also confirms that Sonic will have transformation emotes in Chapter 7 Season 4. One of the featured transformations allows Sonic to change into Super Sonic, giving him his iconic golden appearance from the SEGA games.

Based on the image, the emote will allow players to switch between the two styles during matches rather than selecting Super Sonic exclusively from the Locker. Epic Games has not revealed whether the transformation will be automatically included when unlocking the Sonic skin, or whether you will need to unlock it in a later tier in the battle pass.

Fortnite Override Launch-Week Bonuses

Screenshot: Epic Games

Players who purchase the Fortnite Override Battle Pass during launch week will also receive a collection of special bonus cosmetics. The overview shows an additional outfit for Grace Crowne, as well as a matching helmet, pickaxe, Back Bling, and Glider for the new character.

Epic has not yet provided the complete requirements for claiming these rewards. However in Chapter 7 Season 3, players just needed to log in during launch week, and have the pass purchased to automatically earn these rewards. Players can also earn the launch week bonus by having an active Fortnite Crew subscription which automatically unlocks the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass.

When Does the Fortnite Override Battle Pass Release?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Override Battle Pass will become available when Chapter 7 Season 4 launches on Thursday, August 20, 2026. Players will be able to purchase it directly in-game or access it through Fortnite Crew.

According to dataminers, the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass should go live at 6 AM PT, or 6 AM ET. Although launch times are subject to change, based on whether server maintenance goes smoothly.