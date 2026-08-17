Fortnite Override Battle Pass Trailer Confirms Final Chapter 7 Season 4 Skins

Epic Games has officially revealed the final Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass skins lineup. After several skins leaked early over the weekend, the new Fortnite Override Battle Pass trailer gives us our first proper look at every outfit players can unlock when the new season launches on August 20.

Fortnite Override Battle Pass Trailer Reveals All Chapter 7 Season 4 Skins

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games released a new Fortnite Override Battle Pass trailer on August 17, finally confirming the Chapter 7 Season 4 skins lineup. The new footage gives players a closer look at all eight outfits featured in the upcoming pass, including the long-awaited Sonic skin and the return of Geno.

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The reveal is particularly notable because images of the full Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass had already leaked early online. However, the latest trailer now gives us official confirmation of the final lineup, the official names of the skins, and which unlock order they will appear in the Fortnite Override Battle Pass.

Here is the complete Fortnite Override Battle Pass lineup and their unlock levels:

Bastian (Level 1)

(Level 1) Grace Crowne (Level 10)

(Level 10) K1TTYW1NS (Level 10)

(Level 10) Wrixel (Level 35)

(Level 35) Mali (Level 35)

(Level 35) Phantom (Level 60)

(Level 60) Geno (Level 60)

(Level 60) Sonic (Level 85)

You can see the full Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle pass skins in their 3D models in the screenshot below:

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass has one gaming Collab

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Unsurprisingly, Sonic is easily the biggest addition to the Fortnite Override Battle Pass. The SEGA mascot has been heavily featured throughout Epic Games’ Chapter 7 Season 4 marketing campaign so far, which has also revealed a Green Hill Zone location and a Tails Sidekick.

The other major character in the pass is Geno, who appears to play an important role in the new season’s storyline. The Fortnite Override trailer previously showed the character alongside Doctor Eggman as gaming worlds begin colliding with the Battle Royale island.

Interestingly, the Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass only features a single gaming collab. Epic Games had previously revealed collaborations with Persona 5, Mega Man, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon, Pac-Man, Kingdom Hearts, and several other gaming franchises. However, only Sonic will be included in the $8.99 pass.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Most of gaming legends characters this season appear to be separate Item Shop releases rather than Battle Pass rewards, meaning Fortnite Override could have a steady stream of Gaming Legends cosmetics throughout the season.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 officially launches on August 20, 2026. With the Battle Pass lineup now confirmed, players only have a few more days to wait before Fortnite Override goes live and they can unlock them.