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Fortnite Override Trailer Confirms All Chapter 7 Season 4 Collabs

The Fortnite Override trailer reveals every Chapter 7 Season 4 collab, including Sonic, Persona, Mega Man, Crash Bandicoot, and more.

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Epic Games has officially released the Fortnite Override trailer, revealing all of the gaming crossovers coming to the battle royale in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4. Here is every collab confirmed so for the major August 20 update, including which characters are in the Battle Pass and which cosmetics are expected to be released in the Item Shop.

Fortnite Override Trailer Reveals Chapter 7 Season 4 Collabs

Fortnite Override Megaman Collab
Screenshot: Epic Games

After months of anticipation, Epic Games has finally released the Fortnite Override trailer, showcasing what players can expect from the next season. The promotional video confirms several major gaming crossovers will be featured in the August 20 update, including Sonic the Hedgehog, Persona 5, Mega Man, and more.

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However, the biggest surprise by far was that the long-rumored Kingdom Hearts Fortnite crossover was missing in action. The trailer featured Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the dragon instead. For your convenience, here is the complete list of every Fortnite Override collab confirmed for Chapter 7 Season 4, along with how each cosmetic can be obtained:

All Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Collabs – Complete List

CollabCharacter or CosmeticHow to GetRelease Date
Sonic the HedgehogSonic SkinBattle PassAugust 20
Sonic the HedgehogDr. Eggman SkinItem ShopTBA
Mega ManMega Man SkinItem ShopTBA
Pac-ManPac-Man SkinItem ShopTBA
Persona 5Joker SkinItem ShopTBA
Spyro the DragonSpyro SidekickItem ShopTBA
Crash BandicootCrash Bandicoot SkinItem ShopTBA
99 Nights in the ForestThe Deer SkinItem ShopTBA
TetrisTetris SkinBattle PassAugust 20
ScreamerHiroshi Jackson SkinItem ShopTBA
Street FighterReturning SkinsItem ShopTBA
The WitcherGeralt SkinItem ShopTBA
Tomb RaiderLara Croft SkinItem ShopTBA
HaloMaster Chief SkinItem ShopTBA
Honkai: Star RailBlade and Kafka SkinsItem ShopTBA

The Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass will be available as soon as the Override update launches on August 20. However, the Item Shop skins are expected to be released gradually throughout the season, so players may have to wait a little longer for certain crossovers.

Epic Games should reveal additional details about each collaboration closer to its Item Shop release date. We will update this guide as soon as the prices, bundles, and complete cosmetic lineups are confirmed.

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