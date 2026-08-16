Fortnite Override Trailer Confirms All Chapter 7 Season 4 Collabs

Epic Games has officially released the Fortnite Override trailer, revealing all of the gaming crossovers coming to the battle royale in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4. Here is every collab confirmed so for the major August 20 update, including which characters are in the Battle Pass and which cosmetics are expected to be released in the Item Shop.

Fortnite Override Trailer Reveals Chapter 7 Season 4 Collabs

Screenshot: Epic Games

After months of anticipation, Epic Games has finally released the Fortnite Override trailer, showcasing what players can expect from the next season. The promotional video confirms several major gaming crossovers will be featured in the August 20 update, including Sonic the Hedgehog, Persona 5, Mega Man, and more.

Videos by VICE

However, the biggest surprise by far was that the long-rumored Kingdom Hearts Fortnite crossover was missing in action. The trailer featured Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the dragon instead. For your convenience, here is the complete list of every Fortnite Override collab confirmed for Chapter 7 Season 4, along with how each cosmetic can be obtained:

Play video

All Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Collabs – Complete List

Collab Character or Cosmetic How to Get Release Date Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic Skin Battle Pass August 20 Sonic the Hedgehog Dr. Eggman Skin Item Shop TBA Mega Man Mega Man Skin Item Shop TBA Pac-Man Pac-Man Skin Item Shop TBA Persona 5 Joker Skin Item Shop TBA Spyro the Dragon Spyro Sidekick Item Shop TBA Crash Bandicoot Crash Bandicoot Skin Item Shop TBA 99 Nights in the Forest The Deer Skin Item Shop TBA Tetris Tetris Skin Battle Pass August 20 Screamer Hiroshi Jackson Skin Item Shop TBA Street Fighter Returning Skins Item Shop TBA The Witcher Geralt Skin Item Shop TBA Tomb Raider Lara Croft Skin Item Shop TBA Halo Master Chief Skin Item Shop TBA Honkai: Star Rail Blade and Kafka Skins Item Shop TBA

The Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass will be available as soon as the Override update launches on August 20. However, the Item Shop skins are expected to be released gradually throughout the season, so players may have to wait a little longer for certain crossovers.

Epic Games should reveal additional details about each collaboration closer to its Item Shop release date. We will update this guide as soon as the prices, bundles, and complete cosmetic lineups are confirmed.