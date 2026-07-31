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Fortnite Peely Hours Schedule: Start Times and End Date

Here are the Fortnite Peely Hours start times, daily schedule, boosted Sprite Variants, and when the limited-time event ends.

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A new Fortnite Peely Hours event has been introduced to the battle royale for a limited time, giving players a chance to catch Peely Sprites daily. During Peely Hours, Sprite Variants such as Gummy, Galaxy, Gold, and Holofoil will appear more often across the map. Here is when Fortnite Peely Hours begins every day, its complete schedule for every region, and when the event ends.

What Time Does Fortnite Peely Hours Start?

Fortnite Peely Hours Banner
Screenshot: Epic Games

From July 30 through August 5, Fortnite Peely Hours will go live twice every day. The first daily session starts at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET, while the second begins at 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET. The special event is similar to the weekly Power Hours on Saturdays, except it takes place daily.

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However, there are some key differences. While the Fortnite Peely Hours event is hosted twice per day, each session only lasts one hour instead of the extended two hours that the weekend hours have. For your convenience, we have created two easy-to-read tables below showing exactly when both Fortnite Peely Hours sessions begin and end in every major region:

Fortnite Peely Hour Session 1 Start and End Times

Region and time zoneStart and end timeLocal day
US West Coast (PDT)1:00 PM–2:00 PMSame day
US Mountain (MDT)2:00 PM–3:00 PMSame day
US Central (CDT)3:00 PM–4:00 PMSame day
US East Coast (EDT)4:00 PM–5:00 PMSame day
Brazil (BRT)5:00 PM–6:00 PMSame day
United Kingdom (BST)9:00 PM–10:00 PMSame day
Central Europe (CEST)10:00 PM–11:00 PMSame day
United Arab Emirates (GST)12:00 AM–1:00 AMFollowing day
India (IST)1:30 AM–2:30 AMFollowing day
Japan (JST)5:00 AM–6:00 AMFollowing day
South Korea (KST)5:00 AM–6:00 AMFollowing day
Australia East Coast (AEST)6:00 AM–7:00 AMFollowing day
New Zealand (NZST)8:00 AM–9:00 AMFollowing day

Fortnite Peely Hour Session 2 Start and End Times

Region and time zoneStart and end timeLocal day
US West Coast (PDT)8:00 PM–9:00 PMSame day
US Mountain (MDT)9:00 PM–10:00 PMSame day
US Central (CDT)10:00 PM–11:00 PMSame day
US East Coast (EDT)11:00 PM–12:00 AMEnds the following day
Brazil (BRT)12:00 AM–1:00 AMFollowing day
United Kingdom (BST)4:00 AM–5:00 AMFollowing day
Central Europe (CEST)5:00 AM–6:00 AMFollowing day
United Arab Emirates (GST)7:00 AM–8:00 AMFollowing day
India (IST)8:30 AM–9:30 AMFollowing day
Japan (JST)12:00 PM–1:00 PMFollowing day
South Korea (KST)12:00 PM–1:00 PMFollowing day
Australia East Coast (AEST)1:00 PM–2:00 PMFollowing day
New Zealand (NZST)3:00 PM–4:00 PMFollowing day

When Does Fortnite Peely Hours End?

Fortnite Peely Hours Schedule
Screenshot: Epic Games

According to an official Epic Games community post, Fortnite Peely Hours will run from July 30 through August 5. That means the daily Peely Power Hour event will only be available for about a week. If you are trying to complete your Peely Sprite collection, make sure to attend one of the two sessions held each day before the event ends.

The final Fortnite Peely Hours session will begin on August 5 at 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET. Because the session crosses midnight on the East Coast, it will officially end there at 12 AM ET on August 6. With two sessions taking place every day, players will have plenty of chances to hunt down Gummy, Galaxy, Gold, and Holofoil Peely Sprites.

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