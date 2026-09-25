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Fortnite Persona 5 Bundle Details Revealed – All Skins, Cosmetics and Pricing

The Fortnite Persona 5 bundle arrives September 25. Here are the Joker, Panther and Morgana cosmetics, plus their expected prices.

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The Persona 5 crossover arrives in Fortnite today on September 25. The Item Shop release includes Joker and Ann Takamaki’s Panther Outfit, along with Morgana as a Sidekick. Dataminers have also revealed the crossover’s cosmetics and potential prices. Here is everything included in the Persona 5 Fortnite bundle

Fortnite Persona 5 Skins and Cosmetics Revealed

Persona 5 Fortnite Collab Trailer
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Persona 5 Fortnite bundle arrives tonight in the battle royale and features over 16 cosmetic items. The collab includes the Joker’s Transformation Emote which lets players change from his Shujin Academy uniform into his Phantom Thieves outfit in the middle of a match.

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However most excitedly, Morgana is also joining Joker and Panther as a Sidekick. The mascot even has dialogue from Persona 5 Royal and which he speaks while accompanying players in Fortnite.

Joker Skins

Persona 5 Fortnite Joker Skins
Screenshot: Epic Games

Ann / Panther Skins

Persona 5 Fortnite Panther Skins
Screenshot: Epic Games

Morgana Sidekick

Fortnite Persona Morgana Sidekick
Screenshot: Epic Games

The crossover extends beyond the character cosmetics. Dataminers have found a Morgana Bus vehicle, two sets of tires, instruments, weapon wraps and Morgana Slippers Kicks in the game’s files.

All Fortnite Persona 5 Bundle items and Prices

All Persona 5 Fortnite Bundle Items
Screenshot: Epic Games, HypeX

The prices below come from datamined Item Shop information. Epic Games has not yet confirmed the final bundle contents or bundle prices.

CosmeticTypeReported price
Joker (Persona 5)Outfit1,500 V-Bucks
Shujin Academy BackpackBack Bling800 V-Bucks
Silver DaggerPickaxe800 V-Bucks
Joker’s TransformationEmote500 V-Bucks
Panther (Persona 5 Royal)Outfit1,500 V-Bucks
Carmen’s HeartBack Bling800 V-Bucks
Carmen’s Heart FlailPickaxe800 V-Bucks
Panther’s ShowtimeEmote500 V-Bucks
MorganaSidekick1,500 V-Bucks
Morgana Banner IconBanner IconTBA
Carmen’s MicrophoneInstrumentTBA
Phantom Thieves GuitarInstrumentTBA
Joker’s EyesWeapon Wrap500 V-Bucks
Panther’s EyesWeapon Wrap500 V-Bucks
Morgana SlippersKicks1,000 V-Bucks
Metaverse NavigatorSprayTBA
Morgana BusVehicle2,000 V-Bucks
Phantom ThievesTires400 V-Bucks
Persona 5Tires400 V-Bucks
Persona 5Vehicle TrailIncluded in the car bundle

How Much Will the Fortnite Persona 5 Bundles Cost?

Persona 5 Fortnite Wallpaper
Screenshot: Epic Games

Most of the Persona 5 Fortnite cosmetics will be sold in a single discounted bundle that includes both Joker and Panther outfits. While Epic has not confirmed its pricing, we estimate it will be around 2,800 to 3,200 V-Bucks. That is only an estimate though and I will update the price once they are arrive in the shop at 5pm tonight.

However, the Morgana Bus might be sold separately at 2,000 V-Bucks. Most recent bundles such as the Fortnite Kingdom Hearts collab, have priced out the vehicle on its own. Finally, players should also be able to buy the Joker and Panther Fortnite skins as their own separate bundles, if they don’t want all of the other cosmetic items.

What Time Does Persona 5 Release in Fortnite?

The Persona 5 bundle arrives in the Fortnite Item Shop on Friday, September 25, at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. That’s when we should also see the final cosmetic pricing. However, thanks to dataminers, we have a full break down of everything that will be included in the exciting crossover.

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