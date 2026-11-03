What Are the Chances of Finding the Pirate Shop in Fortnite? Token Drop Rates Explained

The Fortnite Pirate Shop Token is one of the most sought-after rewards in the Treasure Hunters mini season. However, getting the rare treasure requires quite a bit of luck. Here is what we know about the chances of finding the Pirate Shop in Fortnite, including a dataminer’s estimated drop rates.

What Are the Chances of Finding the Pirate Shop in Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The chances of finding the Pirate Shop in Fortnite could be around 0.05%, or 1 in 2,000 Chests, according to an estimate shared by dataminer Blortzen. That calculation assumes you have neither of the two Supreme tier treasure rewards which include the Gold A$AP Rocky skin and the pirate shop token.

Videos by VICE

Epic Games has not officially confirmed the Fortnite Pirate Shop Token chances, or drop rate odds. However, dataminers have compiled estimated rates based on the amount of players who have won the rare treasure rewards so far.

Screenshot: Epic Games, h3xik

While the estimate gives us an idea of how rare Pirate Shop access might be, it should not be treated as a confirmed drop rate. According to their breakdown, opening a Chest first gives you a chance of triggering a treasure reward. The game then determines its reward tier. Pirate Shop access falls into the rarest category, Supreme, alongside golden skins.

Here is how the estimated Fortnite Pirate Token chance breaks down:

Fortnite Pirate Shop Drop Rates (Estimated)

Screenshot: Epic Games, Snowslept

Reward Roll Estimated Chance A Chest triggers a treasure reward Around 1%, or 1 in 100 Chests That treasure reward is Supreme tier Around 5–10%, with Blortzen leaning toward 10% A Chest awards any Supreme reward, using the 10% estimate Around 0.1%, or 1 in 1,000 Chests A Chest awards Pirate Shop access specifically, assuming two equally likely Supreme rewards Around 0.05%, or 1 in 2,000 Chests

Fortnite Treasure Hunt Reward Tiers Explained

Screenshot: Epic Games

According to dataminers, Treasure Hunt rewards are separated into three tiers: Standard, Major, and Supreme. While Standard rewards include useful Gizmos, the higher tiers feature cosmetics and the rare Pirate Shop access reward.

Treasure Tier Possible Rewards Estimated Share of Treasure Rewards Standard Sprite Locator, Lucky Locator, Golden Firework, Extraction Accelerator, Portable Extractor Around 60% Major Cosmetics, excluding skins Around 20–25% Supreme Pirate Shop access and golden skins Around 5–10%

These percentages apply after a treasure reward has been triggered, rather than to every Chest you open. They are also rough estimates, and the figures do not add up to a complete, verified reward distribution.

Blortzen also suggests that rewards within the same tier have equal chances. Under that theory, Pirate Shop access would be just as likely as Solid Gold A$AP Rocky when both rewards are available to you.

Does Opening 2,000 Chests Guarantee a Fortnite Pirate Shop Token?

Screenshot: Epic Games

No, opening 2,000 Chests does not guarantee Fortnite Pirate Shop access. An estimated 1-in-2,000 chance describes the odds for each Chest under those assumptions. It does not mean the reward automatically drops once you reach that number.

You could get lucky much earlier, or open thousands of Chests without finding the token. Blortzen’s breakdown does not establish a guaranteed reward threshold. For the steps involved in earning and redeeming access, check out our Fortnite Pirate Shop Token guide.

For now, the exact Fortnite Pirate Shop Token drop rate remains unknown. The community estimates suggest an extremely rare reward, but we will need official figures from Epic Games to know the actual odds.