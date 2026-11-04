Epic Responds to Fortnite Pirate Shop Token Drop Rate Frustrations

Epic Games has responded to Fortnite Pirate Shop Token drop rates speculation, confirming that every player has an equal opportunity to find the rare reward. The battle royale publisher also reportedly teased a boosted chance to unlock Pirate Shop access during a future Power Hour.

Fortnite Pirate Shop Token Power Hour Teased

Screenshot: Epic Games

It’s only been a few days since the launch of the Treasure Hunters mini season, and many players are already going mad searching for the Fortnite Pirate Shop Token. In case you missed it, the extremely rare chest reward lets you claim eligible Fortnite Item Shop cosmetics for free for 14 days after redeeming it.

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Estimates circulating online have put the Fortnite Pirate Shop Token drop rate as low as 0.1%. As a result, Epic Games has now responded to player frustration over the rare reward and have reportedly hinted that we might get a special Power Hour that gives players a boosted chance of finding the token.

Dataminer HypeX made the claim in a recent post on X: “FORTNITE PIRATE SHOP POWER HOURS ARE COMING LATER THIS SEASON. For those who don’t know what a power hour is.. It means they will most likely boost their spawn chance for an hour or 2.”

FORTNITE PIRATE SHOP POWER HOURS ARE COMING LATER THIS SEASON



For those who don’t know what a power hour is.. It means they will most likely boost spawn chance for an hour or 2 pic.twitter.com/iSI9grKWUR — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 4, 2026

Before you get too excited, the boosted drop rate is HYPEX’s interpretation of what the event could offer. Epic Games has not officially announced a Fortnite Pirate Shop Power Hour schedule or confirmed how much the odds would increase.

Epic confirms Every Player Has an Equal Chance to Find Pirate Shop Access

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games also addressed speculation that Fortnite Pirate Shop Token drop rates favor certain players or certain conditions. Following the launch of the Treasure Hunters mini season, fans theorized that some accounts had a higher chance of finding the reward than others.

However, the official Fortnite Status account responded to these claims and warned players about scams. “Buying an account or using fake tools is a scam. This is just like any of the chests in Battle Royale, so every player has an equal opportunity to find Pirate Shop Access.”

The response followed an online post about accounts with Pirate Shop access being advertised for thousands of dollars. With such a valuable reward up for grabs, it’s easy to see why the token has attracted so much attention.

Hey @Pirat_Nation – Buying an account or using fake tools is a scam. This is just like any of the chests in Battle Royale, so every player has an equal opportunity to find Pirate Shop Access. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) November 3, 2026

Basically, the Fortnite Pirate Shop Token is just extremely rare, and completely random. On the plus side, it appears that opening any chest in the game will give you the same chance of unlocking the Fortnite Pirate Shop access item.

For now, players will have to keep opening chests and hope they get lucky. If the reported Pirate Shop Power Hour does arrive, it could make the hunt a little less frustrating.