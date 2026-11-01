How to Get a Fortnite Pirate Shop Token and Claim Free Shop Items

The new Fortnite Pirate Shop Token lets lucky players claim all Item Shop cosmetics for free. Better yet, the reward includes two separate 14-day periods to grab free items. Here is how to find a Pirate Shop Token in Fortnite and how Pirate Shop access works.

Fortnite Pirate Shop Token Explained

Screenshot: Epic Games

In Fortnite Treasure Hunters, the Pirate Shop Token is a extremely rare reward you can get by opening Chests in Battle Royale that gives you the entire item shop for free. If you are doing a double take at that sentence, you are not reading it wrong. In fact, the new feature is even crazier than it sounds.

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Finding a Fortnite Pirate Shop Token gives you the shop free for 14-days upon activation in 2026 and another 14-days in 2027. That means four weeks total where you can log in, check the Item Shop, and claim every item in it for free.

Depending on what appears in the shop during those periods, lucky players could walk away with thousands of dollars worth of cosmetics without spending a single cent.

Where to Find a Fortnite Pirate Shop Token

Screenshot: Epic Games, Snowslept

You can get a Fortnite Pirate Shop Token by opening Chests in Battle Royale during the Treasure Hunters mini season. However, receiving Pirate Shop access comes down to luck, as it has an extremely slim chance of appearing.

Here is how to get it:

Play Battle Royale mode: Jump into a match during Fortnite Treasure Hunters. Open Chests: Opening a Chest can trigger a free reward for your squad. Most rewards will be Gizmos, but cosmetics and Pirate Shop access are also possible. Get lucky with Pirate Shop access: If your squad finds a Fortnite Pirate Shop Token, every player in your party also receives the rare item.

Screenshot: Epic Games, h3xik

So, if you are playing with friends, only one of you needs to open the winning Chest for the whole squad to benefit.

How to Activate the Fortnite Pirate Shop Token

Screenshot: Epic Games, Snowslept

Once you have earned Pirate Shop access, you can activate it through the Item Shop. Here is what to do:

Return to the Fortnite lobby and open the Item Shop. Select “Plunder the Item Shop” to view your Pirate Shop access. Choose “Activate Now” when you are ready to begin your 14-day period. Visit the shop during that period to claim eligible cosmetics for free.

Your two weeks begin when you activate access. That means you can wait for items you want before starting your 2026 period, rather than using it immediately.

Screenshot: Epic Games, Snowslept

However, the reward does not automatically give you everything that will release that year. You still need to check the Item Shop and claim items while they are available during your active period.

What Does Fortnite Pirate Shop Access Include?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Pirate Shop access lets you claim all Item Shop cosmetics for free during one chosen two-week period in 2026 and another in 2027. However, there are a few restrictions:

No gifting: You cannot use Pirate Shop access to send free items to other players.

You cannot use Pirate Shop access to send free items to other players. Sidekick limits: You can only claim one copy of each eligible Sidekick.

You can only claim one copy of each eligible Sidekick. No real-money Packs: Packs sold for cash are excluded.

For One Piece fans, this could be a pretty incredible reward. If you activate Pirate Shop access while the collaboration’s cosmetics are available, you can claim all for free without spending your V-Bucks. Just make sure the skins you want are actually in the shop before starting your two weeks!