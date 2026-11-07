Fortnite Pirate Token Drop Rate Revealed – Normal and Treasure Hour Odds

Epic Games has finally revealed the Fortnite Pirate Token drop rate, and it’s even rarer than many players thought. The Pirate Shop Token has a 1 in 137,500 chance of dropping per chest in a normal match. Those odds improve during Saturday’s Treasure Hours. Here’s when to jump in for your best chance of unlocking pirate shop access in the battle royale.

What’s the chance of getting the pirate token in fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has confirmed that the Fortnite Pirate Shop Token has a 1 in 137,500 chance of dropping per chest in a normal match. That works out to about 0.00073% per chest. In case you missed it, the highly-coveted token lets you claim every cosmetic in the Fortnite Item Shop for free for 14 days straight after redeeming it.

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If you were wondering whether Epic nerfed the Pirate Token, the developer says the normal chest drop rates have stayed the same since Fortnite Treasure Hunters launched. More importantly, Epic Games also revealed that players will have a boosted chance of unlocking Pirate Shop access during the weekly Treasure Hours.

Screenshot: Epic Games

For your convenience, here is the full drop rates for the Fortnite Pirate token and other treasures:

Fortnite Treasure Hunters Chest Drop Rates

The Pirate Token is the second-rarest reward this season. Incredibly, the Weekly Gold Outfit is even harder to find, with a 1 in 1,562,500 chance per chest in a normal match. Here are all seven drop rates Epic revealed.

Fortnite treasure reward Drop chance per chest Weekly Gold Outfit 1 in 1,562,500 Pirate Shop Access (Pirate Token) 1 in 137,500 Weekly Vehicle and Decal 1 in 7,813 Weekly Pickaxe or Back Bling 1 in 568 Weekly Jam Track 1 in 391 Weekly Loading Screen 1 in 272 Any Gizmo 1 in 127

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has announced that the Fortnite Pirate Token has boosted drop rates during Treasure Hours, which run on Saturdays during the Treasure Hunters mini-season. The November 7 event has two sessions, with more Treasure Hours expected on November 14, 21, and 28.



Here’s when you can jump in and how much the Pirate Token drop rate is boosted. Fortnite Status schedule announcement:

Treasure Hour date First round Second round Pirate Token boost November 7 11 AM–1 PM PT / 2–4 PM ET 6–8 PM PT / 9–11 PM ET 1.5× first round, 2× second round November 14 11 AM–1 PM PT / 2–4 PM ET 6–8 PM PT / 9–11 PM ET 1.5× both rounds November 21 11 AM–1 PM PT / 2–4 PM ET 6–8 PM PT / 9–11 PM ET 1.5× both rounds November 28 11 AM–1 PM PT / 2–4 PM ET 6–8 PM PT / 9–11 PM ET 1.5× both rounds December 5 11 AM–1 PM PT / 2–4 PM ET 6–8 PM PT / 9–11 PM ET 1.5× both rounds

The normal Fortnite Pirate Token drop rate is 1 in 137,500 per chest. A 1.5× boost brings it to about 1 in 91,667, while a 2× boost brings it to 1 in 68,750.

The Weekly Gold Outfit also went from a 7.5× boost in the first November 7 round to 10× in the second, bringing its evening odds to 1 in 156,250 per chest. The Weekly Vehicle and Decal got a 10× boost in the first round.

Screenshot: Epic Games

If you’re still hunting for the Fortnite Pirate Token, I’d save some time on Saturdays for Treasure Hours. You’ll still need to get incredibly lucky, even with the boosted drop rate. Then again, 14 days of free Item Shop cosmetics is a pretty good reason to open one more chest.