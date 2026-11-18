Epic Games has confirmed when the Fortnite Pirate Token drop rate will get boosted again. This weekend’s Treasure Hours will give players two chances to hunt for the rare Treasure Chest reward, with the odds doubling during the second session.

When Is the Fortnite Pirate Token Boosted Next?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Pirate Token drop rate will be boosted during Treasure Hours on Saturday, November 21, 2026. The first session runs from 11 AM to 1 PM PT, and the second runs from 6 to 8 PM PT. Each session lasts two hours.

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Depending on where you live, one or both sessions may fall on Sunday, November 22. Here’s when the Fortnite Pirate Token drop rate will be boosted in each major region:

Region First Treasure Hours session (1.5× odds) Second Treasure Hours session (2× odds) US West (PT) Sat, Nov. 21, 11 AM–1 PM Sat, Nov. 21, 6–8 PM US Central (CT) Sat, Nov. 21, 1–3 PM Sat, Nov. 21, 8–10 PM US East (ET) Sat, Nov. 21, 2–4 PM Sat, Nov. 21, 9–11 PM Brazil (Brasília) Sat, Nov. 21, 4–6 PM Sat, Nov. 21, 11 PM–Sun, Nov. 22, 1 AM UK (GMT) Sat, Nov. 21, 7–9 PM Sun, Nov. 22, 2–4 AM Central Europe (CET) Sat, Nov. 21, 8–10 PM Sun, Nov. 22, 3–5 AM South Africa (SAST) Sat, Nov. 21, 9–11 PM Sun, Nov. 22, 4–6 AM Saudi Arabia (AST) Sat, Nov. 21, 10 PM–midnight Sun, Nov. 22, 5–7 AM UAE (GST) Sat, Nov. 21, 11 PM–Sun, Nov. 22, 1 AM Sun, Nov. 22, 6–8 AM India (IST) Sun, Nov. 22, 12:30–2:30 AM Sun, Nov. 22, 7:30–9:30 AM Southeast Asia (Singapore / Philippines) Sun, Nov. 22, 3–5 AM Sun, Nov. 22, 10 AM–noon Japan and South Korea (JST / KST) Sun, Nov. 22, 4–6 AM Sun, Nov. 22, 11 AM–1 PM Eastern Australia (Sydney / Melbourne) Sun, Nov. 22, 6–8 AM Sun, Nov. 22, 1–3 PM New Zealand (NZDT) Sun, Nov. 22, 8–10 AM Sun, Nov. 22, 3–5 PM

Fortnite Pirate Token Odds During Treasure Hours

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Pirate Token normally has a 1 in 137,500 chance of dropping per Treasure Chest. The first Treasure Hours session boosts those odds by 1.5×, while the second session doubles them to 1 in 68,750.

Here is a break down of your boosted chances of finding the Pirate Shop Access on November 21:

Treasure Chest drop rate Odds per chest Chance per chest Normal drop rate 1 in 137,500 0.00073% First Treasure Hours session (1.5×) About 1 in 91,667 0.00109% Second Treasure Hours session (2×) 1 in 68,750 0.00145%

If you can only make one session, the 6–8 PM PT session gives you the best chance of finding the Pirate Token. Even with double the odds, the Pirate Token is still a long shot, so make the most of those two hours and open as many Treasure Chests as you can.