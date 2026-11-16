Fortnite Mastery Monday is now live on November 16, and it’s the perfect time to level up the new Sprites from Captain’s Day. If you’re still hunting for the rare Fortnite Pirate Token, here’s what today’s event means for your odds and when the next Treasure Hours are expected to start.

Is the Fortnite Pirate Token Boosted During Mastery Monday?

Screenshot: Epic Games

No. The Fortnite Pirate Token still has a 1 in 137,500 chance of dropping per eligible chest (about 0.00073%) during Mastery Monday. You’ll see more Sprite Chests around Crossbones Isle, but the drop rate per chest stays the same.

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At the time of writing, the Pirate Token only has boosted odds during the Fortnite Treasure Hours which happens on the weekend.

When Is the Next Treasure Hour in Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The next Fortnite Treasure Hours are expected on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 11 AM PT and 6 PM PT.

Both sessions are expected to run for two hours. The first session is expected to boost Pirate Token odds by 1.5×, bringing the drop rate to about 1 in 91,667 per chest.

Session Pacific Time Eastern Time UTC First Treasure Hour Nov. 21, 11 AM–1 PM Nov. 21, 2–4 PM Nov. 21, 7–9 PM Second Treasure Hour Nov. 21, 6–8 PM Nov. 21, 9–11 PM Nov. 22, 2–4 AM

The evening session had a 2× Pirate Token boost on November 7, which improved the odds to 1 in 68,750 per chest. The November 14 evening session had a 1.5× boost, and Epic has yet to confirm which multiplier will apply on November 21.

What Is Mastery Monday in Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Mastery Monday is a weekly, 24-hour event in the Treasure Hunters mini-season that makes it easier to find and level up Sprites on Crossbones Isle. During the event, Sprite Chests and Wanted Posters appear more often, and you can earn extra rewards for extracting Sprites.

Here are the bonuses you can get during Mastery Monday:

More Sprite Chests and Wanted Posters appear around Crossbones Isle.

appear around Crossbones Isle. Double Sprite XP for most actions , including assists and extractions. Eliminations give 400 Sprite XP, up from the usual 300.

, including assists and extractions. Eliminations give 400 Sprite XP, up from the usual 300. Double Sprite Dust from extractions.

from extractions. Extra Portable Extractors for completing bonus quests.

What Time Does Fortnite Mastery Monday Start and End?

Fortnite Mastery Monday starts at 6 AM PT on Monday, November 16, and runs until 6 AM PT on Tuesday, November 17. Here’s when the 24-hour event starts and ends in your region.

Region Start time End time Los Angeles (PT) Nov. 16, 6 AM Nov. 17, 6 AM Denver (MT) Nov. 16, 7 AM Nov. 17, 7 AM Chicago (CT) Nov. 16, 8 AM Nov. 17, 8 AM New York (ET) Nov. 16, 9 AM Nov. 17, 9 AM São Paulo (BRT) Nov. 16, 11 AM Nov. 17, 11 AM London (GMT) Nov. 16, 2 PM Nov. 17, 2 PM Paris (CET) Nov. 16, 3 PM Nov. 17, 3 PM Tokyo (JST) Nov. 16, 11 PM Nov. 17, 11 PM Sydney (AEDT) Nov. 17, 1 AM Nov. 18, 1 AM Auckland (NZDT) Nov. 17, 3 AM Nov. 18, 3 AM

With more Sprite Chests and faster XP gains, Mastery Monday is the perfect time to master the Mini Miku Sprite, Squiplash Sprite, and Zee Sprite (Zero Point), which just became available in the November 15 Captain’s Day update.