Did Fortnite Remove the Pirate Token? Drop Rates Explained

The Fortnite Pirate Shop Token is so rare that a rumor has spread online that it’s been removed from the game. Here is what we know about the rare Fortnite Treasure Hunters reward, its drop rates, and how to get Pirate Shop access.

Did Fortnite Remove the Pirate Token?

Screenshot: Epic Games

No, Epic Games has not removed the Pirate Token from Fortnite. It just has an extremely low drop rate. Players continue to report finding the reward every day, and the official Fortnite Status account recently confirmed that every account has an equal opportunity to find Pirate Shop access.

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The rumor of the Pirate Token being removed spread online after players spent the opening week of Fortnite Treasure Hunters searching for the rare reward and coming up empty-handed. This has also led to speculation about whether certain accounts have a better chance of finding it due to outside factors.

Screenshot: Epic Games, Snowslept

That said, the Fortnite Pirate token literally gives you every item in Item shop for free for 14 days straight after redeeming. Not only that, you get a second token to use in 2027. This puts the Fortnite Pirate Shop’s value at around 1.2 Million V-Bucks in total, depending on when the player uses both of them.

According to dataminers, that is roughly $8.7k dollars in value. When you put that into perspective, it makes sense why most players are not easily finding it.

Fortnite Pirate Shop Token chances Explained

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has not publicly confirmed the Fortnite Pirate Shop Token chances or drop rates. Estimates circulating online have put it at around 0.1%, but that figure is unverified and should not be treated as the actual odds.

However, Epic Games recently responded to speculation about the rare reward and clarified one key detail: every player has an equal opportunity to find Pirate Shop access. “This is just like any of the chests in Battle Royale, so every player has an equal opportunity to find Pirate Shop Access,” the official Fortnite Status account explained.

Hey @Pirat_Nation – Buying an account or using fake tools is a scam. This is just like any of the chests in Battle Royale, so every player has an equal opportunity to find Pirate Shop Access. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) November 3, 2026

That statement does not reveal the exact drop rate or fully explain how the reward is calculated. So while players have plenty of theories about the Fortnite token, there is no confirmed percentage you can use to work out how many chests you need to open.

Basically, if you aren’t finding the Pirate Token, that alone doesn’t mean it has been removed. It’s a random reward, and opening lots of chests still doesn’t guarantee you’ll get it.

How to Get the Pirate Shop Token in Fortnite

Screenshot: Epic Games, X

The way to get the Pirate Shop Token in Fortnite is to jump into a Battle Royale match and open chests. That’s really all there is to it. However, there are a few ways to make your search more efficient:

Play with a squad. If one teammate finds Pirate Shop access, the rest of the squad also receives it. Having more teammates searching means your group can cover more chests.

If one teammate finds Pirate Shop access, the rest of the squad also receives it. Having more teammates searching means your group can cover more chests. Use chest-finding Sprite abilities. These can help you locate loot and spend less time searching empty buildings.

These can help you locate loot and spend less time searching empty buildings. Land somewhere with plenty of chests. Lantern Landing and The Chest are two locations to try for a chest-focused route.

Lantern Landing and The Chest are two locations to try for a chest-focused route. Plan your next stop. Once you’ve searched an area, rotate to another nearby location instead of spending the match looking for one last chest.

These tips help you search more chests; they don’t establish a higher drop rate for each individual chest. Even with a good route, you’ll still need to get lucky.

Where to Search for the Fortnite Pirate Token

Screenshot: Epic Games, X

The best place to find the Fortnite Pirate Token is either Lantern Landing or The Chest. Lantern Landing has plenty of buildings to search, making it a useful location for working through multiple chests in one area.

The Chest is the giant glowing treasure chest landmark, with buried treasure around the area that you can dig up with your pickaxe. You can also try working both locations into the same match if the storm circle and nearby players give you enough time.

Just be warned: popular chest-farming spots can get rather sweaty. A quieter landing spot where you actually survive long enough to loot can be more useful than fighting half the lobby over a handful of chests.