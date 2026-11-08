What Time Is Fortnite Power Hour Today? November 7 Treasure Hours

Fortnite’s second Treasure Hour starts at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET on Saturday, November 7, and it’s the better of today’s two sessions if you’re hunting for the Pirate Token. Epic Games is doubling the Pirate Shop Token drop rate during the evening round, giving you a 1 in 68,750 chance per chest. Here’s when both sessions run in your region and what else gets boosted.

Fortnite Treasure Hours Start Times for November 7

Screenshot: Epic Games

Today’s second Fortnite Power Hour starts at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET on Saturday, November 7. Epic is calling this weekend’s event Fortune Treasure Hours, and it features boosted pirate token drop rates during each session.



The first Treasure Hour started at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET, and the second session runs until 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET. Here’s when both rounds start in each region:

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Region First round starts Second round starts US West (PT) Nov. 7 at 11 AM Nov. 7 at 6 PM US Mountain (MT) Nov. 7 at 12 PM Nov. 7 at 7 PM US Central (CT) Nov. 7 at 1 PM Nov. 7 at 8 PM US East (ET) Nov. 7 at 2 PM Nov. 7 at 9 PM UK / UTC Nov. 7 at 7 PM Nov. 8 at 2 AM Central Europe (CET) Nov. 7 at 8 PM Nov. 8 at 3 AM Japan (JST) Nov. 8 at 4 AM Nov. 8 at 11 AM Sydney, Australia (AEDT) Nov. 8 at 6 AM Nov. 8 at 1 PM New Zealand (NZDT) Nov. 8 at 8 AM Nov. 8 at 3 PM

Fortnite Pirate Token Drop Rate Doubles During the Second Treasure Hour

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has confirmed that the Fortnite Pirate Shop Token is easier to find and has boosted drop rates during Treasure Hours. If you missed the first session earlier today on November 7, you’re still in luck!



Tonight’s second Treasure Hour doubles the normal Pirate Token drop rate, giving you a 1 in 68,750 chance per chest. The first round only had a 1.5× boost, which put the odds at about 1 in 91,667 per chest.

The Weekly Gold Outfit is also a little easier to find tonight. Its drop rate gets a 10× boost, up from 7.5× in the first round. Even with the bigger boost, it’s still rarer than the Pirate Token at 1 in 156,250 per chest.

Screenshot: Epic Games

If you’re jumping in for the rest of the event, you’ll start each match with A$AP Rocky’s Shock Rocket and a Self-Revive Device. Fortune Sprites will also appear more often, so there’s still something to hunt for if the Pirate Token keeps eluding you.