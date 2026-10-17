Fortnite Power Hour Today (October 17): Start Times and All Trick or Treat Sprites

The Fortnite Power Hour today features boosted Trick or Treat Sprite appearances and an enhanced Freddy’s Nightmare for everyone dropping into a match. Here are today’s Fortnitemares Power Hour start times, all featured Trick or Treat Sprites, and the bonuses available during both sessions.

What Time Is Fortnite Power Hour Today?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The first Fortnite Power Hour today starts at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET on Saturday, October 17, 2026. If you can’t make the first session, don’t panic! A second round begins later tonight at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET.

Videos by VICE

Both sessions last two hours, giving players four hours total to hunt for . Depending on where you live, some or all of the event will take place on Sunday, October 18 instead.

To make this easier to track, here is a table showing the Fortnite Power Hour schedule for October 17:

Fortnite Power Hour #1 (October 17)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) October 17 11:00 AM–1:00 PM ET (East Coast US) October 17 2:00 PM–4:00 PM UTC October 17 6:00 PM–8:00 PM UK (BST) October 17 7:00 PM–9:00 PM Europe (CEST) October 17 8:00 PM–10:00 PM Brazil (BRT) October 17 3:00 PM–5:00 PM Japan (JST) October 18 3:00 AM–5:00 AM South Korea (KST) October 18 3:00 AM–5:00 AM Australia (Sydney/Melbourne, AEDT) October 18 5:00 AM–7:00 AM New Zealand (NZDT) October 18 7:00 AM–9:00 AM

Fortnite Power Hour #2 (October 17)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) October 17 6:00 PM–8:00 PM ET (East Coast US) October 17 9:00 PM–11:00 PM UTC October 18 1:00 AM–3:00 AM UK (BST) October 18 2:00 AM–4:00 AM Europe (CEST) October 18 3:00 AM–5:00 AM Brazil (BRT) October 17–18 10:00 PM–12:00 AM Japan (JST) October 18 10:00 AM–12:00 PM South Korea (KST) October 18 10:00 AM–12:00 PM Australia (Sydney/Melbourne, AEDT) October 18 12:00 PM–2:00 PM New Zealand (NZDT) October 18 2:00 PM–4:00 PM

All Trick or Treat Sprites Featured in Today’s Fortnite Power Hour

Screenshot: Epic Games

Trick or Treat Sprites will appear more frequently during today’s Fortnite Power Hours. If you’re still missing some of the Halloween variants from your collection, this is a good opportunity to track them down.

More importantly, today is the perfect time to unlock the Trick or Treat One Wish Willow Sprite and Trick or Treat Honey Sprite. Both Sprites recently arrived in the October 15 update, and their Halloween variants are included in today’s featured collection.

There are currently 25 Trick or Treat Sprites to collect, excluding the Trick or Treat Crown Sprite. Here is the full list:

Trick or Treat 8-Bit Sprite

Trick or Treat Adventure Sprite

Trick or Treat Birthday Sprite

Trick or Treat Blinky Sprite

Trick or Treat Bush Sprite

Trick or Treat Crash Bandicoot Sprite

Trick or Treat Dumpster Dive Sprite

Trick or Treat Honey Sprite

Trick or Treat Jackrabbit Sprite

Trick or Treat Jonesy Sprite

Trick or Treat Killswitch Sprite

Trick or Treat Klombo Sprite

Trick or Treat Morgana Sprite

Trick or Treat One Wish Willow Sprite

Trick or Treat Onigiri Sprite

Trick or Treat Overshield Sprite

Trick or Treat Pond Sprite

Trick or Treat Shadow Sprite

Trick or Treat Sonic Sprite

Trick or Treat Spooky Dash Sprite

Trick or Treat Storm Scout Sprite

Trick or Treat Tails Sprite

Trick or Treat The Deer Sprite

Trick or Treat Vampire Sprite

Trick or Treat X-Ray Sprite

The Trick or Treat Crown Sprite is separate from the list above and isn’t included in the collection count for today’s hunt.

All Fortnite Fortnitemares Power Hour Bonuses Today

Screenshot: Epic Games

Everyone starts today’s Fortnite Power Hour matches with an enhanced Freddy’s Nightmare Mythic item. Freddy Krueger’s weapon lets you move faster while equipped and slash through opponents, so you’ll have a powerful item in hand from the beginning.

Chests also have a chance to drop 1-Up Tokens and Portable Extractors, giving you another reason to keep looting while searching for Halloween Sprites.

Here is everything featured during today’s Fortnitemares Power Hours:

Enhanced Freddy’s Nightmare: Everyone starts the match with Freddy Krueger’s Mythic item, which boosts movement speed while equipped and lets you slash enemies.

Everyone starts the match with Freddy Krueger’s Mythic item, which boosts movement speed while equipped and lets you slash enemies. Boosted Trick or Treat Sprite appearances: The Halloween Sprite variant appears more often during both sessions.

The Halloween Sprite variant appears more often during both sessions. 1-Up Tokens: May drop from Chests.

May drop from Chests. Portable Extractors: May also drop from Chests.

How Long Does Fortnite Power Hour Last Today?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Each Fortnite Power Hour session lasts two hours today. The first runs from 11 AM to 1 PM PT, while the second takes place from 6 PM to 8 PM PT on October 17.

You don’t need to attend both sessions, but the evening round gives you another chance to find any Trick or Treat Sprites you missed earlier. With boosted appearances and Portable Extractors potentially dropping from Chests, today is the perfect time to work on your Halloween collection.