Fortnite Power Hour Today (October 17): Start Times and All Trick or Treat Sprites

The Fortnite Power Hour today features boosted Trick or Treat Sprite appearances and an enhanced Freddy’s Nightmare for everyone dropping into a match. Here are today’s Fortnitemares Power Hour start times, all featured Trick or Treat Sprites, and the bonuses available during both sessions.
What Time Is Fortnite Power Hour Today?
The first Fortnite Power Hour today starts at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET on Saturday, October 17, 2026. If you can’t make the first session, don’t panic! A second round begins later tonight at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET.
Videos by VICE
Both sessions last two hours, giving players four hours total to hunt for Trick or Treat Sprites. Depending on where you live, some or all of the event will take place on Sunday, October 18 instead.
To make this easier to track, here is a table showing the Fortnite Power Hour schedule for October 17:
Fortnite Power Hour #1 (October 17)
|Region
|Date
|Time
|PT (West Coast US)
|October 17
|11:00 AM–1:00 PM
|ET (East Coast US)
|October 17
|2:00 PM–4:00 PM
|UTC
|October 17
|6:00 PM–8:00 PM
|UK (BST)
|October 17
|7:00 PM–9:00 PM
|Europe (CEST)
|October 17
|8:00 PM–10:00 PM
|Brazil (BRT)
|October 17
|3:00 PM–5:00 PM
|Japan (JST)
|October 18
|3:00 AM–5:00 AM
|South Korea (KST)
|October 18
|3:00 AM–5:00 AM
|Australia (Sydney/Melbourne, AEDT)
|October 18
|5:00 AM–7:00 AM
|New Zealand (NZDT)
|October 18
|7:00 AM–9:00 AM
Fortnite Power Hour #2 (October 17)
|Region
|Date
|Time
|PT (West Coast US)
|October 17
|6:00 PM–8:00 PM
|ET (East Coast US)
|October 17
|9:00 PM–11:00 PM
|UTC
|October 18
|1:00 AM–3:00 AM
|UK (BST)
|October 18
|2:00 AM–4:00 AM
|Europe (CEST)
|October 18
|3:00 AM–5:00 AM
|Brazil (BRT)
|October 17–18
|10:00 PM–12:00 AM
|Japan (JST)
|October 18
|10:00 AM–12:00 PM
|South Korea (KST)
|October 18
|10:00 AM–12:00 PM
|Australia (Sydney/Melbourne, AEDT)
|October 18
|12:00 PM–2:00 PM
|New Zealand (NZDT)
|October 18
|2:00 PM–4:00 PM
All Trick or Treat Sprites Featured in Today’s Fortnite Power Hour
Trick or Treat Sprites will appear more frequently during today’s Fortnite Power Hours. If you’re still missing some of the Halloween variants from your collection, this is a good opportunity to track them down.
More importantly, today is the perfect time to unlock the Trick or Treat One Wish Willow Sprite and Trick or Treat Honey Sprite. Both Sprites recently arrived in the October 15 update, and their Halloween variants are included in today’s featured collection.
There are currently 25 Trick or Treat Sprites to collect, excluding the Trick or Treat Crown Sprite. Here is the full list:
- Trick or Treat 8-Bit Sprite
- Trick or Treat Adventure Sprite
- Trick or Treat Birthday Sprite
- Trick or Treat Blinky Sprite
- Trick or Treat Bush Sprite
- Trick or Treat Crash Bandicoot Sprite
- Trick or Treat Dumpster Dive Sprite
- Trick or Treat Honey Sprite
- Trick or Treat Jackrabbit Sprite
- Trick or Treat Jonesy Sprite
- Trick or Treat Killswitch Sprite
- Trick or Treat Klombo Sprite
- Trick or Treat Morgana Sprite
- Trick or Treat One Wish Willow Sprite
- Trick or Treat Onigiri Sprite
- Trick or Treat Overshield Sprite
- Trick or Treat Pond Sprite
- Trick or Treat Shadow Sprite
- Trick or Treat Sonic Sprite
- Trick or Treat Spooky Dash Sprite
- Trick or Treat Storm Scout Sprite
- Trick or Treat Tails Sprite
- Trick or Treat The Deer Sprite
- Trick or Treat Vampire Sprite
- Trick or Treat X-Ray Sprite
The Trick or Treat Crown Sprite is separate from the list above and isn’t included in the collection count for today’s hunt.
All Fortnite Fortnitemares Power Hour Bonuses Today
Everyone starts today’s Fortnite Power Hour matches with an enhanced Freddy’s Nightmare Mythic item. Freddy Krueger’s weapon lets you move faster while equipped and slash through opponents, so you’ll have a powerful item in hand from the beginning.
Chests also have a chance to drop 1-Up Tokens and Portable Extractors, giving you another reason to keep looting while searching for Halloween Sprites.
Here is everything featured during today’s Fortnitemares Power Hours:
- Enhanced Freddy’s Nightmare: Everyone starts the match with Freddy Krueger’s Mythic item, which boosts movement speed while equipped and lets you slash enemies.
- Boosted Trick or Treat Sprite appearances: The Halloween Sprite variant appears more often during both sessions.
- 1-Up Tokens: May drop from Chests.
- Portable Extractors: May also drop from Chests.
How Long Does Fortnite Power Hour Last Today?
Each Fortnite Power Hour session lasts two hours today. The first runs from 11 AM to 1 PM PT, while the second takes place from 6 PM to 8 PM PT on October 17.
You don’t need to attend both sessions, but the evening round gives you another chance to find any Trick or Treat Sprites you missed earlier. With boosted appearances and Portable Extractors potentially dropping from Chests, today is the perfect time to work on your Halloween collection.