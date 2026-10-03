Fortnite Power Hour Today (October 3): Start Times and Featured Sprites

The Fortnite Power Hour goes live today, October 3, with boosted Bounty Hunter Sprite rates and Halloween weapons. Here are the first Fortnitemares 2026 Power Hour start times, featured Sprites, and bonuses available during both sessions.
When Is Fortnite Power Hour Today?
The first Fortnite Power Hour today starts at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET on Saturday, October 3, 2026. If you can’t make the afternoon session, don’t panic! A second Fortnitemares Power Hour starts later tonight at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET.
Videos by VICE
Each session lasts two hours, giving players four hours total to hunt for Bounty Hunter Sprites. Depending on your time zone, the event will take place on Sunday, October 4 instead. To make everything easier to track, we’ve created a Fortnite Power Hour schedule below showing when both sessions start and end in all major regions:
Fortnite Power Hour #1 (October 3)
|Region
|Date
|Time
|PT (West Coast US)
|October 3
|11:00 AM–1:00 PM
|ET (East Coast US)
|October 3
|2:00 PM–4:00 PM
|UK (BST)
|October 3
|7:00 PM–9:00 PM
|Europe (CEST)
|October 3
|8:00 PM–10:00 PM
|Brazil (BRT)
|October 3
|3:00 PM–5:00 PM
|Japan (JST)
|October 4
|3:00 AM–5:00 AM
|South Korea (KST)
|October 4
|3:00 AM–5:00 AM
|Australia (Sydney/Melbourne, AEDT)
|October 4
|5:00 AM–7:00 AM
|New Zealand (NZDT)
|October 4
|7:00 AM–9:00 AM
Fortnite Power Hour #2 (October 3)
|Region
|Date
|Time
|PT (West Coast US)
|October 3
|6:00 PM–8:00 PM
|ET (East Coast US)
|October 3
|9:00 PM–11:00 PM
|UK (BST)
|October 4
|2:00 AM–4:00 AM
|Europe (CEST)
|October 4
|3:00 AM–5:00 AM
|Brazil (BRT)
|October 3–4
|10:00 PM–12:00 AM
|Japan (JST)
|October 4
|10:00 AM–12:00 PM
|South Korea (KST)
|October 4
|10:00 AM–12:00 PM
|Australia (Sydney/Melbourne, AEDT)
|October 4
|12:00 PM–2:00 PM
|New Zealand (NZDT)
|October 4
|2:00 PM–4:00 PM
Which Sprites Are Featured in Today’s Fortnite Power Hour?
Bounty Hunter Sprites are the focus of today’s Fortnite Power Hours. During both sessions, they will appear more often, giving players more chances to find them and work on leveling them up.
There are a total of 24 Bounty Hunter sprites in Fortnite:
- Bounty Hunter Jonesy Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Adventure Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Bush Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Sonic Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Tails Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Shadow Sprite
- Bounty Hunter 8-Bit Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Jackrabbit Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Killswitch Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Klombo Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Overshield Sprite
- Bounty Hunter X-Ray Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Onigiri Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Storm Scout Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Blinky Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Birthday Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Body Slam Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Pond Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Morgana Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Spooky Dash Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Vampire Sprite
- Bounty Hunter The Deer Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Dumpster Dive Sprite
It’s important to note, that the Bounty Hunter Crown sprite can only be obtained by winning a single match with the Loot Hacker Crown sprite. So you can technically only find 23 sprites in today’s power hour.
Bounty Hunter Sprites only level up by players eliminating other opponents while having the variant equipped. Thankfully, NPC’s and bots also count, so you can actually master the Bounty Hunter variant fairly quickly if you land near Override consoles on the map.
All Fortnite Fortnitemares Power Hour Bonuses
Everyone will drop into today’s Fortnite Power Hour matches with the Dual Fiend Hunters. Alongside the increased Bounty Hunter Sprite appearances, Chests also have a chance to drop useful items.
Here is everything featured during today’s Fortnitemares Power Hours:
- Dual Fiend Hunters: Everyone starts the match with these weapons.
- More Bounty Hunter Sprites: These Sprite variants appear more frequently.
- Sprite leveling: Eliminate opponents to level up your equipped Bounty Hunter Sprite.
- 1-Up Tokens: May drop from Chests.
- Portable Extractors: May also drop from Chests.
How Long Does Fortnite Power Hour Last Today?
Each Fortnite Power Hour session lasts two hours today. The first runs from 11 AM to 1 PM PT, while the second takes place from 6 PM to 8 PM PT.
You don’t need to join both sessions, but the second round gives you another chance to hunt for Bounty Hunter Sprites if you miss the first. With boosted appearances and Portable Extractors potentially dropping from Chests, today is a good opportunity to work on your collection.