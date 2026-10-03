Fortnite Power Hour Today (October 3): Start Times and Featured Sprites

The Fortnite Power Hour goes live today, October 3, with boosted Bounty Hunter Sprite rates and Halloween weapons. Here are the first Fortnitemares 2026 Power Hour start times, featured Sprites, and bonuses available during both sessions.

When Is Fortnite Power Hour Today?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The first Fortnite Power Hour today starts at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET on Saturday, October 3, 2026. If you can’t make the afternoon session, don’t panic! A second Fortnitemares Power Hour starts later tonight at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET.

Videos by VICE

Each session lasts two hours, giving players four hours total to hunt for Bounty Hunter Sprites. Depending on your time zone, the event will take place on Sunday, October 4 instead. To make everything easier to track, we’ve created a Fortnite Power Hour schedule below showing when both sessions start and end in all major regions:

Fortnite Power Hour #1 (October 3)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) October 3 11:00 AM–1:00 PM ET (East Coast US) October 3 2:00 PM–4:00 PM UK (BST) October 3 7:00 PM–9:00 PM Europe (CEST) October 3 8:00 PM–10:00 PM Brazil (BRT) October 3 3:00 PM–5:00 PM Japan (JST) October 4 3:00 AM–5:00 AM South Korea (KST) October 4 3:00 AM–5:00 AM Australia (Sydney/Melbourne, AEDT) October 4 5:00 AM–7:00 AM New Zealand (NZDT) October 4 7:00 AM–9:00 AM

Fortnite Power Hour #2 (October 3)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) October 3 6:00 PM–8:00 PM ET (East Coast US) October 3 9:00 PM–11:00 PM UK (BST) October 4 2:00 AM–4:00 AM Europe (CEST) October 4 3:00 AM–5:00 AM Brazil (BRT) October 3–4 10:00 PM–12:00 AM Japan (JST) October 4 10:00 AM–12:00 PM South Korea (KST) October 4 10:00 AM–12:00 PM Australia (Sydney/Melbourne, AEDT) October 4 12:00 PM–2:00 PM New Zealand (NZDT) October 4 2:00 PM–4:00 PM

Which Sprites Are Featured in Today’s Fortnite Power Hour?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Bounty Hunter Sprites are the focus of today’s Fortnite Power Hours. During both sessions, they will appear more often, giving players more chances to find them and work on leveling them up.

There are a total of 24 Bounty Hunter sprites in Fortnite:

Bounty Hunter Jonesy Sprite

Bounty Hunter Adventure Sprite

Bounty Hunter Bush Sprite

Bounty Hunter Sonic Sprite

Bounty Hunter Tails Sprite

Bounty Hunter Shadow Sprite

Bounty Hunter 8-Bit Sprite

Bounty Hunter Jackrabbit Sprite

Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite

Bounty Hunter Killswitch Sprite

Bounty Hunter Klombo Sprite

Bounty Hunter Overshield Sprite

Bounty Hunter X-Ray Sprite

Bounty Hunter Onigiri Sprite

Bounty Hunter Storm Scout Sprite

Bounty Hunter Blinky Sprite

Bounty Hunter Birthday Sprite

Bounty Hunter Body Slam Sprite

Bounty Hunter Pond Sprite

Bounty Hunter Morgana Sprite

Bounty Hunter Spooky Dash Sprite

Bounty Hunter Vampire Sprite

Bounty Hunter The Deer Sprite

Bounty Hunter Dumpster Dive Sprite

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

It’s important to note, that the Bounty Hunter Crown sprite can only be obtained by winning a single match with the Loot Hacker Crown sprite. So you can technically only find 23 sprites in today’s power hour.

Bounty Hunter Sprites only level up by players eliminating other opponents while having the variant equipped. Thankfully, NPC’s and bots also count, so you can actually master the Bounty Hunter variant fairly quickly if you land near Override consoles on the map.

All Fortnite Fortnitemares Power Hour Bonuses

Screenshot: Epic Games

Everyone will drop into today’s Fortnite Power Hour matches with the Dual Fiend Hunters. Alongside the increased Bounty Hunter Sprite appearances, Chests also have a chance to drop useful items.

Here is everything featured during today’s Fortnitemares Power Hours:

Dual Fiend Hunters: Everyone starts the match with these weapons.

Everyone starts the match with these weapons. More Bounty Hunter Sprites: These Sprite variants appear more frequently.

These Sprite variants appear more frequently. Sprite leveling: Eliminate opponents to level up your equipped Bounty Hunter Sprite.

Eliminate opponents to level up your equipped Bounty Hunter Sprite. 1-Up Tokens: May drop from Chests.

May drop from Chests. Portable Extractors: May also drop from Chests.

How Long Does Fortnite Power Hour Last Today?

Each Fortnite Power Hour session lasts two hours today. The first runs from 11 AM to 1 PM PT, while the second takes place from 6 PM to 8 PM PT.

You don’t need to join both sessions, but the second round gives you another chance to hunt for Bounty Hunter Sprites if you miss the first. With boosted appearances and Portable Extractors potentially dropping from Chests, today is a good opportunity to work on your collection.