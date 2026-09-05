Fortnite Power Hour Today: Cheat Master Hours Start Times and Featured Sprites

Fortnite Cheat Master Hours is happening today in Chapter 7 Season 4. The Fortnite Power Hour today increases the spawn rates of Cheat Master Sprites and gives players a better chance of finding the rare Cheat Master Klombo. Here is when both sessions start in every region and everything included on September 5.

What Time Is Fortnite Power Hour Today?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The first Fortnite Cheat Master Hours session starts today at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET on September 5, 2026. The limited-time event will run for two hours and increase the spawn rates of Cheat Master Sprites across the Island.

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If you cannot join the afternoon event, Epic Games will host a second session later in the day. The second Fortnite Power Hour today starts at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET and concludes at 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET. However, depending on your location, the second Cheat Master Hours session may not begin until September 6.

For your convenience, we have created an easy-to-read table below that shows when the September 5 Fortnite Power Hour goes live in every major region:

Fortnite Cheat Master Hours Schedule for Every Region

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Cheat Master Hour #1 (September 5)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) September 5 11:00 AM–1:00 PM ET (East Coast US) September 5 2:00 PM–4:00 PM UK (BST) September 5 7:00 PM–9:00 PM Europe (CEST) September 5 8:00 PM–10:00 PM Brazil (BRT) September 5 3:00 PM–5:00 PM Japan (JST) September 6 3:00 AM–5:00 AM South Korea (KST) September 6 3:00 AM–5:00 AM Australia (AEST) September 6 4:00 AM–6:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) September 6 6:00 AM–8:00 AM

Fortnite Cheat Master Hour #2 (September 5)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) September 5 6:00 PM–8:00 PM ET (East Coast US) September 5 9:00 PM–11:00 PM UK (BST) September 6 2:00 AM–4:00 AM Europe (CEST) September 6 3:00 AM–5:00 AM Brazil (BRT) September 5–6 10:00 PM–12:00 AM Japan (JST) September 6 10:00 AM–12:00 PM South Korea (KST) September 6 10:00 AM–12:00 PM Australia (AEST) September 6 11:00 AM–1:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) September 6 1:00 PM–3:00 PM

All Fortnite Cheat Master Hours Bonuses

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Power Hour today will make Cheat Master Sprites appear more frequently across the map. This should make it easier to find the rare Cheat Master Klombo and other Cheat Master sprites players may still be missing from their collections.

However, the event also has additional bonus rewards and perks. Players will drop into matches with one Golden Apple, two Jellyfish, and three Peppers. Additionally, 1-Up Tokens and Portable Extractors may appear inside Chests as bonus finds during the event.

Here is everything included in the Fortnite Cheat Master Hours Power Hour:

Everyone drops in with one Golden Apple.

Everyone drops in with two Jellyfish.

Everyone drops in with three Peppers.

Cheat Master Sprites appear more often.

1-Up Tokens may drop from Chests.

Portable Extractors may drop from Chests.

All Featured Fortnite Cheat Master Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

A total of 15 Cheat Master Sprites will be featured during today’s Fortnite Power Hour sessions. This includes the rare Cheat Master Klombo Sprite alongside popular variants based on Sonic, Tails, Shadow, and Jonesy.

The event will also feature the Cheat Master X-Ray, Overshield, and Onigiri Sprites. All three variants were added in the , making today’s Power Hour one of the best opportunities to find the newly released Sprites.

Here is every featured Cheat Master Sprite available during today’s event:

Cheat Master Jonesy Sprite

Cheat Master Adventure Sprite

Cheat Master Bush Sprite

Cheat Master Sonic Sprite

Cheat Master Tails Sprite

Cheat Master Shadow Sprite

Cheat Master 8-Bit Sprite

Cheat Master Jackrabbit Sprite

Cheat Master Crown Sprite

Cheat Master Killswitch Sprite

Cheat Master Klombo Sprite

Cheat Master Overshield Sprite

Cheat Master X-Ray Sprite

Cheat Master Onigiri Sprite

Cheat Master Storm Scout Sprite

Because Cheat Master Sprites will have increased spawn rates, players should have a much easier time filling the gaps in their collections during both event windows.

How Long Does Fortnite Cheat Master Hours Last?

Each Fortnite Cheat Master Hours session lasts two hours. The first event runs from 2 PM ET until 4 PM ET, while the second begins at 9 PM ET and ends at 11 PM ET.

The Fortnite Power Hour today gives players four total hours to search for Cheat Master Sprites, hunt for the rare Klombo variant, and collect bonus items from Chests. You do not need to participate in both sessions, but doing so will give you more opportunities to find the newly released X-Ray, Onigiri, and Overshield Sprites.