VICE
Editions

Subscribe

Newsletter

Gaming

Fortnite Power Hour Today: Shiny Hours Start Times, Rewards, and Featured Sprites

Fortnite Power Hour returns today with boosted Sprite rates. Here are the Shiny Hours start times, rewards, bonuses, and featured Sprites.

By

Share:

The Fortnite Power Hour today is officially called “Shinier Hours” and features greatly boosted spawn rates for rare Sprite Variants. Here is when the Fortnite Shiny Hours event starts in every region, how long each session lasts, and which Sprites will have increased drop rates.

Fortnite Power Hour Today: Shinier Hours Start Times

Fortnite Shiny Hours July 25 Artwork
Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Shinier Hours starts at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET on July 25, 2026. If you are confused about the name, you aren’t alone. Yes, last week was called “Shiny Hours,” and this week it’s “Shinier Hours.” Like previous events, the Fortnite Power Hour today will be hosted in two sessions.

Videos by VICE

The second Fortnite Power Hour today starts at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET. So, if you miss out on the early morning session, don’t panic! However, trying to figure out when Fortnite Shinier Hours goes live in your specific region can get confusing pretty quickly. For your convenience, we have created an easy-to-read table below with start times for every major region.

Fortnite Shiny Hours Schedule for Every Region

Fortnite Shinier Hours Artwork
Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Power Hour #1 (July 25)

RegionDateTime
PT (West Coast US)July 2511:00 AM – 1:00 PM
ET (East Coast US)July 252:00 PM – 4:00 PM
UK (BST)July 257:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Europe (CEST)July 258:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Brazil (BRT)July 253:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Japan (JST)July 263:00 AM – 5:00 AM
South Korea (KST)July 263:00 AM – 5:00 AM
Australia (AEST)July 264:00 AM – 6:00 AM
New Zealand (NZST)July 266:00 AM – 8:00 AM

Fortnite Power Hour #2 (July 25)

RegionDateTime
PT (West Coast US)July 256:00 PM – 8:00 PM
ET (East Coast US)July 259:00 PM – 11:00 PM
UK (BST)July 262:00 AM – 4:00 AM
Europe (CEST)July 263:00 AM – 5:00 AM
Brazil (BRT)July 25–2610:00 PM – 12:00 AM
Japan (JST)July 2610:00 AM – 12:00 PM
South Korea (KST)July 2610:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Australia (AEST)July 2611:00 AM – 1:00 PM
New Zealand (NZST)July 261:00 PM – 3:00 PM

All Fortnite Power Hour Rewards and Bonuses

Fortnite Bighead Mode
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Power Hour today will feature greatly boosted rates for the Batman Sprite, Seven Sprite, and rare Pollo Sprite. This is a pretty big deal, as previously, the Pollo Sprite could only be obtained through trading. Well, today is your best chance yet to unlock him!

The Fortnite Shinier Hours event won’t just feature boosted Fortnite Sprite rates, though, as it will also include rewards and gameplay changes. For example, the Fortnite Shinier Hours event will feature “big head mode” activated, for reasons.

Here is everything included in the Power Hour today:

  • Batman, Pollo, Seven, and Air Sprites are far more common—making this the perfect time to extract them if you haven’t already.
  • Gold, Gummy, Galaxy, and Holofoil variants appear more often than during last weekend’s event, with an extra boost for the four Sprites above.
  • You’re twice as likely to find a Sprite in regular Chests.
Fortnite Shinier Hours Sprites
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Power Hour today will largely focus on a handful of specific Sprites, such as Batman and Pollo. You can technically find any released Fortnite Sprite during the event; however, these specific collectibles will have “greatly” increased spawn rates.

Here are the featured Sprites in the Fortnite Power Hour today:

Featured SpriteAvailable Variants
Batman SpriteBase, Gold, Gummy, Galaxy, and Holofoil
Seven SpriteBase, Gold, Gummy, Galaxy, and Holofoil
Air SpriteBase, Gold, Gummy, Galaxy, and Holofoil
Pollo SpriteMythic

How Long Does Fortnite Power Hour Last?

The Fortnite Power Hour today lasts two hours per session. Epic Games will host two Shinier Hours sessions on July 25, giving players four total hours to participate. However, you don’t need to attend both sessions, as the same bonuses and boosted Sprite spawn rates should be available during each one.

Despite Fortnite Cube Sprites recently making their debut, they are missing from this week’s Power Hour. Instead, Epic Games is focusing on Batman, Seven, Air, and Pollo Sprites, alongside increased rates for Gold, Gummy, Galaxy, and Holofoil variants. This makes Shinier Hours one of the best opportunities yet to catch up on rare Sprite Variants you may have missed during previous Fortnite events.

Tagged:
, , , , , , ,
Follow Us On Discover
Make Us Preferred In Top Stories
Share:

More
From VICE

Thank for your puchase!
You have successfully purchased.