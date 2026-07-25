Fortnite Power Hour Today: Shiny Hours Start Times, Rewards, and Featured Sprites

The Fortnite Power Hour today is officially called “Shinier Hours” and features greatly boosted spawn rates for rare Sprite Variants. Here is when the Fortnite Shiny Hours event starts in every region, how long each session lasts, and which Sprites will have increased drop rates.

Fortnite Power Hour Today: Shinier Hours Start Times

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Shinier Hours starts at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET on July 25, 2026. If you are confused about the name, you aren’t alone. Yes, last week was called “Shiny Hours,” and this week it’s “Shinier Hours.” Like previous events, the Fortnite Power Hour today will be hosted in two sessions.

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The second Fortnite Power Hour today starts at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET. So, if you miss out on the early morning session, don’t panic! However, trying to figure out when Fortnite Shinier Hours goes live in your specific region can get confusing pretty quickly. For your convenience, we have created an easy-to-read table below with start times for every major region.

Fortnite Shiny Hours Schedule for Every Region

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Power Hour #1 (July 25)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) July 25 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM ET (East Coast US) July 25 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM UK (BST) July 25 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM Europe (CEST) July 25 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM Brazil (BRT) July 25 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Japan (JST) July 26 3:00 AM – 5:00 AM South Korea (KST) July 26 3:00 AM – 5:00 AM Australia (AEST) July 26 4:00 AM – 6:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) July 26 6:00 AM – 8:00 AM

Fortnite Power Hour #2 (July 25)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) July 25 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM ET (East Coast US) July 25 9:00 PM – 11:00 PM UK (BST) July 26 2:00 AM – 4:00 AM Europe (CEST) July 26 3:00 AM – 5:00 AM Brazil (BRT) July 25–26 10:00 PM – 12:00 AM Japan (JST) July 26 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM South Korea (KST) July 26 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Australia (AEST) July 26 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) July 26 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

All Fortnite Power Hour Rewards and Bonuses

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Power Hour today will feature greatly boosted rates for the Batman Sprite, Seven Sprite, and rare Pollo Sprite. This is a pretty big deal, as previously, the Pollo Sprite could only be obtained through trading. Well, today is your best chance yet to unlock him!

The Fortnite Shinier Hours event won’t just feature boosted Fortnite Sprite rates, though, as it will also include rewards and gameplay changes. For example, the Fortnite Shinier Hours event will feature “big head mode” activated, for reasons.

Here is everything included in the Power Hour today:

Batman, Pollo, Seven, and Air Sprites are far more common—making this the perfect time to extract them if you haven’t already.

Gold, Gummy, Galaxy, and Holofoil variants appear more often than during last weekend’s event, with an extra boost for the four Sprites above.

You’re twice as likely to find a Sprite in regular Chests.

All Featured Sprites in Fortnite Shinier Hours

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Power Hour today will largely focus on a handful of specific Sprites, such as Batman and Pollo. You can technically find any released Fortnite Sprite during the event; however, these specific collectibles will have “greatly” increased spawn rates.

Here are the featured Sprites in the Fortnite Power Hour today:

Featured Sprite Available Variants Batman Sprite Base, Gold, Gummy, Galaxy, and Holofoil Seven Sprite Base, Gold, Gummy, Galaxy, and Holofoil Air Sprite Base, Gold, Gummy, Galaxy, and Holofoil Pollo Sprite Mythic

How Long Does Fortnite Power Hour Last?

The Fortnite Power Hour today lasts two hours per session. Epic Games will host two Shinier Hours sessions on July 25, giving players four total hours to participate. However, you don’t need to attend both sessions, as the same bonuses and boosted Sprite spawn rates should be available during each one.

Despite recently making their debut, they are missing from this week’s Power Hour. Instead, Epic Games is focusing on Batman, Seven, Air, and Pollo Sprites, alongside increased rates for Gold, Gummy, Galaxy, and Holofoil variants. This makes Shinier Hours one of the best opportunities yet to catch up on rare Sprite Variants you may have missed during previous Fortnite events.