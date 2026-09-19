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Fortnite Power Hour Today: Kingdom Hearts Start Time and Featured Sprites

Fortnite Power Hour returns today with two Kingdom Hearts sessions. Here are the start times, featured Loot Hacker Sprites, and rewards.

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Fortnite Power Hour is happening today with a special Kingdom Hearts-themed event. The limited-time sessions give every player a Kingdom Key and Sea Salt Ice Cream at the beginning of each match while increasing the appearance rates of Loot Hacker Sprites. Here is the complete Fortnite Power Hour today schedule, all 17 featured Sprites, and every bonus available during the September 19 event.

When Is Fortnite Power Hour Today?

Fortnite Power Hour Loot Hacker Sprites
Screenshot: Epic Games

The first Fortnite Power Hour today starts at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET on September 19, 2026. The event will run for two hours before concluding at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET. However, if you cannot make the first session, there is no need to worry, as a second round will take place later in the day.

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The second Kingdom Hearts Power Hour session starts at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET and ends at 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET. Depending on your location, this event may begin on Sunday, September 20.

To make the event easier to track, here is the complete Fortnite Power Hour schedule for every major region:

Fortnite Power Hour #1 (September 19)

RegionDateTime
PT (West Coast US)September 1911:00 AM–1:00 PM
ET (East Coast US)September 192:00 PM–4:00 PM
UK (BST)September 197:00 PM–9:00 PM
Europe (CEST)September 198:00 PM–10:00 PM
Brazil (BRT)September 193:00 PM–5:00 PM
Japan (JST)September 203:00 AM–5:00 AM
South Korea (KST)September 203:00 AM–5:00 AM
Australia (AEST)September 204:00 AM–6:00 AM
New Zealand (NZST)September 206:00 AM–8:00 AM

Fortnite Power Hour #2 (September 19)

RegionDateTime
PT (West Coast US)September 196:00 PM–8:00 PM
ET (East Coast US)September 199:00 PM–11:00 PM
UK (BST)September 202:00 AM–4:00 AM
Europe (CEST)September 203:00 AM–5:00 AM
Brazil (BRT)September 19–2010:00 PM–12:00 AM
Japan (JST)September 2010:00 AM–12:00 PM
South Korea (KST)September 2010:00 AM–12:00 PM
Australia (AEST)September 2011:00 AM–1:00 PM
New Zealand (NZST)September 201:00 PM–3:00 PM

All Fortnite Kingdom Hearts Power Hour Rewards and Bonuses

Fortnite Power Hour Kingdom Hearts
Screenshot: Epic Games

Everyone will drop into today’s Fortnite Power Hour matches with a Kingdom Key and Sea Salt Ice Cream. This gives players immediate access to the new Kingdom Hearts Mythic weapon and a healing item at the beginning of every match.

Loot Hacker Sprite variants will also appear more frequently across the island. Additionally, Chests have a chance to contain 1-Up Tokens and Portable Extractors during both event windows.

Here is everything included in the Kingdom Hearts Power Hour:

  • Everyone drops in with a Kingdom Key.
  • Everyone drops in with a Sea Salt Ice Cream.
  • Loot Hacker Sprites appear more frequently.
  • 1-Up Tokens may drop from Chests.
  • Portable Extractors may drop from Chests.
All Loot Hacker Sprites Complete List
Screenshot: Epic Games

A total of 17 Loot Hacker Sprites will have increased spawn rates during today’s Fortnite Power Hour. This makes the event one of the best opportunities to find any Loot Hacker variants still missing from your collection.

It is also the perfect time to search for the Loot Hacker Crash Bandicoot, Blinky, and Pond Sprites. All three variants were only recently added to the game as part of the major September 17 update.

Here is every Loot Hacker Sprite featured during today’s event:

  • Loot Hacker Jonesy Sprite
  • Loot Hacker Adventure Sprite
  • Loot Hacker Bush Sprite
  • Loot Hacker Sonic Sprite
  • Loot Hacker Tails Sprite
  • Loot Hacker Shadow Sprite
  • Loot Hacker 8-Bit Sprite
  • Loot Hacker Jackrabbit Sprite
  • Loot Hacker Killswitch Sprite
  • Loot Hacker Klombo Sprite
  • Loot Hacker Overshield Sprite
  • Loot Hacker X-Ray Sprite
  • Loot Hacker Onigiri Sprite
  • Loot Hacker Storm Scout Sprite
  • Loot Hacker Blinky Sprite
  • Loot Hacker Crash Bandicoot Sprite
  • Loot Hacker Pond Sprite
Fortnite Loot Hacker Crown Sprite
Screenshot: Epic Games

Technically, there are 18 Loot Hacker Sprites available in Fortnite when including the Loot Hacker Crown Sprite. However, Crown will not appear as a boosted spawn during Power Hour as it has special requirements to obtaining it.

To unlock the Loot Hacker Crown Sprite, players must first win a match while the Cheat Master Crown Sprite is equipped. This makes it a progression reward rather than a Sprite that can simply be found and extracted during the event.

How Long Does Fortnite Power Hour Last Today?

Fortnite Loot Hacker Klombo Sprite
Screenshot: Epic Games

Each Fortnite Power Hour session lasts two hours today. The first runs from 2 PM ET until 4 PM ET, while the second begins at 9 PM ET and concludes at 11 PM ET. Altogether, players will have four hours to search for the 17 featured Loot Hacker Sprites.

You do not need to join both sessions, but participating in each one will give you more opportunities to find the new Loot Hacker Crash Bandicoot, Blinky, and Pond Sprites. And of course, this is your best chance at finding the extremely rare Loot Hacker Klombo Sprite!

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