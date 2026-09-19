Fortnite Power Hour Today: Kingdom Hearts Start Time and Featured Sprites

Fortnite Power Hour is happening today with a special Kingdom Hearts-themed event. The limited-time sessions give every player a Kingdom Key and Sea Salt Ice Cream at the beginning of each match while increasing the appearance rates of Loot Hacker Sprites. Here is the complete Fortnite Power Hour today schedule, all 17 featured Sprites, and every bonus available during the September 19 event.

When Is Fortnite Power Hour Today?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The first Fortnite Power Hour today starts at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET on September 19, 2026. The event will run for two hours before concluding at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET. However, if you cannot make the first session, there is no need to worry, as a second round will take place later in the day.

Videos by VICE

The second Kingdom Hearts Power Hour session starts at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET and ends at 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET. Depending on your location, this event may begin on Sunday, September 20.

To make the event easier to track, here is the complete Fortnite Power Hour schedule for every major region:

Fortnite Power Hour #1 (September 19)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) September 19 11:00 AM–1:00 PM ET (East Coast US) September 19 2:00 PM–4:00 PM UK (BST) September 19 7:00 PM–9:00 PM Europe (CEST) September 19 8:00 PM–10:00 PM Brazil (BRT) September 19 3:00 PM–5:00 PM Japan (JST) September 20 3:00 AM–5:00 AM South Korea (KST) September 20 3:00 AM–5:00 AM Australia (AEST) September 20 4:00 AM–6:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) September 20 6:00 AM–8:00 AM

Fortnite Power Hour #2 (September 19)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) September 19 6:00 PM–8:00 PM ET (East Coast US) September 19 9:00 PM–11:00 PM UK (BST) September 20 2:00 AM–4:00 AM Europe (CEST) September 20 3:00 AM–5:00 AM Brazil (BRT) September 19–20 10:00 PM–12:00 AM Japan (JST) September 20 10:00 AM–12:00 PM South Korea (KST) September 20 10:00 AM–12:00 PM Australia (AEST) September 20 11:00 AM–1:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) September 20 1:00 PM–3:00 PM

All Fortnite Kingdom Hearts Power Hour Rewards and Bonuses

Screenshot: Epic Games

Everyone will drop into today’s Fortnite Power Hour matches with a Kingdom Key and Sea Salt Ice Cream. This gives players immediate access to the new Kingdom Hearts Mythic weapon and a healing item at the beginning of every match.

Loot Hacker Sprite variants will also appear more frequently across the island. Additionally, Chests have a chance to contain 1-Up Tokens and Portable Extractors during both event windows.

Here is everything included in the Kingdom Hearts Power Hour:

Everyone drops in with a Kingdom Key.

Everyone drops in with a Sea Salt Ice Cream.

Loot Hacker Sprites appear more frequently.

1-Up Tokens may drop from Chests.

Portable Extractors may drop from Chests.

All Featured Fortnite Power Hour Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

A total of 17 Loot Hacker Sprites will have increased spawn rates during today’s Fortnite Power Hour. This makes the event one of the best opportunities to find any Loot Hacker variants still missing from your collection.

It is also the perfect time to search for the Loot Hacker Crash Bandicoot, Blinky, and Pond Sprites. All three variants were only recently added to the game as part of the major September 17 update.

Here is every Loot Hacker Sprite featured during today’s event:

Loot Hacker Jonesy Sprite

Loot Hacker Adventure Sprite

Loot Hacker Bush Sprite

Loot Hacker Sonic Sprite

Loot Hacker Tails Sprite

Loot Hacker Shadow Sprite

Loot Hacker 8-Bit Sprite

Loot Hacker Jackrabbit Sprite

Loot Hacker Killswitch Sprite

Loot Hacker Klombo Sprite

Loot Hacker Overshield Sprite

Loot Hacker X-Ray Sprite

Loot Hacker Onigiri Sprite

Loot Hacker Storm Scout Sprite

Loot Hacker Blinky Sprite

Loot Hacker Crash Bandicoot Sprite

Loot Hacker Pond Sprite

Screenshot: Epic Games

Technically, there are 18 Loot Hacker Sprites available in Fortnite when including the Loot Hacker Crown Sprite. However, Crown will not appear as a boosted spawn during Power Hour as it has special requirements to obtaining it.

To unlock the Loot Hacker Crown Sprite, players must first win a match while the Cheat Master Crown Sprite is equipped. This makes it a progression reward rather than a Sprite that can simply be found and extracted during the event.

How Long Does Fortnite Power Hour Last Today?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Each Fortnite Power Hour session lasts two hours today. The first runs from 2 PM ET until 4 PM ET, while the second begins at 9 PM ET and concludes at 11 PM ET. Altogether, players will have four hours to search for the 17 featured Loot Hacker Sprites.

You do not need to join both sessions, but participating in each one will give you more opportunities to find the new Loot Hacker Crash Bandicoot, Blinky, and Pond Sprites. And of course, this is your best chance at finding the extremely rare Loot Hacker Klombo Sprite!