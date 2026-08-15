Fortnite Power Hour Today: Mythic Hours Start Times and Featured Sprites

Fortnite Mythic Hours is happening today following the Unstable Story Moment live event. The special Power Hour features increased Mythic Sprite spawn rates, better loot across the Island, and several powerful gameplay bonuses. Here is when both Fortnite Power Hour today starts in every region and everything included on August 15.

What Time Is Fortnite Power Hour Today?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The first Fortnite Mythic Hour starts today at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET on August 15, 2026. The Power Hour will begin immediately following the Unstable Story Moment Fortnite live event, giving players a reason to remain in the game after the Chapter 7 Season 3 finale concludes.

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Epic Games will host two separate Mythic Hours sessions, with each one lasting two hours. The second Fortnite Power Hour today starts at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET, giving players another opportunity to participate later in the evening.

Depending on where you live, the second session may not begin until August 16. To make the schedule easier to follow, we have created two tables below showing the Fortnite Mythic Hours start times for every major region:

Fortnite Mythic Hours Schedule for Every Region

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Mythic Hour #1 (August 15)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) August 15 11:00 AM–1:00 PM ET (East Coast US) August 15 2:00 PM–4:00 PM UK (BST) August 15 7:00 PM–9:00 PM Europe (CEST) August 15 8:00 PM–10:00 PM Brazil (BRT) August 15 3:00 PM–5:00 PM Japan (JST) August 16 3:00 AM–5:00 AM South Korea (KST) August 16 3:00 AM–5:00 AM Australia (AEST) August 16 4:00 AM–6:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) August 16 6:00 AM–8:00 AM

Fortnite Mythic Hour #2 (August 15)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) August 15 6:00 PM–8:00 PM ET (East Coast US) August 15 9:00 PM–11:00 PM UK (BST) August 16 2:00 AM–4:00 AM Europe (CEST) August 16 3:00 AM–5:00 AM Brazil (BRT) August 15–16 10:00 PM–12:00 AM Japan (JST) August 16 10:00 AM–12:00 PM South Korea (KST) August 16 10:00 AM–12:00 PM Australia (AEST) August 16 11:00 AM–1:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) August 16 1:00 PM–3:00 PM

All Fortnite Mythic Hours Rewards and Bonuses

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Power Hour today features boosted Mythic Sprite spawn rates and higher-quality loot across the entire Island. Every player will also begin each match with Seven Sliders and a Self-Revive Device, giving them an immediate traversal advantage.

Extracting a Sprite during Mythic Hours will also fully restore your health and grant the Slap effect. This should make Sprites even more useful during a match, especially when you need to quickly recover after a difficult fight.

Here is everything included in the Fortnite Power Hour today:

Everyone starts with Seven Sliders and a Self-Revive Device.

Mythic Sprites appear more often, with an extra boost for base Grim and Zero Point Sprites.

All locations on the Island offer higher-quality loot.

Extracting a Sprite fully heals you and grants the Slap effect.

Mythic Hours also officially kicks off the Fortnite Sprite Spree Week today. That means starting right now, Sprites no longer cut Sprite Dust to resummon. That means if you lose your Sprite in a match, there is no longer a penalty and you can get them back instantly. Campfires also give you double XP!

Which Sprites Are Featured During Fortnite Mythic Hours?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The featured Sprites during Fortnite Mythic Hours are the Grim Sprite and Zero Point Sprite. Although all Mythic Sprites will appear more frequently, these two variants will receive an additional spawn-rate boost during both sessions.

This makes today’s Power Hour one of the best opportunities to find the extremely rare Grim and Zero Point Sprites before Chapter 7 Season 3 ends. Players still missing either one from their collection will have four total hours to track them down across the two Mythic Hours sessions.

The boosted rates also apply to other Mythic Sprites, so you should encounter rare variants more frequently throughout the event.

How Long Does Fortnite Mythic Hours Last?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Each Fortnite Mythic Hour lasts two hours. Epic Games will host two sessions on August 15, giving players four total hours to take advantage of the increased Sprite spawn rates and special gameplay bonuses.

You don’t need to participate in both sessions, but joining each one will give you the best chance of finding the featured Grim and Zero Point Sprites. The second session is also useful for anyone who misses the first Power Hour following the Unstable Story Moment live event.

With Chapter 7 Season 3 coming to an end, Mythic Hours is one of the final major events before Fortnite Override launches on August 20. Between the boosted Mythic Sprite rates, improved loot, and free Self-Revive Devices, players will have plenty of reasons to jump back into the Battle Royale after today’s live event.