Fortnite Power Hour Today (October 10): Start Times and Featured Sprites

The Fortnite Power Hour goes live today, October 10, with boosted Spooky Dash, Vampire, and The Deer Sprite spawns. Here are today’s Fortnitemares Power Hour start times, featured Sprites, and bonuses available during both sessions.

What time is fortnite power hour today?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The first Fortnite Power Hour today starts at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET on Saturday, October 10, 2026. If you can’t make the afternoon session, don’t panic! A second Fortnitemares Power Hour starts later tonight at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET.

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Each session lasts two hours, giving players four hours total to hunt for the featured Halloween Sprites. Depending on your time zone, the event will take place on Sunday, October 11 instead. We’ve created a Fortnite Power Hour schedule below showing when both sessions start and end in all major regions:

Fortnite Power Hour #1 (October 10)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) October 10 11:00 AM–1:00 PM ET (East Coast US) October 10 2:00 PM–4:00 PM UTC October 10 6:00 PM–8:00 PM UK (BST) October 10 7:00 PM–9:00 PM Europe (CEST) October 10 8:00 PM–10:00 PM Brazil (BRT) October 10 3:00 PM–5:00 PM Japan (JST) October 11 3:00 AM–5:00 AM South Korea (KST) October 11 3:00 AM–5:00 AM Australia (Sydney/Melbourne, AEDT) October 11 5:00 AM–7:00 AM New Zealand (NZDT) October 11 7:00 AM–9:00 AM

Fortnite Power Hour #2 (October 10)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) October 10 6:00 PM–8:00 PM ET (East Coast US) October 10 9:00 PM–11:00 PM UTC October 11 1:00 AM–3:00 AM UK (BST) October 11 2:00 AM–4:00 AM Europe (CEST) October 11 3:00 AM–5:00 AM Brazil (BRT) October 10–11 10:00 PM–12:00 AM Japan (JST) October 11 10:00 AM–12:00 PM South Korea (KST) October 11 10:00 AM–12:00 PM Australia (Sydney/Melbourne, AEDT) October 11 12:00 PM–2:00 PM New Zealand (NZDT) October 11 2:00 PM–4:00 PM

Which Sprites Are Featured in Today’s Fortnite Power Hour?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Spooky Dash, Vampire, and The Deer Sprites are the focus of today’s Fortnite Power Hours. During both sessions, these three Sprites and their five variants will appear more often, giving players more chances to add them to their collection.

Unlike previous weeks, today’s event focuses on specific Sprites rather than a single variant. So whether you’re missing a Gold Vampire or still hunting for a Trick or Treat Spooky Dash, this is a good opportunity to track them down.

Here are all 18 featured Sprites and variants in today’s Power Hour:

Spooky Dash Sprite

Gold Spooky Dash Sprite

Cheat Master Spooky Dash Sprite

Loot Hacker Spooky Dash Sprite

Bounty Hunter Spooky Dash Sprite

Trick or Treat Spooky Dash Sprite

Vampire Sprite

Gold Vampire Sprite

Cheat Master Vampire Sprite

Loot Hacker Vampire Sprite

Bounty Hunter Vampire Sprite

Trick or Treat Vampire Sprite

The Deer Sprite

Gold The Deer Sprite

Cheat Master The Deer Sprite

Loot Hacker The Deer Sprite

Bounty Hunter The Deer Sprite

Trick or Treat The Deer Sprite

All Fortnite Fortnitemares Power Hour Bonuses Today

Screenshot: Epic Games

Everyone will drop into today’s Fortnite Power Hour matches with a Witch Broom. There will also be more Pumpkin Chests scattered across the Island, giving you another reason to explore while hunting for the featured Sprites.

Here is everything featured during today’s Fortnitemares Power Hours:

Witch Broom: Everyone starts the match with one.

Everyone starts the match with one. More Pumpkin Chests: Extra Pumpkin Chests appear across the Island.

Extra Pumpkin Chests appear across the Island. Boosted Sprite spawns: Spooky Dash, Vampire, and The Deer Sprites appear more frequently.

Spooky Dash, Vampire, and The Deer Sprites appear more frequently. 1-Up Tokens: May drop from Chests.

May drop from Chests. Portable Extractors: May also drop from Chests.

How Long Does Fortnite Power Hour Last Today?

Each Fortnite Power Hour session lasts two hours today. The first runs from 11 AM to 1 PM PT, while the second takes place from 6 PM to 8 PM PT.

You don’t need to join both sessions, but the second round gives you another chance to hunt for Spooky Dash, Vampire, and The Deer Sprites if you miss the first. With boosted appearances, more Pumpkin Chests, and Portable Extractors potentially dropping from Chests, today is a good opportunity to work on your Halloween Sprite collection.