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Fortnite Power Hour Today (October 10): Start Times and Featured Sprites

Fortnite Power Hour today returns with boosted Spooky Dash, Vampire, and The Deer Sprite spawns. Here are today’s start times and bonuses.

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The Fortnite Power Hour goes live today, October 10, with boosted Spooky Dash, Vampire, and The Deer Sprite spawns. Here are today’s Fortnitemares Power Hour start times, featured Sprites, and bonuses available during both sessions.

What time is fortnite power hour today?

Fortnite Power Hour Today October 10 Start Times
Screenshot: Epic Games

The first Fortnite Power Hour today starts at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET on Saturday, October 10, 2026. If you can’t make the afternoon session, don’t panic! A second Fortnitemares Power Hour starts later tonight at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET.

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Each session lasts two hours, giving players four hours total to hunt for the featured Halloween Sprites. Depending on your time zone, the event will take place on Sunday, October 11 instead. We’ve created a Fortnite Power Hour schedule below showing when both sessions start and end in all major regions:

Fortnite Power Hour #1 (October 10)

RegionDateTime
PT (West Coast US)October 1011:00 AM–1:00 PM
ET (East Coast US)October 102:00 PM–4:00 PM
UTCOctober 106:00 PM–8:00 PM
UK (BST)October 107:00 PM–9:00 PM
Europe (CEST)October 108:00 PM–10:00 PM
Brazil (BRT)October 103:00 PM–5:00 PM
Japan (JST)October 113:00 AM–5:00 AM
South Korea (KST)October 113:00 AM–5:00 AM
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne, AEDT)October 115:00 AM–7:00 AM
New Zealand (NZDT)October 117:00 AM–9:00 AM

Fortnite Power Hour #2 (October 10)

RegionDateTime
PT (West Coast US)October 106:00 PM–8:00 PM
ET (East Coast US)October 109:00 PM–11:00 PM
UTCOctober 111:00 AM–3:00 AM
UK (BST)October 112:00 AM–4:00 AM
Europe (CEST)October 113:00 AM–5:00 AM
Brazil (BRT)October 10–1110:00 PM–12:00 AM
Japan (JST)October 1110:00 AM–12:00 PM
South Korea (KST)October 1110:00 AM–12:00 PM
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne, AEDT)October 1112:00 PM–2:00 PM
New Zealand (NZDT)October 112:00 PM–4:00 PM
Fortnite Power Hour Today Sprites October 10
Screenshot: Epic Games

Spooky Dash, Vampire, and The Deer Sprites are the focus of today’s Fortnite Power Hours. During both sessions, these three Sprites and their five variants will appear more often, giving players more chances to add them to their collection.

Unlike previous weeks, today’s event focuses on specific Sprites rather than a single variant. So whether you’re missing a Gold Vampire or still hunting for a Trick or Treat Spooky Dash, this is a good opportunity to track them down.

Here are all 18 featured Sprites and variants in today’s Power Hour:

  • Spooky Dash Sprite
  • Gold Spooky Dash Sprite
  • Cheat Master Spooky Dash Sprite
  • Loot Hacker Spooky Dash Sprite
  • Bounty Hunter Spooky Dash Sprite
  • Trick or Treat Spooky Dash Sprite
  • Vampire Sprite
  • Gold Vampire Sprite
  • Cheat Master Vampire Sprite
  • Loot Hacker Vampire Sprite
  • Bounty Hunter Vampire Sprite
  • Trick or Treat Vampire Sprite
  • The Deer Sprite
  • Gold The Deer Sprite
  • Cheat Master The Deer Sprite
  • Loot Hacker The Deer Sprite
  • Bounty Hunter The Deer Sprite
  • Trick or Treat The Deer Sprite

All Fortnite Fortnitemares Power Hour Bonuses Today

Fortnite Power Hour Rewards October 10
Screenshot: Epic Games

Everyone will drop into today’s Fortnite Power Hour matches with a Witch Broom. There will also be more Pumpkin Chests scattered across the Island, giving you another reason to explore while hunting for the featured Sprites.

Here is everything featured during today’s Fortnitemares Power Hours:

  • Witch Broom: Everyone starts the match with one.
  • More Pumpkin Chests: Extra Pumpkin Chests appear across the Island.
  • Boosted Sprite spawns: Spooky Dash, Vampire, and The Deer Sprites appear more frequently.
  • 1-Up Tokens: May drop from Chests.
  • Portable Extractors: May also drop from Chests.

How Long Does Fortnite Power Hour Last Today?

Each Fortnite Power Hour session lasts two hours today. The first runs from 11 AM to 1 PM PT, while the second takes place from 6 PM to 8 PM PT.

You don’t need to join both sessions, but the second round gives you another chance to hunt for Spooky Dash, Vampire, and The Deer Sprites if you miss the first. With boosted appearances, more Pumpkin Chests, and Portable Extractors potentially dropping from Chests, today is a good opportunity to work on your Halloween Sprite collection.

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