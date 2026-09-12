Fortnite Power Hour Today Schedule: Featured Sprites and Rewards

Fortnite Power Hour is happening today in Chapter 7 Season 4. The limited-time event increases the spawn rates of both Gold Sprites and Cheat Master Sprites while also giving players access to buffed Overdrive Grenades. Here is when both sessions start in every region, all featured Sprites, and everything included in the September 12 Power Hours.

when is power hour in fortnite today?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The first Fortnite Power Hour session starts today at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET on September 12, 2026. The limited-time event will run for two hours and increase the spawn rates of Gold Sprites and Cheat Master Sprites across the map.;

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If you cannot join the afternoon event, Epic Games will host a second Power Hour session later in the day. The second Fortnite Power Hour today starts at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET and concludes at 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET. However, depending on your location, the second session may not begin until Sunday, September 13.

For your convenience, we have created an easy-to-read table below that shows when the September 12 Fortnite Power Hour goes live in every major region:

Fortnite Power Hour Schedule for Every Region

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Power Hour #1 (September 12)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) September 12 11:00 AM–1:00 PM ET (East Coast US) September 12 2:00 PM–4:00 PM UK (BST) September 12 7:00 PM–9:00 PM Europe (CEST) September 12 8:00 PM–10:00 PM Brazil (BRT) September 12 3:00 PM–5:00 PM Japan (JST) September 13 3:00 AM–5:00 AM South Korea (KST) September 13 3:00 AM–5:00 AM Australia (AEST) September 13 4:00 AM–6:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) September 13 6:00 AM–8:00 AM

Fortnite Power Hour #2 (September 12)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) September 12 6:00 PM–8:00 PM ET (East Coast US) September 12 9:00 PM–11:00 PM UK (BST) September 13 2:00 AM–4:00 AM Europe (CEST) September 13 3:00 AM–5:00 AM Brazil (BRT) September 12–13 10:00 PM–12:00 AM Japan (JST) September 13 10:00 AM–12:00 PM South Korea (KST) September 13 10:00 AM–12:00 PM Australia (AEST) September 13 11:00 AM–1:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) September 13 1:00 PM–3:00 PM

All Fortnite Power Hour Rewards and Bonuses

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Power Hour today will make Gold and Cheat Master Sprites appear more frequently across the island. This should make it easier to find rare variants such as Gold Klombo and Cheat Master Klombo, alongside any other Sprites players may still be missing from their collections.

However, boosted Sprite spawn rates are not the event’s only bonus. Everyone will drop into matches with buffed Overdrive Grenades, giving players immediate access to the powerful item. Additionally, 1-Up Tokens and Portable Extractors may appear inside Chests as bonus finds during both Power Hour sessions.

Here is everything included in today’s Fortnite event:

Everyone drops in with buffed Overdrive Grenades.

Gold Sprites appear more often.

Cheat Master Sprites appear more often.

1-Up Tokens may drop from Chests.

Portable Extractors may drop from Chests.

All Featured Fortnite Power Hour Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

A total of 30 Gold and Cheat Master Sprites will have increased spawn rates during today’s Fortnite Power Hour sessions. This includes rare versions of Klombo and Crown alongside popular variants based on Sonic, Tails, Shadow, and Jonesy.

The newly released Gold and Cheat Master versions of X-Ray, Overshield, and Onigiri will also be boosted. As a result, today’s Power Hour is one of the best opportunities to find any rare variants still missing from your collection.

Here is every featured Gold and Cheat Master Sprite boosted during today’s event:

All Featured Cheat Master Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

Cheat Master Jonesy Sprite

Cheat Master Adventure Sprite

Cheat Master Bush Sprite

Cheat Master Sonic Sprite

Cheat Master Tails Sprite

Cheat Master Shadow Sprite

Cheat Master 8-Bit Sprite

Cheat Master Jackrabbit Sprite

Cheat Master Crown Sprite

Cheat Master Killswitch Sprite

Cheat Master Klombo Sprite

Cheat Master Storm Scout Sprite

Cheat Master Overshield Sprite

Cheat Master X-Ray Sprite

Cheat Master Onigiri Sprite

All Featured Gold Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

Gold Jonesy Sprite

Gold Adventure Sprite

Gold Bush Sprite

Gold Sonic Sprite

Gold Tails Sprite

Gold Shadow Sprite

Gold 8-Bit Sprite

Gold Jackrabbit Sprite

Gold Crown Sprite

Gold Killswitch Sprite

Gold Klombo Sprite

Gold Storm Scout Sprite

Gold Overshield Sprite

Gold X-Ray Sprite

Gold Onigiri Sprite

Because both Gold and Cheat Master Sprites will appear more frequently, players should have a much easier time filling the remaining gaps in their collections during both event windows.

How Long Does Fortnite Power Hour Last Today?

Each Fortnite Power Hour session lasts two hours. The first event runs from 2 PM ET until 4 PM ET, while the second begins at 9 PM ET and ends at 11 PM ET.

The Fortnite Power Hour today gives players four total hours to search for Gold and Cheat Master Sprites, use buffed Overdrive Grenades, and collect 1-Up Tokens and Portable Extractors from Chests. You do not need to participate in both sessions, but doing so will give you more opportunities to find the rare Sprite variants you are still missing.