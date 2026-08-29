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Fortnite Power Hour Today: Sonic Hours Start Times and New Sprites

Fortnite Sonic Hours starts today with new Storm Scout Sprites, increased Sonic Sprite spawns, and special rewards. See all Power Hour times.

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Fortnite Sonic Hours is happening today in Chapter 7 Season 4. The Fortnite Power Hour today increases the spawn rates of Sonic, Tails, and Shadow Sprites while also introducing three new Storm Scout Sprites. Here is when both Fortnite Sonic Hours sessions start in every region and everything included on August 29.

What Time Is Fortnite Power Hour Today?

Sonic Power Hour Fortnite
Screenshot: Epic Games

The first Fortnite Sonic Hours session starts today at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET on August 29, 2026. The limited-time event will run for two hours and largely focuses on higher spawn rates for all Sonic Sprites. However, it will also feature the debut of the new Fortnite Storm Scout Sprites.

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If you cannot join the afternoon event, Epic Games is also hosting a second session later in the day. The second Fortnite Power Hour today starts at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET and concludes at 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET.

Depending on your location, the second Sonic Hours session may not begin until August 30. For your convenience, here is the complete Fortnite Power Hour schedule for every major region:

Fortnite Sonic Hours Schedule for Every Region

Fortnite Power Hour Sonic Hours Banner
Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Sonic Hour #1 (August 29)

RegionDateTime
PT (West Coast US)August 2911:00 AM–1:00 PM
ET (East Coast US)August 292:00 PM–4:00 PM
UK (BST)August 297:00 PM–9:00 PM
Europe (CEST)August 298:00 PM–10:00 PM
Brazil (BRT)August 293:00 PM–5:00 PM
Japan (JST)August 303:00 AM–5:00 AM
South Korea (KST)August 303:00 AM–5:00 AM
Australia (AEST)August 304:00 AM–6:00 AM
New Zealand (NZST)August 306:00 AM–8:00 AM

Fortnite Sonic Hour #2 (August 29)

RegionDateTime
PT (West Coast US)August 296:00 PM–8:00 PM
ET (East Coast US)August 299:00 PM–11:00 PM
UK (BST)August 302:00 AM–4:00 AM
Europe (CEST)August 303:00 AM–5:00 AM
Brazil (BRT)August 29–3010:00 PM–12:00 AM
Japan (JST)August 3010:00 AM–12:00 PM
South Korea (KST)August 3010:00 AM–12:00 PM
Australia (AEST)August 3011:00 AM–1:00 PM
New Zealand (NZST)August 301:00 PM–3:00 PM

All Fortnite Sonic Hours Bonuses

Sonic Hours Rewards and Bonuses
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Power Hour today will make Sonic, Tails, and Shadow Sprites appear more frequently across the Island. Players will therefore have a better chance of finding all three characters during both scheduled event periods.

The Mythic Sonic Power Sneakers will also have an increased chance of dropping from Chests. Additionally, 1-Up Tokens and Portable Extractors may appear inside Chests as rare bonus finds during the event.

Here is everything included in the Fortnite Sonic Hours Power Hour:

  • Sonic, Tails, and Shadow Sprites appear more often.
  • Mythic Sonic Power Sneakers have an increased chance of dropping from Chests.
  • 1-Up Tokens may appear inside Chests.
  • Portable Extractors may drop from Chests.
  • Three new Storm Scout Sprites will make their in-game debut.

All of these bonuses will only be active during the two scheduled Sonic Hours periods, giving players four total hours to participate.

All New Fortnite Storm Scout Sprites

Fortnite Storm Scout Sprites Variants
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Sonic Hours event will also introduce three new Storm Scout Sprites to Fortnite. The upcoming Sprite was previously discovered by dataminers but will officially be “hacked in” during today’s Power Hour sessions.

Players will be able to encounter the standard version alongside its Cheat Master and Gold variants. Here is every new Fortnite Storm Scout Sprite available during Sonic Hours:

  • Base Storm Scout Sprite
  • Cheat Master Storm Scout Sprite
  • Gold Storm Scout Sprite

The Storm Scout Sprite grants players Overdrive and unlimited Energy after taking enough Storm damage. Higher-level versions increase how long the effect lasts, while the maximum level can reveal future Storm Circles.

How Long Does Fortnite Sonic Hours Last?

Each Fortnite Sonic Hours session lasts two hours. The first event runs from 2 PM ET until 4 PM ET, while the second begins at 9 PM ET and ends at 11 PM ET.

The Fortnite Power Hour today gives players four total hours to search for the new Storm Scout Sprites, find Sonic characters more frequently, and hunt for Mythic Sonic Power Sneakers. You do not need to participate in both sessions, but doing so will give you more opportunities to find the rarer Sprite variants and Chest rewards.

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