Fortnite Power Hour Today: Sonic Hours Start Times and New Sprites

Fortnite Sonic Hours is happening today in Chapter 7 Season 4. The Fortnite Power Hour today increases the spawn rates of Sonic, Tails, and Shadow Sprites while also introducing three new Storm Scout Sprites. Here is when both Fortnite Sonic Hours sessions start in every region and everything included on August 29.

What Time Is Fortnite Power Hour Today?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The first Fortnite Sonic Hours session starts today at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET on August 29, 2026. The limited-time event will run for two hours and largely focuses on higher spawn rates for all Sonic Sprites. However, it will also feature the debut of the new Fortnite Storm Scout Sprites.

Videos by VICE

If you cannot join the afternoon event, Epic Games is also hosting a second session later in the day. The second Fortnite Power Hour today starts at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET and concludes at 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET.

Depending on your location, the second Sonic Hours session may not begin until August 30. For your convenience, here is the complete Fortnite Power Hour schedule for every major region:

Fortnite Sonic Hours Schedule for Every Region

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Sonic Hour #1 (August 29)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) August 29 11:00 AM–1:00 PM ET (East Coast US) August 29 2:00 PM–4:00 PM UK (BST) August 29 7:00 PM–9:00 PM Europe (CEST) August 29 8:00 PM–10:00 PM Brazil (BRT) August 29 3:00 PM–5:00 PM Japan (JST) August 30 3:00 AM–5:00 AM South Korea (KST) August 30 3:00 AM–5:00 AM Australia (AEST) August 30 4:00 AM–6:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) August 30 6:00 AM–8:00 AM

Fortnite Sonic Hour #2 (August 29)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) August 29 6:00 PM–8:00 PM ET (East Coast US) August 29 9:00 PM–11:00 PM UK (BST) August 30 2:00 AM–4:00 AM Europe (CEST) August 30 3:00 AM–5:00 AM Brazil (BRT) August 29–30 10:00 PM–12:00 AM Japan (JST) August 30 10:00 AM–12:00 PM South Korea (KST) August 30 10:00 AM–12:00 PM Australia (AEST) August 30 11:00 AM–1:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) August 30 1:00 PM–3:00 PM

All Fortnite Sonic Hours Bonuses

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Power Hour today will make Sonic, Tails, and Shadow Sprites appear more frequently across the Island. Players will therefore have a better chance of finding all three characters during both scheduled event periods.

The Mythic Sonic Power Sneakers will also have an increased chance of dropping from Chests. Additionally, 1-Up Tokens and Portable Extractors may appear inside Chests as rare bonus finds during the event.

Here is everything included in the Fortnite Sonic Hours Power Hour:

Sonic, Tails, and Shadow Sprites appear more often.

Mythic Sonic Power Sneakers have an increased chance of dropping from Chests.

1-Up Tokens may appear inside Chests.

Portable Extractors may drop from Chests.

Three new Storm Scout Sprites will make their in-game debut.

All of these bonuses will only be active during the two scheduled Sonic Hours periods, giving players four total hours to participate.

All New Fortnite Storm Scout Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Sonic Hours event will also introduce three new Storm Scout Sprites to Fortnite. The upcoming Sprite was previously discovered by dataminers but will officially be “hacked in” during today’s Power Hour sessions.

Players will be able to encounter the standard version alongside its Cheat Master and Gold variants. Here is every new Fortnite Storm Scout Sprite available during Sonic Hours:

Base Storm Scout Sprite

Cheat Master Storm Scout Sprite

Gold Storm Scout Sprite

The Storm Scout Sprite grants players Overdrive and unlimited Energy after taking enough Storm damage. Higher-level versions increase how long the effect lasts, while the maximum level can reveal future Storm Circles.

How Long Does Fortnite Sonic Hours Last?

Each Fortnite Sonic Hours session lasts two hours. The first event runs from 2 PM ET until 4 PM ET, while the second begins at 9 PM ET and ends at 11 PM ET.

The Fortnite Power Hour today gives players four total hours to search for the new Storm Scout Sprites, find Sonic characters more frequently, and hunt for Mythic Sonic Power Sneakers. You do not need to participate in both sessions, but doing so will give you more opportunities to find the rarer Sprite variants and Chest rewards.