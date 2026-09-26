Fortnite Power Hour Today: Start Time and All Birthday Sprites

A Fortnite Power Hour is happening today to celebrate the battle royale’s ninth birthday. Here is the complete Birthday Power Hours September 26 schedule, every new Birthday Sprite, and all the bonuses available during the special event.

When Is Fortnite Power Hour Today?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The first Fortnite Power Hour today starts at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET on Saturday, September 26, 2026. If you aren’t able to make the session, don’t panic! A second Birthday Power Hour will be held later tonight at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET.

Videos by VICE

Unlike previous weekends, each Birthday Power Hour session today is three hours long. That means players will have six hours total to hunt for the new Fortnite Birthday Sprites. However due to time zones, the event will actually take place on September 27.

To make the event easier to track, we’ve created a Fortnite Power Hour schedule table below that shows when both hours start and end in all major regions:

Fortnite Power Hour #1 (September 26)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) September 26 11:00 AM–2:00 PM ET (East Coast US) September 26 2:00 PM–5:00 PM UK (BST) September 26 7:00 PM–10:00 PM Europe (CEST) September 26 8:00 PM–11:00 PM Brazil (BRT) September 26 3:00 PM–6:00 PM Japan (JST) September 27 3:00 AM–6:00 AM South Korea (KST) September 27 3:00 AM–6:00 AM Australia (AEST) September 27 4:00 AM–7:00 AM New Zealand (NZDT) September 27 7:00 AM–10:00 AM

Fortnite Power Hour #2 (September 26)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) September 26 6:00 PM–9:00 PM ET (East Coast US) September 26–27 9:00 PM–12:00 AM UK (BST) September 27 2:00 AM–5:00 AM Europe (CEST) September 27 3:00 AM–6:00 AM Brazil (BRT) September 26–27 10:00 PM–1:00 AM Japan (JST) September 27 10:00 AM–1:00 PM South Korea (KST) September 27 10:00 AM–1:00 PM Australia (AEST) September 27 11:00 AM–2:00 PM New Zealand (NZDT) September 27 2:00 PM–5:00 PM

All New Fortnite Birthday Sprites Available Today

Screenshot: Epic Games

A total of five Birthday Sprites arrive in Fortnite for the first time starting at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET today. That includes the base Birthday Sprite and four variants, giving collectors quite a bit to look for during the extended Birthday Power Hours.

Here are all five new Sprites:

Birthday Sprite

Gold Birthday Sprite

Cheat Master Birthday Sprite

Loot Hacker Birthday Sprite

Bounty Hunter Birthday Sprite

The new Birthday Sprite also comes with a cake-themed power. Opening Chests has a chance to spawn a slice of cake, and that chance increases each time you level up the Sprite. At max Level, eliminations can spawn cake as well.

All Fortnite Birthday Power Hour Bonuses

Screenshot: Epic Games

Everyone will drop into today’s Fortnite Birthday Power Hour matches with Presents. The Exotic Balloon Popper Assault Rifle can also be found in the wild, while Chests may drop 1-Up Tokens and Portable Extractors.

Here is everything featured during today’s Birthday Power Hours:

Everyone drops in with Presents.

The Exotic Balloon Popper Assault Rifle can be found in the wild.

Five new Birthday Sprites become available at 11 AM PT.

Equipping a Birthday Sprite gives Chests a chance to spawn cake slices.

The chance to find cake increases with each Sprite Level Up.

At max Level, eliminations can spawn cake.

1-Up Tokens and Portable Extractors may drop from Chests.

How Long Does Fortnite Power Hour Last Today?

Each Fortnite Birthday Power Hour session lasts three hours today. The first runs from 11 AM to 2 PM PT, while the second takes place from 6 PM to 9 PM PT. Altogether, players have six hours to take part in the birthday event.

You do not need to join both sessions, but the extra time gives you more chances to search for all five new Birthday Sprites. If you are hoping to complete the set, today is a good time to start hunting.