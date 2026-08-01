Fortnite Power Hour Today: Web Shooter Hours Start Times and Featured Sprites

The Fortnite Power Hour today is officially called “Web Shooter Hours” and features Spider-Man’s Web Shooters, boosted Cube Sprite spawn rates, and other major gameplay bonuses. Here is when Fortnite Web Shooter Hours starts in every region, how long each session lasts, and all the featured Sprites and rewards available on August 1.

Fortnite Web Shooter Power Hour Today: Start Times

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Power Hour Today starts at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET on August 1, 2026. Today’s event is called “Web Shooter Hours” and is a collab with Spider-Man that features Cube Sprites. Like previous Power Hour events, Epic Games will host two separate sessions, with each one lasting two hours.

Videos by VICE

The second Fortnite Power Hour today starts at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET. This gives players another opportunity to participate later in the day if they miss the first session. However, regional time differences can make the schedule confusing, especially since both sessions take place on August 2 in some countries.

For your convenience, we have created two easy-to-read tables below with the Fortnite Web Shooter Hours start times for every major region:

Fortnite Web Shooter Hours Schedule for Every Region

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Power Hour #1 (August 1)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) August 1 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM ET (East Coast US) August 1 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM UK (BST) August 1 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM Europe (CEST) August 1 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM Brazil (BRT) August 1 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Japan (JST) August 2 3:00 AM – 5:00 AM South Korea (KST) August 2 3:00 AM – 5:00 AM Australia (AEST) August 2 4:00 AM – 6:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) August 2 6:00 AM – 8:00 AM

Fortnite Power Hour #2 (August 1)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) August 1 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM ET (East Coast US) August 1 9:00 PM – 11:00 PM UK (BST) August 2 2:00 AM – 4:00 AM Europe (CEST) August 2 3:00 AM – 5:00 AM Brazil (BRT) August 1–2 10:00 PM – 12:00 AM Japan (JST) August 2 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM South Korea (KST) August 2 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Australia (AEST) August 2 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) August 2 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

All Fortnite Power Hour Rewards and Bonuses

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Power Hour today is focused on Spider-Man’s Web Shooters and Cube Sprites. During each session, the Web Shooters Mythic will be a guaranteed drop, allowing players to swing around the island without worrying about finding the Mythic first.

Fortnite Web Shooter Hours will also feature increased Spider-Man Chest spawns, making it easier to obtain Web Shooters throughout each match. However, Spider-Man content isn’t the only reason to participate, as Epic Games is also increasing the spawn rates for every Cube Sprite currently available.

Here is everything included in the Fortnite Power Hour today:

Spider-Man’s Web Shooters are a guaranteed drop.

Spider-Man Chests appear more frequently.

Cube Sprite variants appear more often.

Everyone starts with a Self-Revive Device.

The Sprite Hunt Rift Anomaly stays active throughout each match.

The Sprite Hunt Rift Anomaly reveals special buried Sprite Chests around the island, giving players additional opportunities to find rare variants. Combined with the boosted rates, Web Shooter Hours should be the best opportunity yet to complete your .

All Featured Sprites in Fortnite Web Shooter Hours

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Power Hour today will feature increased spawn rates for all nine Cube Sprites currently available in the game. Cube Sprites originally made their debut on July 23, but they were not featured during last weekend’s Power Hour event.

This means Web Shooter Hours will be the first Fortnite Power Hour to give every Cube Sprite a boosted spawn rate. You can technically still find other released Sprites during the event; however, the Cube variants will be the main focus across both sessions.

All Fortnite Cube Sprites

Cube Earth Sprite

Cube Fire Sprite

Cube Fishy Sprite

Cube Punk Sprite

Cube Dream Sprite

Cube Boss Sprite

Cube Batman Sprite

Cube Grim Sprite

Cube Zero Point Sprite

Cube Sprites give players the Overdrive effect while they are inside the Storm, increasing their movement speed and jump height. This makes them particularly useful for reaching the safe zone or attempting to extract a rare Sprite without being interrupted by other players.

How Long Does Fortnite Power Hour Last?

The Fortnite Power Hour today lasts two hours per session. Epic Games will host two Web Shooter Hours sessions on August 1, giving players four total hours to participate.

You don’t need to attend both sessions, as the same Web Shooter bonuses, Sprite Hunt Rift Anomaly, and boosted Cube Sprite spawn rates will be available during each one. The first session runs from 11 AM to 1 PM PT, while the second begins at 6 PM PT and ends at 8 PM PT.

Because this is the first Power Hour to feature increased rates for Cube Sprites, August 1 will be one of the best opportunities yet to find the rare Cube Zero Point, Batman, and Grim variants. Combined with guaranteed Web Shooters and increased Spider-Man Chest spawns, today’s event should also be one of the most gameplay-focused Fortnite Power Hours so far.