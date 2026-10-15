How to Get Quack Sprites in Fortnite – All Mastery Reward Levels

Epic Games has surprised players by adding five new Quack Sprites to Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4. Here is the complete list of Fortnite Quack Sprites and the Mastery Reward levels needed to unlock all of them.

How to Get Quack Sprites in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4

Screenshot: Epic Games

If you thought you were done collecting Sprites in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4, think again. Following today’s , Epic Games has added five new Quack Sprites to the Override season. However, players will need to earn them through Mastery Rewards, as they do not spawn on the map.

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To get all Quack Sprites in Fortnite, you must reach Sprite Mastery Reward Level 60. This means you have to master at least 60 Sprites during the Override season before October 31. However, you can unlock your first Quack Sprite at Level 40.

To make this easier to track, here are the specific Mastery Reward levels you need to reach:

Quack Sprite Fortnite Mastery Reward Levels

Quack Sprite Mastery Reward Level Quack Jonesy Sprite Level 40 Quack Bush Sprite Level 45 Quack Adventure Sprite Level 50 Quack Spooky Dash Sprite Level 55 Quack Klombo Sprite Level 60

Screenshot: Epic Games

Once you have mastered enough Sprites, head over to the Mastery Reward tab in the Override menu to receive your unlocked Quack Sprites. You don’t actually need to track them down in a match or extract them to add them to your collection.

Screenshot: Epic Games

All Quack Sprites in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4

Screenshot: Epic Games

There are a total of five Quack Sprites in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4. The Quack Klombo Sprite could become one of the most coveted, as players must master 60 Sprites to unlock it.

Here is the full list of Quack Sprites added on October 15:

Quack Jonesy Sprite

Quack Bush Sprite

Quack Adventure Sprite

Quack Spooky Dash Sprite

Quack Klombo Sprite

Following the October 15 update, there are now 162 Sprites to collect in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4. Yeah, I know, it’s a lot! Thankfully, it appears the Quack Sprites are the final variants being added this season.

Fortnitemares 2026 and the Override season both end on October 31, giving players roughly two more weeks to finish mastering their collection and unlock the Quack Sprites.