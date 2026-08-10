Fortnite Reload Map Rotation Schedule Returns With New Springfield Times

The Fortnite Reload map rotation has been brought back on August 10 after being temporarily disabled following player backlash. As a result, The Simpsons Springfield map is no longer available 24 hours a day and can now only be played during the final 20 minutes of every hour.

Fortnite Reload Map Rotation Returns on August 10

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has officially brought back the Fortnite Reload map rotation starting today. The feature originally returned on August 3 but was quickly disabled after players criticized the decision to limit The Simpsons Springfield map to a 20-minute window every hour.

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Following the backlash, Epic made Springfield available 24 hours a day again. However, that change only lasted a week, as the Fortnite Reload map rotation is now active again on August 10 with a slightly different lineup.

Fortnite Reload now rotates between Oasis, Slurp Rush, and Springfield, with each map remaining active for 20 minutes. This means The Simpsons map is once again only playable during specific times. For your convenience, here is the new Fortnite Reload map rotation schedule:

Fortnite Reload Map Rotation Schedule

Oasis: First 20 minutes of every hour

First 20 minutes of every hour Slurp Rush: Middle 20 minutes of every hour

Middle 20 minutes of every hour Springfield: Final 20 minutes of every hour

Screenshot: Epic Games

For example, Oasis becomes available at 5:00 AM before being replaced by Slurp Rush at 5:20 AM. The Simpsons Springfield map then goes live at 5:40 AM and remains available until the rotation resets at 6:00 AM.

What Time Is the Springfield Map Available in Fortnite Reload?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Simpsons Springfield map becomes available in Fortnite Reload at the 40-minute mark of every hour and remains live until the following hour begins. For example, Springfield is playable from 1:40 PM until 2:00 PM before returning from 2:40 PM until 3:00 PM.

One annoying thing about the returning Fortnite Reload map rotation is that the new John Wick Sprite can still on the Springfield map. Yes, you can technically eliminate someone in Battle Royale who has it and take it from them.

However, if you want to unlock the John Wick Sprite yourself, you will likely need to know exactly when The Simpsons Fortnite Reload map is available. To make the schedule simpler to track, here is an easy-to-read table showing every Springfield time in Fortnite Reload:

Fortnite Springfield Map Times

Springfield Starts Springfield Ends 12:40 AM 1:00 AM 1:40 AM 2:00 AM 2:40 AM 3:00 AM 3:40 AM 4:00 AM 4:40 AM 5:00 AM 5:40 AM 6:00 AM 6:40 AM 7:00 AM 7:40 AM 8:00 AM 8:40 AM 9:00 AM 9:40 AM 10:00 AM 10:40 AM 11:00 AM 11:40 AM 12:00 PM 12:40 PM 1:00 PM 1:40 PM 2:00 PM 2:40 PM 3:00 PM 3:40 PM 4:00 PM 4:40 PM 5:00 PM 5:40 PM 6:00 PM 6:40 PM 7:00 PM 7:40 PM 8:00 PM 8:40 PM 9:00 PM 9:40 PM 10:00 PM 10:40 PM 11:00 PM 11:40 PM 12:00 AM

How Long Will the Fortnite Reload Map Rotation Last?

Epic Games has not revealed how long the returning Fortnite Reload map rotation will remain active. For now, Springfield is no longer available 24/7 and will instead return at the same 40-minute mark every hour.

If you want to explore The Simpsons map or hunt down the John Wick Sprite, you should queue into Fortnite Reload a few minutes before Springfield becomes active. Once the clock reaches the beginning of a new hour, the rotation resets to Oasis, and you will have to wait another 40 minutes for Springfield to return.