Fortnite Reload Map Rotation Times and Springfield Schedule

The Simpsons Fortnite Reload map is no longer available 24 hours a day, as Springfield entered the regular map rotation on August 3. However, the map is still playable for 20 minutes every hour. Here are the current Fortnite Reload map rotation times and when you can play The Simpsons Springfield map again.

Fortnite Reload Map Rotation Explained

Screenshot: Epic Games

Starting on August 3, Epic Games brought back the Fortnite Reload map rotation. So, if you were wondering where The Simpsons Fortnite map went, you aren’t alone. In fact, a lot of players are pretty upset that the mode is already disappearing after only being available for a week. That said, you can still play the Springfield Fortnite map, but only at certain times.

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Fortnite Reload now rotates between three maps, with each one lasting for 20 minutes. This means The Simpsons Springfield map returns once every hour. For your convenience, here is a breakdown of the current Fortnite Reload map rotation schedule so you know exactly when to hop in:

Fortnite Reload Map Rotation Schedule

Slurp Rush: First 20 minutes of every hour

First 20 minutes of every hour Elite Stronghold: Middle 20 minutes of every hour

Middle 20 minutes of every hour Springfield: Final 20 minutes of every hour

For example, if Slurp Rush starts at 1:00 PM, Elite Stronghold will replace it at 1:20 PM. The Simpsons Springfield map will then become available at 1:40 PM before the rotation resets at 2:00 PM.

What Time Is the Springfield Map Available in Fortnite Reload?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Simpsons Springfield map becomes available in Fortnite at the 40-minute mark of every hour and remains live until the start of the following hour. For example, Springfield is playable from 1:40 PM until 2:00 PM and then returns from 2:40 PM until 3:00 PM.

One annoying thing about the Fortnite Reload map rotation is that the new can still only be found on the Springfield map. Yes, you can technically eliminate someone in Battle Royale who has it and take it from them.

However, if you want to unlock the John Wick Sprite yourself, you will likely need to know when The Simpsons Fortnite Reload map is back in rotation. To make this simpler to track, here is an easy-to-read table showing every time the Fortnite Springfield map is live in Reload.

Fortnite Springfield Map Times

Springfield Starts Springfield Ends 12:40 AM 1:00 AM 1:40 AM 2:00 AM 2:40 AM 3:00 AM 3:40 AM 4:00 AM 4:40 AM 5:00 AM 5:40 AM 6:00 AM 6:40 AM 7:00 AM 7:40 AM 8:00 AM 8:40 AM 9:00 AM 9:40 AM 10:00 AM 10:40 AM 11:00 AM 11:40 AM 12:00 PM 12:40 PM 1:00 PM 1:40 PM 2:00 PM 2:40 PM 3:00 PM 3:40 PM 4:00 PM 4:40 PM 5:00 PM 5:40 PM 6:00 PM 6:40 PM 7:00 PM 7:40 PM 8:00 PM 8:40 PM 9:00 PM 9:40 PM 10:00 PM 10:40 PM 11:00 PM 11:40 PM 12:00 AM

When Does the Fortnite Reload Map Rotation Change?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has not revealed how long the current Fortnite Reload map rotation will remain in place. However, the good news is that Springfield returns at the same time every hour, making it fairly easy to track. Just remember to load into Fortnite Reload at the 40-minute mark if you want to explore The Simpsons map or hunt down the John Wick Sprite.

Of course, you may want to queue a few minutes early to avoid missing part of Springfield’s limited 20-minute window. Once the clock reaches the start of a new hour, the Fortnite Reload rotation resets to Slurp Rush, and you will have to wait another 40 minutes for The Simpsons map to return.