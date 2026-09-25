All Fortnite Resident Evil Skins Return Tonight for First Time in Over 3 Years

Dataminers have revealed that all Resident Evil Fortnite skins will return to the Item Shop tonight. For the first time in over three years, players will be able to purchase Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine, and Chris Redfield in the battle royale.

When Do the Resident Evil Skins Return to Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

This is not a drill! According to dataminer HYPEX, all Resident Evil skins are returning to Fortnite tonight, September 25, 2026. The cosmetics are expected to arrive in the Item Shop at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET during the daily store reset.

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Incredibly, dataminers say all four Resident Evil skins will be return. This is a pretty big deal, as the Capcom cosmetics have not been in the Item Shop since April 2023, which is over three years ago! For many Fortnite fans, these have been some of the most sought-after skins.

All Resident Evil Fortnite Skins, Cosmetics, and Prices

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Resident Evil skins returning tonight include Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine, and Chris Redfield. Previously they were sold through two separate bundles: The Raccoon City Survivors and S.T.A.R.S. Team sets.

However, at the time of writing, Epic Games has not confirmed tonight’s bundles or prices. For your convenience, here is a breakdown of every Resident Evil Fortnite cosmetic that will be available tonight and their potential prices:

Raccoon City Survivors Set (Bundle): 2,100 V-Bucks

Screenshot: Epic Games

Cosmetic Previous price Leon S. Kennedy Outfit, including Attaché Case Back Bling 1,500 V-Bucks Claire Redfield Outfit, including R.P.D. Keys Back Bling 1,500 V-Bucks Leon’s Combat Knife Pickaxe 500 V-Bucks Umbrella Parasol Pickaxe 500 V-Bucks

S.T.A.R.S. Team Set (Bundle): 2,100 V-Bucks

Screenshot: Epic Games

Cosmetic Previous price Chris Redfield Outfit, including Green Herb Back Bling 1,500 V-Bucks Jill Valentine Outfit, including Saving Keystroke Back Bling 1,500 V-Bucks HOT DOGGER Pickaxe 800 V-Bucks Stun Rod Pickaxe 800 V-Bucks Brolly Stroll Emote 300 V-Bucks Survival Loading Screen Included with the S.T.A.R.S. Team Bundle

Note: The prices of both bundles listed above are based on the previous pricing of the Resident Evil collab in 2023. However, pricing may change when it’s re-released tonight.

When Will the Resident Evil Skins Leave the Fortnite Item Shop?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has not confirmed how long the Resident Evil skins will stay in the Item Shop. Major collabs are typically available for several days, but given how long these cosmetics have been away, players who want them may not want to wait. We will update this article once the skins go live tonight at 5 PM PT and their Shop end dates are available.