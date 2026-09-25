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All Fortnite Resident Evil Skins Return Tonight for First Time in Over 3 Years

All Fortnite Resident Evil skins are returning on September 25 for the first time in three years. Here is every cosmetic and their prices.

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Dataminers have revealed that all Resident Evil Fortnite skins will return to the Item Shop tonight. For the first time in over three years, players will be able to purchase Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine, and Chris Redfield in the battle royale.

When Do the Resident Evil Skins Return to Fortnite?

Jill Valentine Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

This is not a drill! According to dataminer HYPEX, all Resident Evil skins are returning to Fortnite tonight, September 25, 2026. The cosmetics are expected to arrive in the Item Shop at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET during the daily store reset.

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Incredibly, dataminers say all four Resident Evil skins will be return. This is a pretty big deal, as the Capcom cosmetics have not been in the Item Shop since April 2023, which is over three years ago! For many Fortnite fans, these have been some of the most sought-after skins.

All Resident Evil Fortnite Skins, Cosmetics, and Prices

Fortnite Resident Evil Loading Screen
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Resident Evil skins returning tonight include Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine, and Chris Redfield. Previously they were sold through two separate bundles: The Raccoon City Survivors and S.T.A.R.S. Team sets.

However, at the time of writing, Epic Games has not confirmed tonight’s bundles or prices. For your convenience, here is a breakdown of every Resident Evil Fortnite cosmetic that will be available tonight and their potential prices:

Raccoon City Survivors Set (Bundle): 2,100 V-Bucks

Raccoon City Survivors Fortnite Bundle
Screenshot: Epic Games
CosmeticPrevious price
Leon S. Kennedy Outfit, including Attaché Case Back Bling1,500 V-Bucks
Claire Redfield Outfit, including R.P.D. Keys Back Bling1,500 V-Bucks
Leon’s Combat Knife Pickaxe500 V-Bucks
Umbrella Parasol Pickaxe500 V-Bucks

S.T.A.R.S. Team Set (Bundle): 2,100 V-Bucks

Resident Evil Fortnite Bundle
Screenshot: Epic Games
CosmeticPrevious price
Chris Redfield Outfit, including Green Herb Back Bling1,500 V-Bucks
Jill Valentine Outfit, including Saving Keystroke Back Bling1,500 V-Bucks
HOT DOGGER Pickaxe800 V-Bucks
Stun Rod Pickaxe800 V-Bucks
Brolly Stroll Emote300 V-Bucks
Survival Loading ScreenIncluded with the S.T.A.R.S. Team Bundle

Note: The prices of both bundles listed above are based on the previous pricing of the Resident Evil collab in 2023. However, pricing may change when it’s re-released tonight.

When Will the Resident Evil Skins Leave the Fortnite Item Shop?

Fortnite Resident Evil Skins Wallpaper 4k
Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has not confirmed how long the Resident Evil skins will stay in the Item Shop. Major collabs are typically available for several days, but given how long these cosmetics have been away, players who want them may not want to wait. We will update this article once the skins go live tonight at 5 PM PT and their Shop end dates are available.

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