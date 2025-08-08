Fortnite Season 4 Just Made Major Changes to XP—and It’s Awful

Epic Games has nerfed Fortnite XP levels for the Shock ‘n Awesome update. The new change to experience rewards will make it extremely difficult to level up the Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass.

If you’ve been wondering why your Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass isn’t leveling up quickly, you are not alone! My wife and I put in a few hours into Fortnite Blitz Royale mode and noticed we had only unlocked a few measly rewards.

Videos by VICE

However, dataminers have uncovered that Epic Games has nerfed XP in the battle royale in a colossal way.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite XP Gets Nerfed in Chapter 6 Season 4

In an August 7 post on X, dataminer SpushFNBR revealed that Fortnite Season 4 XP values had been reduced by up to 70 percent. In Chapter 6, Season 3, for example, Blitz Royale gave players 2,100 XP. But in Fortnite Season 4, the mode now only rewards you with 900 points.

That’s a pretty substantial drop, and it explains why progress on the Shock ‘n Awesome Battle Pass is going much slower than in previous updates.

Fortnite Season 4 XP value levels:

Fortnite Mode Old XP Levels New XP Levels (Fortnite Season 4) Creative 3,350 XP 2,300 XP Lego Odyssey 3,475 XP 2,250 XP Fortnite Reload 2,350 XP 1,200 XP Fortnite OG 650 XP Removed Ballistic 2,950 XP 1,750 XP Lego Brick Life 3,475 XP 2,250 XP Jam Stages 3,850 XP 2,300 XP Lego Expeditions 3,350 XP 2,300 XP Tournament 4,300 XP 3,100 XP Fortnite Blitz Royale 2,100 XP 900 XP Fortnite Festival 800 XP Removed

Some Fortnite Modes No Longer Give XP

Screenshot: Epic Games

As you’ve already probably noticed from the list above, OG and Festival modes no longer give you XP at all. It’s unclear whether Epic Games plans to make this temporary or if it is the new normal. But as of the launch of Fortnite Season 4, you will not be able to level up your Battle Pass when playing the popular modes. So if you are going to jump into them, know you won’t be able to progress your account.

Players were, of course, pretty angry at the new Fortnite XP levels. Over on X, players vented their frustrations. For example, one user wrote, “Why? People aren’t gonna play that much for the next few months because they’re busy with school/college. This makes it harder to progress.”

Another commenter exclaimed, “Why do they need to nerf it? The super styles are locked by time. Not everyone has all the time in the world to grind and complete the Battle Pass that they PAID for. Nerfing it even more will just make people stop trying at all.”

Screenshot: Epic Games

It should be pointed out that Epic Games has a history of nerfing XP at the start of new seasons. They will often readjust it a few weeks into the update. Still, the new experience levels are a drastic drop-off from previous seasons. Shock ‘n Awesome is also going to be a lengthier update, lasting 3 to 4 months.

So the Fortnite Season 4 XP may nerf ends up being permanent, as Epic doesn’t want users to unlock everything too early. However, in my personal opinion, the current XP levels are too brutal. When I do play the Battle Royale, I only get a few hours in when I can.

At this rate, I won’t even get halfway through the Season 4 Battle Pass.