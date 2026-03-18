Fortnite Secretly Confirms Nitro Fists Are Returning After 2 Years (With a Big Change)

Epic Games has seemingly confirmed that Nitro Fists will return in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2. In a new Fortnite Showdown trailer, it appears the divisive weapon will return as a Foundation weapon with new abilities. But could it also be a new CH7S2 Boss power instead?

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Trailer Teases Nitro Fists Return

Screenshot: Epic Games

We are now just hours away from Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 launching on March 19, 2026. However, on the eve of the new season making its debut, Epic Games has released a gameplay trailer that revealed many new weapons, gameplay features, and the Fortnite Showdown battle pass.

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However, eagle-eyed players discovered that the trailer also seems to confirm that the Nitro Fists items are being brought back for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2. During the end of the video, we see The Foundation (played by WWE star The Rock) equipping what looks like Nitro Fists. If true, the highly divisive Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 weapons will make their return in this new season.

Screenshot: Epic Games

More importantly, though, the Nitro Fists appear to have a new ability. Instead of just lunging forward or doing uppercuts, it appears that the Mythical Item can now ground slam opponents. I know, I know. I don’t blame you if you are groaning right now. As if we needed even more reasons to fear Nitro Fists. However, it might not actually be a Mythical Item in Chapter 7 Season 2 after all.

Are Nitro Fists a Mythic Item or a New Boss Ability?

Screenshot: Epic Games

When Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 launched in December 2025, one of the its main features was the “be the boss” mechanic. If you managed to kill a boss NPC on the map, you could physically transform into the character and unlock their unique power abilities.

Some fans have speculated that the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Nitro Fists are actually a new boss ability instead of a Mythic Item found in chests or in the overworld. This would make sense, as it wouldn’t be too surprising to see The Foundation become a roaming NPC boss on the updated map.

Screenshot: Epic Games

If this is accurate, then the player will be able to transform into Foundation, who will then have Nitro Fists as a part of his ability set. Except now you will be able to fly with them and ground slam down on top of other players. Although I should point out, this is pure speculation at this point. We don’t actually know if Nitro Fists are in the game as standalone items or not. The trailer only shows The Foundation using weapons that look very similar to them.

Fortnite Players React to Nitro Fists Returning in Chapter 7 Season 2

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As I mentioned earlier, when Nitro Fists first made their debut in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Wrecked, they were pretty divisive. Many players found the items irritating to play against, especially when sweats had them equipped. I can personally attest to this, as they made final circle encounters pretty frustrating.

The melee items have a difficult learning curve, so only really skilled players could utilize them. After the Chapter 7 Season 2 trailer was released, many players reacted to the potential return of Nitro Fists in Fortnite with mixed feelings. “I am extremely terrified. I hope they aren’t too broken, but we’ll see,” a user on X wrote, for example.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Another commenter replied, “Yeah, that’s going to be so annoying. I hope it gets nerfed on the first day because it’s going to be so irritating. I’m f****g annoyed, as Nitro Fists were stupidly overpowered.” One player simply exclaimed, “oh h**l no.” Before we panic, though, we’ll have to wait until Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 launches on March 19 to see what they actually are and if they are as broken as we expect them to be.